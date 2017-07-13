JOHNNY BOYKIN NAMED AS RAGSDALE’S NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

It is with great excitement and enthusiasm that we have named Coach Johnny Boykin as our new Head Football Coach. Coach Boykin has not only established a wonderful reputation in his years here at Ragsdale, but he also has an impressive background in his coaching experience throughout the years. Coach Boykin is a native of Clinton, North Carolina.

He was an outstanding player at Clinton High School, one of the top programs in the state during Coach Boykin’s playing days. Coach Boykin’s first coaching job was at High Point Central, on Gary Whitman’s staff. From High Point Central, Coach Boykin coached at both Southwestern Randolph and Union Pines, on the staffs of head coaches Randy Miller and Lou Peters, respectively.

From Union Pines, Coach Boykin became Defensive Coordinator at High Point Andrews, where he was on the staff of current HP Andrews Athletic Director, Derek Anderson. In 2007, Coach Boykin came to Ragsdale as our Defensive Coordinator on Coach Tommy Norwood’s staff. In 2011, Coach Boykin became the Head Football at R.B. Stall High School in Charleston, South Carolina.

We have been very fortunate to have Coach Boykin return for the last several years as our Defensive Coordinator. Coach Boykin has coached on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football, along with his head coaching experience in South Carolina. Coach Boykin has made a tremendous impact everywhere he’s been. We are incredibly excited about the future of Ragsdale Football under the leadership of Head Coach, Johnny Boykin.

