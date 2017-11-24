Jamestown Jewelers Victim of Armed Robbery

(Last Updated On: November 24, 2017)

THE GUILFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REQUESTS YOUR ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING ROBBERY SUSPECTS

Sheriff BJ Barnes reports that the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed robbery of the Jamestown Jewelers, located at 116 East Main Street, Suite B in Jamestown.

At approximately 5:45pm on November 22, two suspects entered the store and detained the clerk while money and valuables were stolen from the store’s safe.

Suspect #1 is described as a light-skinned black male, late teens to early 20’s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches, 180 pounds, with a short beard and short hair, wearing a brown UPS uniform, with a Jamaican accent.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5 feet 10 inches, 210 pounds, wearing a dark blue rain jacket and dark baggy pants.

The suspects were armed with a black handgun and fled the store shortly after the incident.

IF YOU KNOW THE IDENTITY OF THESE SUSPECTS OR HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT CALL CRIME STOPPERS @ 336.373.1000 or text Keyword BadBoyz and your tip to 2746378

ALL CALLS TO CRIME STOPPERS ARE COMPLETELY ANONYMOUS

GREENSBORO/GUILFORD CRIME STOPPERS WILL PAY A CASH REWARD OF UP TO $2,000.00 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OR INDICTMENT OF THE INDIVIDUAL(S) RESPONSIBLE