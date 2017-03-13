HPU to Host Physical Therapist for Health Sciences Distinguished Lecture Series

HIGH POINT, N.C., March 13, 2017 – High Point University’s Department of Physical Therapy and Congdon School of Health Sciences will host Linda Woodhouse, PT, Ph.D., for its Distinguished Lecture Series. She will speak on the topic of innovation for an ailing health care system. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 28 in Phillips Hall Auditorium, Room 120. It is free and open to the public; no tickets required.

Woodhouse has nearly 30 years of experience in clinical trials and musculoskeletal research, 115 presented abstracts and has received more than $23 million in peer-reviewed grants. She is an associate professor of physical therapy at the University of Alberta, Canada, where she is the inaugural Endowed Chair in Rehabilitation Medicine. Additionally, she served as the Provincial Scientific Director for Alberta Health Services’ Bone and Joint Health Strategic Clinical Network. She is a research affiliate at McCaig Institute for Bone and Joint Health in Calgary and president of the Canadian Physiotherapy Association.

“We are so proud to have Linda Woodhouse, a leader and revolutionary thinker, as our Distinguished Speaker,” says Dr. Eric Hegedus, department chair of physical therapy. “Based on her outstanding work and reputation, we look forward to hosting her for all of our students and faculty in the Congdon School of Health Sciences and the High Point community.”

