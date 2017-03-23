Lexington Announces Inaugural Depot District Music Fest Saturday, April 8th!

Located in the historic depot district of Uptown Lexington, the inaugural Depot District Music Fest will celebrate community, music and the city’s full-steam-ahead progress toward the district’s revitalization.

The Depot District Music Fest lineup includes The Gin Blossoms, Edwin McCain, The Lilly Brothers, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band-On The Border, The Steppin Stones and Holy Ghost Tent Revival!

The event comes after the announced completion of the city’s Breeden Insurance Amphitheater courtesy of Breeden Insurance and Erie Insurance Group. In April 2016, Jill and Mark Breeden of Breeden Insurance Services gifted the city with $200,000 for the amphitheater’s construction. The gift was in support of the city’s mission to construct and develop the state-of-the-art stage and amphitheater with plans for future development in the surrounding area.

Festival pricing is staggered beginning with $25 early bird tickets for adult general admission going on sale March 7th via depotdistrictfest.eventbrite.com.

After March 13th, ticket prices will increase incrementally to $35 and then $45 for adult general admission at the gate. Ticket pricing for children 12 & under with a paying adult, will include unlimited access to games and activities for sale at $10 online and $15 at the gate. VIP tickets will be available for $75. Only 100 VIP tickets will be sold that entitles holders to a dedicated front-of-stage viewing area, and access to the exclusive VIP tent which will include a cash bar and restrooms.

Gates open to the public at 11:00 a.m. at 333 S. Main Street, with the main event entrance on E. 3rd Avenue. The music fest will kick off at 11:30 a.m. and feature music, beer, wine, food truck vendors and children’s games and activities. With reentry permitted, festivalgoers can enjoy dining and shopping in the Uptown Lexington Historic District. The event ends at 10:00 p.m.

Bringing lawn chairs and blankets is encouraged. No outside food or beverages are permitted except for medical purposes; bags may be subject to inspection. For more information and FAQs related to the Depot District Music Fest, visit depotdistrictfest.com. Rain or shine, all ticket sales are final.

