Julie Luther of PurEnergy Health and Wellness Services, receives award

Julie Luther, Greensboro native and the founder and President of Julie Luther’s PurEnergy Health and Wellness Services, recently received the American College of Sports Medicine Exercise Physiologist Certification. Julie has worked with individuals and business organizations for over 35 years promoting overall wellness, and with this advanced certification she is even better equipped to handle all varieties of fitness modalities and all diversities of individuals. Through her knowledge and personality, she brings a unique opportunity for individuals to improve their health, attitude, and life. This ACSM certification integrates scientific research into practical applications, and is the crowning achievement of fitness certifications. Julie can be reached at www.julieluther.com