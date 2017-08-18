Lee Street theatre Announces Fall Acting Classes

Head back to school this Fall with Lee Street theatre! Kindra Steenerson, having appeared in 10 Minutes to Christmas last December and director of The Dixie Swim Club, returns to Lee Street theatre this fall as Acting Coach and Educator. After the success of previous acting courses, Kindra will be offering two classes beginning in September. The All-Level Adult Meisner Acting Intensive for ages 18 years and up as well as the Beginning Acting for Teens for ages 13-17 each are open to all skill sets and experience levels with a maximum class size of 12. Fall courses are only $175 for seven weeks but if you sign up before August 31st you’ll receive the Early Bird Discount of $25 off enrollment!

All-Level Adult Meisner Acting Intensive (18 years and up):

Saturdays 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m., September 9 through October 28

(No class October 21, and the 28th will be a public showcase of student scenes)

To act means to do, and “to do” requires an impulse to inspire that action. Sanford Meisner, an American acting legend whose association with The Group Theatre became fraught when he disagreed with the notion of affective memory (Method Acting), developed a technique to keep the focus on what he called “the reality of doing.” His approach demands that an actor do nothing until something happens outside of themselves to elicit a response. In so doing, the actor moves from a self-conscious methodology to an other-focused methodology, the end result being action that is much more honest and dynamic, rooted in the realm of behavior rather than words.

This seven-week studio course will explore Meisner impulse work as applied to repetition exercises (the foundational tool for recognizing behavioral cues), improvisational scenes, and a final scripted scene study. All levels of acting are welcomed. Maximum: 12 students

Beginning Acting for Teens (ages 13-17):

Mondays 6:30-9:00 p.m. September 11—October 23 (Public showcase on final day)

Or

Saturdays 2:00-5:30 p.m. September 9—October 28 (Public showcase on final day)

This course is an introduction to the basic skills an actor must acquire. By the end of the course students will have:

A better understanding of actor preparation

A sense of trust and trustworthiness with other actors

The ability to develop and apply basic acting skills, e.g.

goals, obstacles, tactics, and expectations

The ability to work honestly with “the other”

A solidified personal method of memorization

A solidified personal method of concentration and drill

An awareness of, and the ability to apply (in scene work) techniques for character development

A solid understanding of scene work, including how to block a scene

The ability to apply directorial suggestions

The ability to thoughtfully and objectively critique scene work

An awareness of various theoretical approaches to acting

A basic knowledge of the audition process and its requirements

A beginning understanding of /aptitude for body/voice/psychological integration

All classes are held at Lee Street theatre and Performing Arts Center at the Tom and Martha Smith Event Center on 329 North Lee Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. You may enroll online at www.leestreet.org or by calling the Office at 704-310-5507.