Krave Rave in Wonderland benefits hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

GREENSBORO, N.C.— Get down and get your glow on at the Krave Rave in Wonderland on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, featuring the sounds of DJ FM.

Krave Tea House & Kava Bar in Downtown Greensboro is hosting the event from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. at Krave Greensboro, 202 Exchange Place. The inaugural Krave Rave benefits hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Krave Rave in Wonderland is inspired by the visuals and costumes of Alice in Wonderland. Bula with the Red Queen, the Hookah-loving Caterpillar and other characters from Alice’s adventures. Food trucks will be on hand, and transportation will be available from the Chapel Hill/Carrboro area. It’s alcohol-free, and open to ages 18 and up.

DJ FM, a Greensboro local and a veteran of the southeast EDM scene, performs his original electronic music infused with live instruments. He’s produced more than 90 songs, instrumentals and remixes, and his tracks have been used on MTV’s Real World, Road Rules, The Hills, and Making The Band.

Joining DJ FM is special guest DJ Julian Newman, who finds his flow in blending the melodies and grooves of Progressive and Uplifting Trance.

Cover charge is $5. Cash will be accepted at the door, and all proceeds and donations go to Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico. Krave will accept donations through Oct. 31. Those who want to travel from Chapel Hill can sign up at Krave’s Carrboro location, 105 W. Main or call Krave at 919-408-9596.

ABOUT KRAVE

Krave is a kava bar and tea lounge inspired by the traditions of Polynesia. Krave serves kava ketum tea, yerba mate and other beverages enjoyed throughout the world. Alter your mood not your mind in the laid-back ambiance. Open 365 days at noon. Ages 18 and up. Two locations: Krave Carrboro, 105 W. Main Street, Carrboro, and Krave Greensboro, 202 Exchange Place, Greensboro. Visit www.kravekava.com or www.facebook.com/krave or www.facebook.com/kravegreensboro.