Kaleideum Board of Directors Announces Future Plans

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— As Kaleideum, the former Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks celebrates its one-year merger anniversary this summer, it also announces a leadership transition. In addition to her current responsibilities, Elizabeth Dampier, Kaleideum’s Executive Director-Museum, will assume the responsibilities of fundraising and planning for the new Kaleideum to be built in downtown Winston-Salem. Plans for the new Kaleideum are underway with architects and exhibit designers. “This

“This past year and the next three are an important time in the history of the Museum,” said Ben Staton, Kaleideum Board Chair. “We feel very fortunate to have Elizabeth Dampier running the two current locations and prepared to assume the responsibility for Kaleideum and its future direction.”

Dampier will assume the new responsibilities September 1.“I am looking forward to

“I am looking forward to overseeing the transformation of Kaleideum as we create a space that brings people from all parts of the community together in an environment that encourages children and adults to imagine, create, experiment, collaborate, persevere, and learn,” Dampier said.

Dampier was hired as Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem in December 2009. Under her leadership, the Museum’s budget grew from approximately $520,000 per year to almost $1 million, and increased attendance from 69,000 to more than 100,000 per year and increased staff from three full-time employees to 11. In addition, the Children’s Museum received two Institute of Museum and Library Services grants and increased capacity to create two in-house exhibits.

Dampier and Paul Kortenaar, Ph.D., Executive Director-Community, worked diligently to complete a successful merger and operational transition, as well as a strategic plan for the future. In just one year, under their leadership, Kaleideum is a thriving museum with two campuses, attendance of more than 200,000, and annual revenue of $2.35 million.

Kortenaar recently accepted an Executive Director position with a start-up museum in another state.

“Paul’s leadership and friendship have touched me and many others with whom he has interacted, and he leaves a legacy of accessible science education,” Dampier said. “While we will miss his vision and passion for the education of our community’s children, we wish him the best of luck in his exciting new endeavor, knowing that he remains dedicated to Kaleideum and its future direction, and is always ready to lend a helping hand.”

Kortenaar was hired as Executive Director of SciWorks in January 2013 and led the Museum through a tremendous period of growth in memberships, attendance, and fundraising.

“Winston-Salem is a terrific community, and I have loved my time and the relationships I have built here during my four years with SciWorks and during this first year of Kaleideum,” Kortenaar said.

“One of the best parts of the merger has been working with Elizabeth to imagine the future of Kaleideum and what it will mean for children, families, and educators in this community. I am leaving very happy that together we have strengthened the Museum and helped to make it sustainable well into the future.” Staton said, “The strong working relationship that Paul and Elizabeth maintained through this process will allow this change to be seamless for the organization, and our work will continue without interruption thanks to this solid foundation and the efforts of our passionate and committed team.”

About Kaleideum

Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks on July 1, 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors on Nov. 20, 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums began talks of a possible collaboration in early 2015, with a mission of “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.” The merged entity combines all features of both museum – blending arts, literacy, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) orientations into an integrated approach to learning. For more information, visit kaleideum.org.