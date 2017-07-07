JUSTIN OUTLING FILES FOR RE-ELECTION TO CITY COUNCIL

Greensboro, NC – Justin Outling, incumbent Greensboro City Council member representing District 3, filed for re-election today. Outling, 34, was appointed to the City Council in June of 2015 and elected to his first term in November of 2015. Since then he has established himself as an independent leader who helps move Greensboro and City Council forward by asking insightful questions, challenging the status quo, driving change, and getting results.

“I feel a real sense of urgency to help lead both the City and City Council to get things done in a professional, thoughtful, and timely way,” said Outling. “I favor more action, fewer words. I look forward to continuing to work hard with folks across the City to build upon our recent successes and to realize Greensboro’s vast potential.”

A Sampling of Results . . .

Property Tax Rate Not Increased

Justin was one of the leaders in formulating the 2017-2018 City Budget that worked, successfully, to keep the property tax at the current effective rate while still providing the funding necessary to move forward with the projects associated with the 2016 bonds voted for by the citizens.

Public Release of Police Body Camera Video

Justin was the principal author of the first city policy in the State of North Carolina to provide for the public release of the video from police body cameras. He led the Council in the adoption of this policy.

Model Policy Prohibiting Profiling

Justin helped to author the City’s model policy prohibiting all forms of profiling including religious and racial profiling. He led in the adoption of this policy which covered areas not otherwise prohibited by State and federal law.

Smarter Minimum Housing Standards

Dilapidated and substandard housing and the cost of remediation and demolition borne by the City (as well as the adverse effects of poor housing on neighborhoods and the property values therein) were areas of concern for Justin. He helped author revisions to the City’s minimum housing standards code and led in their adoption. The new standards allow the City to make repairs directly to certain residential properties and obtain first priority liens on the properties for the costs of the repairs. The revisions will result in fewer demolished homes, fewer neighborhoods blighted by substandard housing, and the saving of taxpayer dollars.

Economic Development – just one example

Justin led the City’s successful efforts to assist Valleygate Dental Surgery Association to obtain State of NC authorization to develop a $3.2 million to $5.5 million dollar dental outpatient surgical facility in Greensboro, rather than in Asheville. This center will provide pediatric dental services to underserved children in our community. It is scheduled to open in February of 2018.

Cutting Red Tape

Justin has heard complaints that the City’s red tape continues to slow down development and frustrate those wanting to get projects done. Justin led efforts to create an “ombudsman” within the City to ensure that large and certain other development projects keep moving forward in an orderly and timely way.