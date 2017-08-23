Junior Achievement of the Triad receives grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust

Greensboro, NC – Junior Achievement of the Triad is pleased to announce that it has received a grant to provide Junior Achievement programming to 7th grade students at six Forsyth County Title I middle schools from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The grant supports the “Mission Possible – Ready for Life” initiative delivering the JA Economics for Success program to between 2,800 and 3,360 Forsyth County 7th graders.

Each volunteer-delivered classroom-based JA Economics for Success program consists of six classroom lessons. The two primary goals of this program are to help students: 1) explore their skills, interests, values, and the world of work to make informed education, career, and life decisions; and 2) develop their knowledge of personal finance to apply strong financial-management skills regardless of income.

Forsyth County residents face many societal challenges including social mobility and

escaping poverty. A recent Harvard study examined social mobility at the county level

across the country. Children who grow up in certain places go on to earn more than they

would if they grew up elsewhere. Forsyth County, where 18.1% of population lives in

poverty, ranks as one of the worst in the country for social mobility for children. Our

children’s odds of rising to another income level are extremely low – such a child will make

24% less at age 26 than the average community.

Forsyth County residents face many societal challenges including social mobility and escaping poverty. A recent Harvard study examined social mobility at the county level across the country. Children who grow up in certain places go on to earn more than they would if they grew up elsewhere. Forsyth County, where 18.1% of the population lives in poverty, ranks as one of the worst in the country for social mobility for children.

“Our children’s odds of rising to another income level are extremely low.” said Jacqueline Wall, President/CEO of Junior Achievement of the Triad. “The Junior Achievement experience influences positive behavioral outcomes by increasing knowledge and influencing attitudes in a way that results in students’ increased self-efficacy. This fosters self-belief and a sense of purpose which are necessary for students to overcome challenges that might otherwise prevent them from graduating high school or succeeding at higher education. These challenges can directly impact their future household income and their ability to escape the cycle of poverty.”

With the help of community and business leaders serving as Junior Achievement volunteers, Forsyth County 7th graders will learn the difference between debit and credit cards, learn to set financial goals for themselves, and realize the economic importance of staying school. The end goal is to give students the power to escape poverty and own their economic success.

###

The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust was established in 1947 and is now one of the largest private trusts in North Carolina. Its mission is to improve the quality of life and quality of health for the financially needy of North Carolina. The Health Care Division promotes wellness statewide by investing in prevention and treatment. The Poor and Needy Division of the Trust responds to basic life needs and invests in solutions that improve the quality of life and health for financially needy residents of Forsyth County. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. serves as sole trustee.

###

Junior Achievement of the Triad is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young people to own their economic success. Junior Achievement of the Triad operates in a six-county area, including Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Montgomery counties. JA facilitates partnerships between schools, investors and volunteers to inspire and prepare k-12 students to succeed in a global economy by providing programs in the core content areas of financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Junior Achievement of the Triad reaches more than 16,000 students