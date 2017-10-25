Legendary singer Art Garfunkel announces February performances in Greensboro

GREENSBORO | The Carolina Theatre | February 8 | TICKETS & INFO

Hailed by the New York Times as a “beautiful countertenor,” legendary singer Art Garfunkel announces performances in Wilmington (Feb 6) and Greensboro (Feb 8). Tickets are available for purchase starting Monday, October 30 at 10AM at bnpresents.com and via the venues’ sales channels.

Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. He has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums, the most recent being Some Enchanted Evening in 2007.

Garfunkel was originally revered for his Grammy-winning, chart-topping songs and albums with partner and fellow NYC native Paul Simon. Their greatest hits collection, which includes “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Sound of Silence,” “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” among others, is one of the best-selling albums of all time.

The late ‘80s brought two new challenges for Garfunkel: he published Still Water, a collection of poetry in ‘89, and began an amazing trek across America–on foot. But the ‘80s and ‘90s found Garfunkel doing what he does best: singing for an audience. “Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital,” says Garfunkel, who relishes the opportunity to perform new and classic material for fans around the world. “I’m a singer trying to get away with a lucky job. I try to soothe, to lift…That’s my life.” In his intimate show that features himself, a guitarist, and often a piano/keys player, you’ll hear poetry, stories, and of course his greatest hits.