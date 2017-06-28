HPU to Host Eastern Music Festival’s Young Artists Wind Ensemble

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 28, 2017 – High Point University will host the Eastern Music Festival’s Young Artists Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on July 17 in the Pauline Theatre of Hayworth Fine Arts Center.

The event is open to the public. A limited number of complimentary tickets are available by contacting the HPU Campus Concierge at concierge@highpoint.edu or 336-841-4636. Professional dress is required.

The Young Artists Wind Ensemble will perform a musical program of light classical and pops repertoire. Eastern Music Festival Resident Conductors Jose-Luis Novo and Grant Cooper will lead the ensemble, featuring selected repertoire from their Conducting Fellows as well.

In its 56th year, the Eastern Music Festival promotes musical enrichment, excellence, professional collaboration, innovation and diversity through a nationally recognized teaching program, music festival, concerts and other programs. It features accomplished faculty and students, exhilarating repertoire, world-renowned visiting artists and extensive community outreach to create one of the country’s finest summer educational institutions and performance festivals.

Attendees should enter campus at University Parkway and Panther Drive. Parking for the event is available behind Hayworth Fine Arts Center.