Kaleideum’s Festive Family Friday Will Be Fun for All

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (December 1, 2017) — Festive Family Friday, sponsored by Spangler, Rohlfing & Lambert Pediatric Dentistry and My Office Products, is a festive, fun, music-filled holiday tradition at Kaleideum North. This year’s event is Fri., Dec. 8!

Kaleideum North is dressed in its seasonal best for this event, and every nook and cranny is filled with the holiday spirit!

Listen to live music performed by choral and instrumental ensembles from the UNC School of the Arts Community Music School, RJ Reynolds High School, and Twin City Tuba.

Meet and greet Digger the Tortoise (dressed up for the holidays), a snake, a bearded dragon, and a furry friend in the Animal Zone. Make your own bag of magical reindeer food. And bring a gift for Kaleideum’s animals: unsalted nuts, guinea pig food, peanut butter, and sardines!

Make a “Shellebration” ornament for your tree and a Santa beard for your selfie when you participate in seasonally-themed maker activities and crafts.

Catch a Manheim Steamroller laser show in the Planetarium.

Let your imagination soar with the Night & Day Puppet Show performed by Kaleideum Teaching Artists.

Experience insta-snow, magic metal, and dry ice during science demonstrations.

Shop for gifts in the SciShop, which will offer a 20 percent discount on purchases totaling $10 or more. You can also purchase a gift certificate for Kaleideum Summer Camp – at a 15 percent discount.

Give Santa your wish list and have your picture taken by Hearts & Arrows Photography. There will be the opportunity to purchase a print on-site.

Take part in games and giveaways with Cash Lovell Stables & Riding Academy.

Visit with seasonal and superhero characters, including Batman, Tooth Fairy, Sprinkles McSprinkle the Elf, and more!

CiCi’s Pizza and Cams Coffee Creations will be on site for dinner and drink purchases. Admission for Festive Family Friday is $3 per person for ages 1 and up, members and non-members. This event is a fundraiser for the Museum, so coupons or other discounts are not accepted on this evening.

Kaleideum North is located at 400 W. Hanes Mill Roadin Winaton-Salem.

About Kaleideum – Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks on July 1, 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors on November 20, 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums began talks of a possible collaboration in early 2015, with a new mission of “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.” For more information, visit kaleideum.org.