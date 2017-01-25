Led by Chairs Wendy and Brad Calloway, Hundreds of Volunteers and Nearly 1,000 Attendees Prepare to “Turn Type One Into Type None” at 2017 JDRF Hope Gala on February 25 in Winston-Salem

Now in its 17th year, the largest annual charity event in the Triad has

raised $1 million annually since 2011 for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research

Greensboro, North Carolina, January 25, 2017 –The 17th annual JDRF Hope Gala will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem. The largest charity event of its kind in the Triad, the Hope Gala has raised at least $1 million to fight type 1 diabetes (T1D) research every year since 2011.

The tremendous success of the Hope Gala is due in large part to the business and community leaders who have adopted JDRF’s mission of accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. “We are truly humbled here in the Triad to have incredibly supportive, passionate businesses and individuals who have taken it upon themselves to lead the fight against T1D and its complications,” said Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh, Executive Director of JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter. “Every year, these champions encourage even more people and organizations to join us in funding research that will ultimately ‘turn Type One into Type None.’”

Two of these long-time JDRF supporters are Wendy and Brad Calloway, who are chairing the 2017 Hope Gala. The Calloways’ 23-year-old daughter, Katelyn, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes a few days after her fifth birthday; since then the entire family has been focused on funding research to cure, prevent, and treat T1D. Brad, who is VP – Decision Support Demand at Reynolds American, has served many terms on the JDRF Piedmont Triad Chapter Board of Directors, playing a variety of roles including Board President. Wendy has volunteered tirelessly for JDRF for many years; one of her favorite volunteer roles has been Production Co-Chair for the Hope Gala.

“We are thrilled to serve as Gala Chairs this year,” Wendy said. “I’ve been intensely involved with Gala planning for the past 15 years, but chairing the entire event has given me a new level of appreciation for the hundreds of people—volunteers and JDRF staff alike—who join forces every year to make this the most successful fundraiser in the Triad.” Brad added, “I am most gratified by the number of supporters—individuals and corporate sponsors—who return to the Gala every year as well as by the new supporters joining us for the 2017 Gala. February 25 will truly be a night to remember as nearly 1,000 people come together to raise over $1 million for T1D research.”

The 2017 Hope Gala is black-tie optional. It will begin at 5:30 pm on February 25 with a cocktail reception and silent auction encompassing over 500 items, followed at 7:30 pm by dinner, a live auction, and the program. JDRF’s signature Fund-A-Cure program, during which contributions may be made direction to T1D research, will take place as part of the program. When the formal program is over, guests may dance the night away with the Phase Band.

Individual tickets are $200 each, with sponsorships ranging from $3,000 to $50,000. For more information, or to become a sponsor or purchase tickets, please visit jdrf-triad.ejoinme.org/2017HopeGala, call the Piedmont Triad Chapter office at 336-373-1768, or email Development Director Marlee Foster at MFoster@jdrf.org.

About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that impacts millions of people around the world. The disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, a hormone essential to turning food into energy. Without insulin, glucose from food stays in the blood, where it can cause serious damage to all of the body’s organ systems. It requires constant carbohydrate counting, blood-glucose testing, and lifelong dependence on injected insulin. With T1D there are no days off, and there is no cure.

About JDRF: JDRF is the leading global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, and has committed over $2 billion to research since its founding in 1970. JDRF and its supporters share the vision of “a world without type 1 diabetes,” and work every day to support the organization’s mission of “accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications.” JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to bring life-changing therapies from the lab to the community. As the largest charitable supporter of T1D research, JDRF is currently sponsoring $568 million in charitable research in 18 countries—including 50 active clinical trials. jdrf.org jdrf.org/triad/events/jdrf-hope-gala-2017/

2017 Hope Gala Sponsors: JDRF thanks our sponsors, many of whom have supported T1D research for years. Major 2017 sponsors committed to date include:

Presenting Sponsors

· BB&T

· LabCorp

· Novant Health

Diamond Sponsors

· HanesBrands

· The Fresh Market

Platinum Sponsors

· McKinsey

· McMichael Foundation

· Wake Forest Baptist Health

Gold Sponsors

· Paul Fulton

· Lilly

· Bobby Long

· Reynolds American

· Rogers Builders

· Sarah Smith Self Foundation

Silver Sponsors

· Arch MI

· Bank of America

· Brasfield and Gorrie

· Elon University

· Ernst & Young

· HICAPS

· Krispy Kreme

· Providence Anesthesiology Associates

· Shelco Construction

· Tom Davis Fund

· United Guaranty

· Wyndham Championship

· XPO Logistics