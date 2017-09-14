Join TAG as we visit the “Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern” exhibit at the Reynolda House in Winston-Salem

HIGH POINT, N.C.– Thursday, Nov. 2, we will meet at TAG at 8:45 a.m. to board our bus and ride together to Winston-Salem. We will leave promptly at 9:15. Our guided tour will begin at 10:00 and will last approximately 90 minutes. Immediately following our tour we will head to The Village Tavern to have lunch together – lunch pricing is individual and will be on your own. At 1:00 we will gather for the ride back to High Point. This trip is only $35 for TAG members and $40 for non-members – pricing includes transportation and tickets to the exhibit. Space is limited! Scroll down to register online or call the TAG office.

# # #

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT:

Reynolda House Museum of American Art will mark its centennial as an estate and its fiftieth anniversary as a museum with an exciting and timely exhibition of the work of Georgia O’Keeffe. Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern explores how the artist’s modern sensibility saturated her art, her life, her homes, and her carefully fashioned public (and private) personas. Reynolda House is one of only three venues to host the exhibition and the only venue south of New York.

Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern presents a completely new, highly focused, and meticulously researched perspective on the unified modernist aesthetic of O’Keeffe’s dress and art. In addition to a number of carefully chosen paintings by O’Keeffe and photographs of her and her homes by Alfred Stieglitz, Ansel Adams, Todd Webb, Philippe Halsman and others, the exhibition will feature selected items from her personal wardrobe that highlight her preference for compact masses, organic silhouettes, and minimal ornamentation. O’Keeffe considered her clothed body as another canvas on which to proclaim her modernism. Freshly conserved and shown in this exhibition for the first time, her understated and carefully designed garments dating from the 1920s to the 1980s will be presented alongside key paintings and photographs of her at various points in her career.

The exhibition will be organized to explore key themes that place O’Keeffe’s self-fashioning within the history of artistic identity, women’s culture, and modernist consumer design. It will look at the ways she confronted and incorporated “masculine” austerity in her wardrobe as well as her deep and abiding appreciation for Asian fashion and aesthetics. Of particular interest are the various “uniforms” O’Keeffe invented throughout her life so that she would look distinctive without spending much time planning her ensemble.

In the first two decades of her career, she made black and white her dominant “colors” of dress and her garments were interchangeable; in those same years, she made black and white significant colors in her painting palette and continued to feature them for the rest of her lifetime. When she moved to New Mexico, she enlarged her palette, introducing strong colors in both her everyday dress and paintings. Immersed in the panoramic sea blue skies of the Southwest, and the arid colors of the geographical formations in the desert, she leaned towards blues, pinks, and turquoises. Yet, when professional photographers came from the East coast to picture her, O’Keeffe reverted to her black and white outfits to perpetuate her public persona as a nun-like presence in the American desert.

This exhibition is organized by the Brooklyn Museum, with guest curator Wanda M. Corn, Robert and Ruth Halperin Professor Emerita in Art History, Stanford University, and made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts.

A fully illustrated catalogue will accompany the exhibition.