HPU to Name New Arena and Conference Center in Honor of Qubein Family

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 30, 2017 – The HPU Board of Trustees proposed and unanimously voted to honor HPU President Nido Qubein and First Lady Mariana Qubein by naming the new basketball and conference facility the Nido & Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

The plan for the project includes a small hotel adjacent to the arena and conference center to facilitate majors in hospitality and event planning and to host executive groups and alumni, students, families and school counselors. The university is selecting a site location from several campus-owned possibilities as architects finalize plans.

“Dr. Qubein’s visionary leadership has ignited the ‘against all odds’ transformation that has taken place at High Point University,” says Dr. Richard Vert, immediate past chair of the HPU Board of Trustees. “This facility will support a student body that has tripled in undergraduate enrollment, flourishing new programs in health sciences and pharmacy, Division I sports teams and major university events that draw thousands of attendees. Naming this university facility in the Qubein family’s honor is a symbol of the board’s profound gratitude and appreciation for their leadership, service, and above all, their unwavering belief and commitment that HPU could become an internationally recognized and sought-after institution.

“Even his philanthropic support and $10 million gift to HPU have been recognized by The Chronicle of Higher Education Almanac as the third highest donor university president in the country from 2006-2016. At the same time, HPU has raised more than $300 million during his tenure. In every capacity President Qubein has led the way.”

The new building will become the home of HPU’s men’s and women’s basketball programs, as well as a venue for major events, speakers, concerts, entertainment, academic symposia, and recreational activities.

The arena will seat 4,500 spectators and include luxury suites, locker rooms, staff offices, concession stands, a merchandising area, media suite, film room, press conference room, weight room, athletic training room, hospitality area, high tech audio and video equipment, ticket office and practice gym.

The conference center will provide event space for growing undergraduate and graduate programs, student groups and community organizations. It will seat up to 2,500 individuals and have the ability to be subdivided into smaller venues with lighting, sound and video for state-of-the-art presentations.

The hotel will provide 30-40 residential rooms with dining facilities and meeting rooms.

“I am grateful to the Board of Trustees and the HPU family for this honor,” says President Qubein. “High Point University continues to grow in impactful ways, and these facilities will benefit both HPU and the city of High Point measurably for generations to come.”

About the Qubein Arena and Conference Center

— $100 million total cost for arena, conference center and hotel

— 4,500 arena seats

— Features include suites, locker rooms, staff offices, concession stands, a merchandising area, media suite, film room, press conference room, weight room, athletic training room, hospitality area, high tech audio and video equipment, ticket office and practice gym

— 2,500 conference center seats

— A small, executive hotel will be located adjacent to the conference center to support a proposed hospitality management program and accommodate a growing number of requests by organizations who specifically want to tour the campus and experience HPU’s unique educational environment and culture.

