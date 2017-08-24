Library Hosts One City, One Book Block Party Aug. 26

GREENSBORO, N.C.– We’re having a block party! The Greensboro Public library is celebrating the beginning of Greensboro’s One City, One Book Project from 1 p.m. to 5 pm, Saturday, Aug. 26, at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. “It will be fun for the entire family with music, crafts, interactive science activities related to the book and so much more,” says Adult Programming Coordinator Beth Sheffield.

One City, One Book is a community read and this year’s selection is Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped with the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly. In addition to the incredible untold story of African-American women working as “computers” at NASA, the book highlights the beginning of the space age, the Civil Rights Movement, and empowerment of women.

The Kick Off Block Party will feature STEM displays and hands-on activities. DJ Jessica Mashburn will spin tunes from the decades featured in the book and dancing in the library is encouraged. There will be birthday cake to celebrate Katherine Johnson’s 99th birthday (she is a main character in the book and movie). The Piedmont Swing Society will teach everyone the Shim Sham and there will be a vintage fashion show featuring clothing from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s.

The Cone Health Foundation is sponsoring a raffle of free memberships to the Greensboro Science Center. Partygoers can launch a rocket in LeBauer Park and the rocket team from High Point University will have a display of some more powerful rockets as well.

There will be a drone demonstration by the NC A&T Engineering department. You can also meet some inspiring women in scientific fields. The library’s collection of interactive robots and electronics will be available for demonstrations to inspire interest in the technologies of today and tomorrow. There will even be opportunities to learn some simple computer coding.

To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.

