HPU to Host Winter Family Weekend – Families will package 20,000 meals for local agencies

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 31, 2017 – High Point University will welcome more than 5,000 visitors to campus for its annual Winter Family Weekend on Feb. 3-5.

The event will bring a positive economic impact to High Point and the greater Triad as families – many from out-of-state – stay, dine and shop at local hotels, restaurants and retail stores. The economic impact of the university, $465 million annually, is a vital source for businesses in the city.

“HPU Winter Family Weekend is a significant economic boost for High Point,” says Tim Mabe, president and CEO of High Point Visitors Bureau. “We welcome 5,000 visitors, which generates an estimated $1,550,206 economic impact for the city. The hospitality and local businesses rely on this traffic, and we hope that at the end of the weekend HPU families are not just impressed with the university but with the city.”

The university also will partner with Meals of Hope to provide families with an opportunity to serve the High Point community through a meal packaging event.

“As an institution that seeks to model values each day for our students, there is no greater opportunity than our Family Weekend Service Project to engage students and their families in giving back to the communities that surround High Point University,” said Erica Burroughs, director of family engagement. “During the event hosted by the HPU Parents Council, families will package 20,000 non-perishable meals that will be distributed by our community partners to local families experiencing food insecurity.”

The weekend will offer a lecture series, entertainment, festivities and more for HPU students and their families. Highlights include the following:

– Alpha Lambda Delta Induction Ceremony: The HPU chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta, national honor society for first-year students, will host an induction ceremony for new members who have achieved a 3.5 cumulative GPA and are in the top 20 percent of their class.

– University Update with President Dr. Nido Qubein: The president will address families, informing them of developments on campus.

– Family Weekend Service Project from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the Slane Student Center Gym: In partnership with Meals of Hope, students and families will pack 20,000 meals for local agencies to distribute to people living with food insecurity in the High Point area.

– Initiation Ceremony for the Inaugural Class of Alpha Epsilon Delta Health Preprofessional Honor Society: HPU will hold its first initiation ceremony for the Kappa chapter of Alpha Epsilon Delta, a national honor society and service organization for health pre-professional students.

– Men’s Basketball vs. UNC Asheville in the James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center.

The full schedule for the weekend is available at http://www.highpoint.edu/familyweekend/.