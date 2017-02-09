iO Tillet Wright to speak in Winston-Salem

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host artist and activist iO Tillet-Wright as part of the exhibit Dispatches – Live News Through Art – at various venues in Winston-Salem Feb. 14 – Feb. 16.

Tillet Wright is an author, artist, activist and pop-culture icon as co-host of MTV’s Suspect. His work Self-Evident Truths is on view at SECCA through Sunday, Feb. 19. The photography work explores gender identity in a series of portraits of 10,000 people in the USA who identify as anything other than 100% straight.

His visit in Winston-Salem will include classroom visits and talks at Reynolds High School, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and Wake Forest University discussing his work and activist issues.

He will speak at SECCA in the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 16, 6PM-8PM. Admission is free and open to all.

iO Tillet Wright Schedule of Appearances

(Schedule subject to change)

Tue., Feb. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Reynolds High School

301 Hawthorne Rd NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

Wed., Feb. 15, 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

UNCSA

1533 S Main St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

Thurs, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wake Forest University

1834 Wake Forest Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27109

Thurs., Feb. 16, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

SECCA – McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium

750 Marguerite Drive

Winston-Salem, NC 27106

iO Tillet-Wright’s visit was made possible through funding from Wells Fargo Arts-in-Education program through the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.