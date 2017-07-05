Lee Street theatre Presents New Adaptation of Classic Unconventional Romance: Pride & Prejudice

Lee Street Theatre’s ninth season comes to a close as Salisbury’s Jenny Hubbard and Claudia Galup prepare to introduce a whole new take on a timeless classic with St. Thomas Players and the Center for Faith and the Arts. Jenny Hubbard’s new adaptation of the love story that has captured hearts for over two centuries, Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, will be directed by Claudia Galup. While Hubbard’s adaptation maintains the charm and humor of Austen’s original work, the script is anything but conventional. When paired with Galup’s fresh and unique vision, audiences are sure to experience this classic tale in a whole new way.

In the midst of the British Regency, the topics of love and money go hand-in-hand as the five Bennet sisters and their vibrant mother search for suitable husbands to inherit Mr. Bennet’s humble estate of Longbourn. When the daughter most like her father, the witty, intelligent, and highly judgemental Elizabeth Bennet, is introduced to the mysteriously handsome and overwhelmingly stubborn Mr. Darcy, an unconventional romance blossoms. Though the match is obvious, their budding relationship must survive the trials and tribulations of this gossip-strewn English society with jealousy and pride afoot.

Director Claudia speaks to her experience working with a new script. “Directing a play on its maiden voyage brings some special challenges, but the cast and production team and I have the advantage of having the playwright willing and able to help.”

Playwright Jenny Hubbard hopes that this adaptation will provide audiences with an opportunity for self and societal reflection “Jane Austen’s work is so full of humor. I hope that younger viewers will come see it and think, ‘Wow, people really haven’t changed in 200 years.’ I hope that older viewers will recognize themselves and their neighbors in the characters and invest in a bit of self-reflection and evaluation.”

The cast includes Melanie Brayton as the Author, Chris Eller as Mr. Bennet, Theresa Pitner as Mrs. Bennet, Taylor Ellerbee as Jane, Emma Rose as Elizabeth, Meghann Wood as Mary, Keeley Watson as Kitty, Phoebe Hollingsworth as Lydia, Matthew Jones as Mr. Bingley, Amber Watson as Caroline Bingley, Beth Bentley as Mrs. Hurst and Aunt Gardiner, Jamison Middlemiss as Mr. Hurst and Uncle Gardiner, Matthew Monte as Mr. Darcy, Krissey Browder as Charlotte Lucas, Jacob Brayton as Mr. Collins, Dylan Ellerbee as Mr. Wickham, Lesi Jonap as Lady Catherine, Theresa Brandt as Mrs. Reynolds, and Macy Abramson as Georgiana Darcy. Along with the talents of the Creative Team which includes St. Thomas Players’ Artistic Director Claudia Galup as the director, Debra Hubbard-Pastore as choreographer, Nancy Gaines as costume designer, Chris Speer as set and lighting designer, Jenny Hubbard as sound designer, Caitlin Billings as Marketing Director, and Krissey Browder as publicist.

Performances run July 20-22 & 27-29 at 7:30pm with a matinee at 2:30pm on July 23. Student Rush Night is July 18 at 7:30. All performances take place at Lee Street theatre and Performing Arts Center at the Tom and Martha Smith Event Center on 329 North Lee Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Visit www.leestreet.org or call 704-310-5507 for more information.