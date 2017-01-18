Line Up Announced for 31st Annual Carolina Blues Festival

Greensboro, NC – The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society has been busy preparing for its 31st Annual Carolina Blues Festival being held May 20, 2017 at Barber Park Amphitheater, 1500 Dans Road, Greensboro, NC. With the theme of “Carolina Homecoming,” the acts booked have strong ties to North Carolina.

Headlining the all-day festival is guitar phenom, Eric Gales. Eric performed at the Carolina Blues Festival in 2012. At the festival, Eric met the love of his life and after a whirlwind romance and marriage, Eric and LaDonna now make their home in North Carolina.

Brandon Santini, a harmonica player, was born and raised in Burlington, NC before moving to Memphis to grow his career.

Big Ron Hunter, the happy bluesman, is a Winston-Salem guitar-player and singer that tours internationally with Music Maker Foundation.

Gate City Divas are Piedmont-area songwriters/performers including Melva Houston, Shiela Klinefelter, Kristy Jackson, Robin Stamps Doby Easter, Julie Bean, Allison King Jordan, Virginia Massius, and Lauren Myers.

Luxuriant Sedans are based in Winston-Salem and are really making a name in the blues music scene with Mike “Wezo” Wesolowski (harp, vocals), Rob Slater (Guitar), Ed Bumgardner (Bass), and Gino Grandanetti (Guitar)

Laura Blackley & The Wildflowers hail from Asheville, NC and bring a fresh folk/jam vibe to their blues.

Seth Williams & Terry VunCannon are a dichotomy of North Carolina blues. Terry brings his long career of performing and booking live blues music to the mix while 2015 PBPS Youth Challenge winner, Seth Williams, brings his new views of the blues into this dynamic mix.

Gabe Morales and Nathaniel Pope (17 and 13 years old, respectfully) are two (2) outstanding YOUTH performers, bringing their jaw-dropping guitar playing to this year’s blues festival, we hope that all will see that the blues music genre is alive and thriving, especially in North Carolina.

In addition to the great music lineup for this all day event, we will have Arts & Craft vendors as well as a many food trucks offering a variety of foods for every taste. We are currently accepting applications for art & crafts and food vendors. Sign up forms are available at: http://fest.piedmontblues.org/craft-food-vendors/

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for individuals and businesses. Let the Carolina Blues Festival advertise for you.

• Reach a large audience with repeated impressions. Your company name and logo will appear on all promotional materials, venue signage, website, email blasts, and festival program. This is a unique opportunity to engage a captive audience that’s receptive to your brand.

• 32.1% of online ticket sales were from greater than a 50 mile radius of Greensboro and states such as Arizona, Texas, Alabama, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee Spread your company information nationally.

• Develop new business contacts. Our Festival provide a fun and entertaining environment.

• Help support and promote community outreach. Community building is our number one priority; to keep Greensboro a strong, thriving business center. cultural destination, and to retain jobs, stability, and safety for future generations. This is an important opportunity to show your company’s support and commitment to the community and the arts.

• Vendors and tables galore will provide family fun with food, childrens activities, entertainers, and more!

• Your participation will keep the music going and provide a wonderful day’s worth of entertainment to national and regional guests. Proceeds are used for PBPS educational programs “Blues in the Schools” and “Share the Music” providing music education and access to music that might otherwise not be available to underprivileged youths.

For more info on sponsorships, go to: http://fest.piedmontblues.org/become-a-sponsor/

We invite all to join us May 20, 2017 for the 31st Annual Carolina Blues Festival being held at Barber Park Amphitheater, 1500 Dans Road, Greensboro, NC 27401. Tickets are currently on sale at the lowest prices of the season at http://fest.piedmontblues.org.

About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society

From our love of music and our belief that music is best shared in a community, came the founding of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society in 1985. Our non-profit organization works to cultivate and preserve the tradition of blues music. Our mission is to help the youth of our community discover the wonder and joy of music by raising awareness and providing music education to our schools and community.