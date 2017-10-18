By: Olivia Williams

On Oct. 16, The Blind Tiger hosted their weekly Live & Local Mondays. Bringing you three artist from all over North Carolina, with the first act being James Vincent Carroll hailing from Winston-Salem. He had a memorable one-man acoustic classic rock show full of originals with a few covers thrown in. For the second part of the show, Mount Airy native Joey Nevada, and his guitarist James Brickey played a set of originals as well, with a few covers that had a modern country feel with an Americana flair. To close out the night, Whiskey Foxtrot from Winston-Salem, which had a heavy Americana vibe with a country feel performed a set of originals along with a cover of the classic Waylon tune, “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bits Done Got Out Of Hand”. Special thanks to Bradley Steele, owner of On The Road Again Touring for bringing together a great group of musicians.

