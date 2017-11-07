Initial Charges Made Against Ten Involved in Standoff

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2017)

Greensboro police have filed initial charges against eight men and two women involved in today’s early morning standoff at 1304 Winchester Ave.

Charged with Resisting Officers are:

Tyquia Letiece Burnett, 19, address cannot be verified

Ladarrius Trevon Easterling, 19, High Point

Javaughn Markel Franklin, 16, High Point

Kennetha Monae Gibson, 26, 3219 Woodlea Dr.

Kameron Tavon Love, 24, 2106 E. Florida St.

Donte Willis Smith, 17, High Point

Raekwon Temario Springer, 19, High Point

Brian Keith Sykes Jr, 21, High Point

David Lorenzo Wade III, 23, High Point

Davorin Ahmad White, 24, address cannot be verified

Easterling and Love are also charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Additionally, Love was wanted for a violation of his probation.

Wade was served an outstanding order for arrest for Driving While License Revoked.

White was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Bonds have not been established at the time of this news release.

Additional charges are pending as police from Greensboro and High Point work jointly to determine the extent of the subjects’ criminal involvement.

The ten suspects were taken into custody during an eight-hour standoff that began as police were investigating a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

A detective from the Greensboro Police Department’s Street Crime Unit was investigating shots fired into a home on Ontario St. that occurred at approximately 10:20 pm Monday when he received descriptions of vehicles that may have been connected to the shooting. No one was injured in this shooting.

A few minutes before 1 am today, the detective saw a pickup truck matching one of the descriptions on Randleman Rd. near I40. A check of the National Criminal Information Center revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of High Point on Nov. 2. Before police could stop the truck, its occupants exited the vehicle and entered a home at 1304 Winchester Dr.

As police arrived and began establishing a perimeter around the home, two people exited. One of them was taken into custody by patrol officers; another by a K9 team.

Based on the potential for escalating violence, GPD activated its Hostage Negotiation Team and Special Response Team. Residents in nearby homes were either evacuated, or advised to shelter in place.

Officers used loudspeakers and directed the occupants to peacefully exit the home. When the suspects remained in the home after repeated attempts to get them to exit, police obtained a search warrant for the residence, and then deployed several rounds of tear gas beginning at approximately 6 am. As a result, five occupants exited the home at various intervals and were taken into custody over the next two hours.

Members of the Special Response Team entered the home at approximately 8:30 am, carefully searched the residence, and found three more people inside. They were taken into custody without incident.

Based on evidence collected from the scene, officials believe members of the group may be responsible for a several incidents involving gun violence throughout the city.

Officials indicate that this will likely be a lengthy investigation due to the number of people involved and the potential for their connection to other crimes. Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the people involved, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individuals responsible.

(Note: Photos for Burnett and Wade are not available.)