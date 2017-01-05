INTERACTIVE EXHIBITION EXPLORES COMFORT AND SAFETY AT SAWTOOTH SCHOOL

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Sawtooth School for Visual Art presents Amalgamated Transmutations: Sanctuary and Safekeeping, a collaborative exhibit on display January 19 through March 17 in the Davis Gallery. An artist reception will be held on Thursday, January 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

Artists Nicole Uzzell, Millicent Greason, and Woodie Anderson will present new work examining spaces where comfort, safety, and authenticity can be found. The third in their collaborative series, this exhibit will include three large-scale installation pieces built on-site, inviting visitors to contemplate their own feelings of safety and belonging.

Visitors may also explore the artistic process through an interactive installation that includes a peek into the artists’ studios, touchable work-in-progress, and discussion on the use of creative-space as a sanctuary for nurturing artistic thought and creation.

“We are excited to see what the installations will look like once completed, and look forward to seeing the community interact with the exhibition,” said Kevin Mundy, Interim Executive Director.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art is the Piedmont Triad’s premier community visual art school, providing art education to artists and art lovers of all ages and skill levels. A funded member of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Sawtooth School is located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Additional information about the Sawtooth School can be found on-line at www.sawtooth.org, or by calling (336) 723-7395.