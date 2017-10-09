Kathleen Sullivan elected chairperson of War Memorial Commission

Andrena Coleman tabbed as Vice-Chairperson

Greensboro, NC (10/6/16) — At its October meeting at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the War Memorial Commission elected Kathleen Sullivan as its new chairperson and Andrena Coleman as its new vice-chairperson.

Appointed by Greensboro City Council, members of the War Memorial Commission serve as the volunteer advisory board for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Sullivan has been a member of the Commission since 2014 and succeeds Kip Blakely as the group’s chairman.

Sullivan is a licensed broker/realtor with RE/MAX Realty Consultants and a 22-year member of the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association and has served as the organization’s past president, treasurer and member of its board of directors. Sullivan’s extensive history of community service also includes serving as chairperson of Greensboro’s Minimal Housing Commission, co-chairperson of the Greensboro Neighborhood Congress and as a member of the Human Resource Community Board. Kathleen has been a Greensboro resident for the last 30 years with her husband, her two sons and wives and their three grandchildren.

Coleman, a War Memorial Commission member since 2015, is a longtime administrator at Bennett College as well as the the owner and designer for her own company, Drena’s Dream Quintessential Quilts. Her dedication to civic involvement also includes serving as a member of the Board of Directors of Greensboro Beautiful, Inc., and as a board member with the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission and the City of Greensboro’s Historic Preservation Commission. Andrena has one daughter, Jocelyn, a son-in-law, Matthew Brown, and two grandchildren, Gabrielle and Lennox.