HPU to Host ‘Day of Service’ in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 6, 2017 – High Point University has organized over 35 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service projects that anyone can sign up to be part of on Jan. 16.

Community members are invited to join HPU students and faculty and can sign up to participate here: http://www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day-of-service/. Registration closes Jan. 12.

This year’s service projects include children’s activities, community gardens, preparing and serving meals, landscaping, providing transportation to refugees, beautification and cleanup of school and community spaces, and more. The projects will take place on HPU’s campus and at partner agencies throughout the city of High Point.

“Dr. King emphasized the importance of transforming communities — of bringing people together,” said the Rev. Joseph Blosser, director of service learning at the university. “On Monday, Jan. 16, HPU faculty, staff and students will join together with the High Point community to build relationships, complete volunteer service projects, and work toward the world Dr. King envisioned. We are proud to partner with the Minister’s Conference of High Point & Vicinity and non-profits throughout the city to build a stronger High Point.”

In 1994, Congress designated a federal holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, “a day on, not a day off.”

HPU has taken that charge to heart by leading hundreds of volunteers in service to the city of High Point and surrounding areas each year. In 2016, more than 600 HPU students and faculty contributed 1,500 hours of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day – part of the 100,000 hours of service the university contributes annually.

In addition to the Day of Service, HPU will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day worship service at 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 in Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. The service is open to the public.

At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with more than 4,800 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. HPU was named the No. 4 private school in N.C. for the best return on investment, and it is a 2016-2017 College of Distinction. The university offers 48 undergraduate majors, 51 undergraduate minors and 13 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the Web at highpoint.edu.