Jingle Bell Jazz Holiday Party featuring The Matt Reid Quintet

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2017)

Join Touring Theatre of North Carolina at The View on Elm for an exciting evening of Joy, Jubilation and Jazz at their 2nd Annual Jingle Bell Jazz Holiday Party! For lovers of great music The Matt Reid Jazz Quintet is an experience that will not disappoint. The quintet is comprised of talented musicians and the amazing vocal stylings of Sonya Bennet Brown. The Quintet will sing, swing and groove, playing popular jazz and holiday favorites. Start your seasonal shopping at the parties “Fabulous Finds” silent auction, enjoy festive refreshments and sip special libations at Touring Theatres Jingle Bell Jazz Holiday Celebration.

Event Date and Time:

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location:

The View on Elm – 327 South Elm Street

Greensboro NC 27401

Cost:

$40.00

Ticket Information:

Email donna@ttnc.org to make your reservation or

Make checks payable to: Touring Theatre of NC and mail to 5000 Heathridge Terrace, Greensboro NC 27410 PAYABLE TO: Tickets: $40.00