Jamestown Mayoral Candidate Calls on High Point for Pause on Approving 30-Year Annexation Agreement

Jamestown, NC — Jamestown resident and mayoral candidate Robert Frederick called for a pause in passing a new, 30-year annexation agreement between Jamestown and High Point.

Speaking at last night’s public hearing — required by state law and held by Jamestown’s Town Council — Frederick questioned the quick renewal of the 30-year annexation agreement, which was only proposed on June 30, 2017, and advertised exclusively as a public hearing on July 19 in the Jamestown News.

The current annexation agreement, in effect since 1991, expires on December 20, 2018.

“So why the rush to sign a new, 30-year annexation agreement before the November, 2017 election and apparently without meaningful public comment,” Frederick asked prior to the Town Council meeting.

Immediately after closing the public hearing, at which Frederick was the only one to speak, Jamestown’s Town Council voted and unanimously passed the measure, though Council member William G. Ragsdale, III — a prominent landowner — was not in attendance.

High Point’s City Council holds its public hearing on the annexation agreement on August 21.

If approved by High Point’s City Council, the new agreement would go into effect on January 1, 2018, and “may not be amended or terminated except upon the written agreement of both Cities, approved by resolution of the governing boards and executed by the Mayors of the Cities,” the agreement states.

“Being so binding, annexation agreements are important,” says Frederick, “but so is careful examination of them, including by the public, who may have other ideas for the land surrounding our towns and cities.”

At last night’s Town Council meeting, Frederick mentioned one such idea: Jamestown and High Point could work on long-term plans to develop environmental corridors as other towns and cities have done all across the country, making an agreement to keep some areas from being annexed at all.