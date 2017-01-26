JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter to Honor Novant Health President and CEO Carl Armato at Hope Gala on February 25

The Triad’s largest annual charitable fundraiser, the

Hope Gala’s proceeds support type 1 diabetes (T1D) research

Greensboro, North Carolina, January 26, 2017 – JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter announced today that Novant Health President and CEO Carl Armato will be honored at the 2017 Hope Gala at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem on Sat., Feb. 25, 2017.

In its 17th year, the Hope Gala alternates between Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Since 2011, the Gala has raised at least $1 million for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research.

Armato joined Novant Health in 1998 as the vice president of finance and operations for the physician divisions in both Charlotte and Winston-Salem, and also served as Novant’s senior vice president of materials management and logistics. Presbyterian Healthcare appointed Armato as chief operating officer in 2003, and subsequently promoted him to president and CEO in 2004. In 2008, he was promoted to president of Novant Health markets, and was named chief operating officer in 2011. The board of trustees appointed Armato to his current position in January 2012.

Armato has a deep understanding of T1D: He was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 18 months. “I have firsthand experience with the tremendous advancements in T1D treatments made possible by JDRF over the past 46 years,” Armato said. “My own life is definitely better as a result.”

JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter Board President Brad Hayes said, “Honoring Carl Armato at the 2017 Hope Gala is a perfect opportunity to underscore that JDRF-funded research has improved lives dramatically. For Carl, T1D is not a hypothetical disease; it’s something he’s lived with all his life. Carl will serve as an incredible ‘face’ for T1D—and for increasing funding for research to cure, treat, and prevent this disease.”

To sponsor, attend, or donate to the 2017 Hope Gala, please contact JDRF Development Director Marlee Foster at mfoster@jdrf.org or at (336) 455-7902.

About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that impacts millions of people around the world. The disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, a hormone essential to turning food into energy. Without insulin, glucose from food stays in the blood, where it can cause serious damage to all of the body’s organ systems. It requires constant carbohydrate counting, blood-glucose testing, and lifelong dependence on injected insulin. With T1D there are no days off, and there is no cure.

About JDRF: JDRF is the leading global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, and has committed over $2 billion to research since its founding in 1970. JDRF and its supporters share the vision of “a world without type 1 diabetes,” and work every day to support the organization’s mission of “accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications.” JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to bring life-changing therapies from the lab to the community. As the largest charitable supporter of T1D research, JDRF is currently sponsoring $568 million in charitable research in 18 countries—including 50 active clinical trials. jdrf.org jdrf.org/triad/events/jdrf-hope-gala-2017/

2017 Hope Gala Sponsors: JDRF thanks our sponsors, many of whom have supported T1D research for years. Major 2017 sponsors committed to date include:

Presenting Sponsors

· BB&T

· LabCorp

· Novant Health

Diamond Sponsors

· HanesBrands

· The Fresh Market

Platinum Sponsors

· McKinsey

· McMichael Foundation

· Wake Forest Baptist Health

· Wells Fargo

Gold Sponsors

· Paul Fulton

· Lilly

· Bobby Long

· Reynolds American

· Rogers Builders

· Sarah Smith Self Foundation

Silver Sponsors

· Arch MI

· Bank of America

· Brasfield and Gorrie

· Elon University

· Ernst & Young

· HICAPS

· Krispy Kreme

· Providence Anesthesiology Associates

· Shelco Construction

· Tom Davis Fund

· United Guaranty

· Wyndham Championship

· XPO Logistics