Illusionist Rick Thomas coming to the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro Friday, April 14, 7PM

Without doubt, Rick Thomas is one of the greatest and most successful illusionists in the world today. He has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia and performing both in Las Vegas and on Broadway, Rick Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with the most breathtaking and spectacular magic ever to be seen on stage and television today!

High honors include the coveted “Magician of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts and Magic’s highest recognition “Illusionist of the World” by the World Magic Awards. Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series “The World’s Greatest Magic”, Masters of Illusion on the CW, MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel and his own special on ABC.

Rick Thomas performs the most intriguing, innovative and mind-blowing grand illusions in the world with a style unlike any other magical entertainer. “Epic” is the best word to describe the Magic of Rick Thomas. His stage presence is unmatched as he weaves magic, music, comedy and dance into a seamless spectacle. The slick showmanship of Rick Thomas is a riveting visual delight and he is a triumph of personality and presentation! Star of both “Masters of Illusion” and “The Illusionists” Rick Thomas is the greatest illusionist on tour today!

Tickets are $59.95, $49.95, or $39.95, depending on location. Seniors (60+), Students (ages 16-22 with ID), and Groups (10+) receive 10% off ticket prices. Children (15 and under) are 1/2 off ticket prices. A $3 theatre facility fee and applicable NC sales tax will be added to the price of each ticket. Guests can opt to have tickets mailed to them for a $1 post fee, or can pick tickets up at will call for no additional charge.

Please note: There is an additional $3.50 per ticket service fee on web purchases. To avoid those charges, call the Carolina Theatre Box Office at 336-333-2605 Monday through Friday from noon until 5PM, or visit us in person.