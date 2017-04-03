IHEARTMEDIA GREENSBORO NAMES CASEY CARTER PROGRAM DIRECTOR FOR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC — April 3, 2017— iHeartMedia Greensboro announced today that Casey Carter has been named Program Director for Q104.1, New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point, effective April 17, 2017. iHeartMedia Greensboro has a strong cross-platform presence and includes a number of iconic brands and franchises — both broadcast and digital – including 99.5 WMAG, 100.3 KISS FM, 105.7 MAN UP! 94.5 WPTI and Q104.1 – and produces legendary marquee events including Q-JAM at the annual Lexington BBQ Festival.

iHeartMedia has massive consumer reach and influence across multiple platforms and delivers more live programming than any other media company. Casey Carter will work closely with on-air personalities and sales to oversee on-air, digital and music programming, as well as, booking artist appearances and interviews for the radio station brand and their local events.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join a legendary station like Q104.1,” said Carter. “I look forward to working with the fantastic staff, and am happy to serve the Virginia-Carolina region.”

“We are very fortunate to announce Casey Carter as the new Program Director at Q104.1,” said Rich McMillan, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia’s Virginia-Carolina Region. “She is an impressive radio talent and successful programmer who brings tons of enthusiasm and excitement to our building. I’m anxious to hand her the keys to the station and to introduce her to Lexington BBQ!”

Casey Carter previously worked at 96.9 The Kat in Charlotte, where she served as both Assistant Program Director and midday host.

