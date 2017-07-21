Kennedy joins the race for Greensboro City Council at-large

GREENSBORO (July 21, 2017) – Surrounded by family and supporters, Michelle Kennedy filed to run for Greensboro City Council at-large today.

This is her first run for public office. Kennedy, 42, is a proven progressive leader in Greensboro with extensive experience working with government agencies and community organizations on complex issues.

“I believe Greensboro needs new leaders to address the challenges that face our city,” Kennedy said. “We can’t arrest our way out of mental illness. We can’t employ our way out of poverty without living wage jobs. We must make public transportation, affordable housing and food security priorities. Our compassion won’t solve these problems. But, our actions might if enough of us stand together and say that we will no longer accept a city that doesn’t work toward the best interest of all her children. Make me your next City Councilwoman, and together we will build the city that our children deserve.”

Kennedy is the executive director of the nonprofit Interactive Resource Center, and a fierce advocate for safe and affordable housing, police accountability, and economic equality. She is the current Greensboro Woman of the Year, a mother of two, and a Lindley Park resident.

On City Council, she will fight for government transparency, an economy that works for all residents, and a public transportation system that makes better use of limited resources.

“She understands the best way to serve this community is to promote a vibrant economy that provides opportunities for all of our citizens across the economic spectrum. She understands the importance of city services from transportation to smart development to achieving an economically inclusive community,” said Dr. John Wrenn, a Greensboro physician who joined the Rev. Daran H. Mitchel of Trinity AME Zion Church and City Councilwoman Goldie Wells in endorsing Kennedy.

“Michelle is smart, engaging and energetic and most importantly she is prepared to hit the ground running with a detailed understanding of the policy issues facing our city. She has done her homework and I think our city will be a better place with her voice at the table,” Wrenn said.

For more information, visit www.kennedyforgso.com or call Tim Moreland at 336-908-2085