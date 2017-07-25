It’s a Five-Peat for Cedarwood Swim!

By Carol Brooks cab1hp@gmail.com

As expected, the Cedarwood Swim Team took home the High Point Community Swim Association League Championship on July 17 at the event held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, the team’s fifth championship in as many years.

Cedarwood beat its closest competitor, the Electric Eels by over 800 points. Combined team scores were Cedarwood 2906, Electric Eels 206 4, Asheboro Kynwood HPCC 1794,, Abington Alligators 1254.5, Sportscenter Sun Devils 1213.5 and Colonial Trindale 1163.

The team – which enjoyed an undefeated season – featured three triple event winners: Logan Thoma, 9-10-year boys’ Backstroke, Butterfly and Freestyle; Olivia Furst, 11-12-year girls’ Backstroke, Individual Medal Relay and Freestyle; and Ben Barden, 15-18-year boys’ Individual Medal Relay, Butterfly and Freestyle.

The American Cancer Society recognized the team for its fundraising efforts during the annual Swim for Cancer. Cedarwood swimmers and families raised over $13,000.

In addition to Swim for Cancer, the team’s service project for this summer was to collect children’s books and school supplies for Haynes-Inman school, in memory of Christopher Underwood, a student of Haynes-Inman and younger brother to two of our swimmers, who passed away this past.