LIFE LONG COMMUNITY LEADER ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR MAYOR

Diane Moffett, senior pastor of Saint James Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC, today announced her candidacy for Mayor.

“I’ve spent the last 32 years serving the community and I welcome the opportunity to continue to serve in this capacity,” she said. “I look forward to being a voice on for all, and will represent our entire city. My mission is to develop a quality of life that allows every citizen of Greensboro the opportunity to maximize on their full potential.”

Moffett serves on many boards and commissions including, the Cone Health Network and Cone Health Foundation Board.

As a long-time community advocate, Moffett has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing Greensboro and has a practical plan to solve those issues.

Moffett says, “I will build bridges and strengthen bonds in our community. Greensboro works better as a united front and I am committed to making sure that cohesiveness happens.”

For more information about Diane Moffett for Mayor please connect on the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @DianeMoffettForMayor or on the web at www.moffettformayor.com.