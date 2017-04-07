Kitchen Connect GSO Growing Local Business Entrepreneurs

Greensboro, NC – The Market is excited to announce Kitchen Connects GSO, a partnership with Out of the Garden Project and the Guilford County Cooperative Extension, and collaboration with the City of Greensboro made possible through a USDA Farmers Market and Local Food Promotions (FMLFPP) grant.

Kitchen Connect GSO brings together Greensboro’s first shared-use kitchens with food safety and small business training classes to create a unique local food incubator program. The program’s goal is to provide opportunities for new value-added product startups to begin or expand their operations and increase the public’s access to and consumption of locally produced foods.

“This kitchen is going to help our organization bridge the gap between access and education. Access to healthy foods is the first step, but then knowing what to do with it and how to prepare it in a healthy way is where this new project will come into play. Additionally we want to inspire people to develop a relationship with food that has the potential to sprout a new source of income.” said Candice Bangham, Out of the Garden Project’s Community Kitchen Coordinator.

Participants will receive reduced-cost training in Safe Plate, a food safety and handling certification program, and basic small business classes in starting a food business finance, marketing and merchandising. After training, participants will be prepared to operate in a shared-used kitchen. The Market will offer specially designated Kitchen Connects GSO tables for products to be sold.

Applicants with ideas and recipes for small batch, processed foods using locally-sourced ingredients are encouraged to apply through the website: www.kitchenconnectsgso.com. Applications are due by April 23, 2017. Scholarships are available based on income. The links for each shared-use kitchen can be found through links on the website.

In addition to Kitchen Connects GSO program, the FMLFPP grant allows the Market to establish a 900 square foot, well equipped demonstration kitchen in the Harvest Learning Cafe. Local chefs and community members will be invited present healthy recipes, using local market-sourced ingredients, for public demonstrations and tastings. Beginning in May, the Market will announce weekly events and invite the public to participate free of charge in these education opportunities.

