KATT WILLIAMS SPRING 2018 TOUR COMING TO GREENSBORO COLISEUM SATURDAY, MARCH 17

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2017)

Comedy icon, Katt Williams is coming to Greensboro! Katt Williams returns to the stage for his latest national comedy tour this Spring, 2018. Currently, the tour has confirmed 23 cities with the possibility of more to come.

Katt Williams will be performing live at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show officially go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

This past year, Williams has immersed himself in multiple upcoming projects. From several big-name films to his latest standup special taping, the comedian remains at the top of his game.

Katt Williams’ upcoming movies include, “Father Figures” with Ed Helm and Owen Wilson, coming to theatres in December 2017. Williams also co-stars alongside Mike Epps for the ‘Meet The Blacks’ sequel titled, ‘The House Next Door’.

Over the years, Katt Williams’ comedy career has sustained tremendous change. The comedian has endured various challenges, among unpredicted industry shifts. However, the veteran comedian has taken it in stride, remaining in the business for over 12 years. His unforgettable specials and original comedic style continue to make him a force to be reckoned with.

Most commonly, Katt is known for his epic standup specials, including Katt Williams: Let A Playa Play, The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1, Katt Williams Presents: Katthouse, Katt Williams: Pimpadelic, Katt WilliamsL 9 Lives, Kattpacalypse and Priceless: Afterlife. The comedian’s most noteworthy film appearances include, Friday After Next (2002), Norbit (2007), American Hustle: The Movie (2007) and Scary Movie 5 (2013).

With his latest projects in full effect, Katt Williams appears on the comedy scene with undisputable presence. This will be a Katt Williams tour you won’t want to miss!

