Lets help send Logie’s kids to San Francisco

https://www.gofundme.com/poeticpathosBNV

Note from Chip Berry,

One of the greatest joys at ArtsGreensboro has been working with my friend Logie Meachum, and from ArtsGreensboro’s board member poet Josephus Thompson III I’ve gained an appreciation for the impact spoken word and slam poetry are having on so many young people today. Logie’s sons Ishmael and Isa are on a poetry slam team in Fayetteville that is raising money to attend a prestigious poetry slam competition in San Francisco (Josephus is also taking his team from Greensboro to this event and helping coach teams from around the State). Below is a link to a GoFundMe project to raise money to send the team from Fayetteville. I hope you will consider honoring Logie for all he does for our community by helping with this worthwhile project.