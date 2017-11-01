Local and Live – Nov 1, 2017
FOUR SAINTS BREWING
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
foursaintsbrewing.com
Nov 4: Turpentine Shine
Nov 11: Darlin’ Darlin’ and Handsome Animals
Nov 18: Olivia Rudeen
Nov 22: AB Hill
Nov 25: High Cotton
Dec 1: Wolfie Calhoun
Dec 2: Matt Walsh
Dec 8: RD & Co.
VILLAGE SQUARE
TAP HOUSE
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Nov 3: Whiskey Mic
Nov 17: Whiskey Mic
Nov 18: Jukebox Revolver
Dec 1: Whiskey mic
green heron ale house
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
greenheronclub.com
Dec 16: Jim Avett
arizona pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
arizonapetes.com
Nov 3: 1-2-3 Friday
Nov 26: Fit For A King & In Hearts Wake, Like Moths to Flames, Phinehas
Nov 27: Hatebreed, Dying Fetus, Code Orange, Twitching Tongues
Dec 3: Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip, Gatecreeper
artistIka night club
523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686
artistikanightclub.com
Nov 3: DJ Dan the Player
Nov 4: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player
BARN DINNER THEATRE
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Nov 4: Ms. Mary & The Boys
BeerThirty
505 N. Greene St
Nov 3: Leather and Lace
Nov 10: Mix Tape
Nov 17: Tom Warren
Nov 24: Leather and Lace
Dec 1: Brittany Davis
Dec 8: Leather and Lace
Big purple
812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728
Nov 24: Wyatt Espalin
the blind tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
theblindtiger.com
Nov 1: Mom jeans, Prince Daddy &The Hyena, Kississippi, Pictures of Vernon
Nov 2: Shwayze
Nov 3: The Patrick Rock Band with The Josh Kin & Them
Nov 4: Carbon Leaf
Nov 5: Red Not Chili Peppers w/ Broken Record
Nov 7: Girlpool w/ Palm, Lala Lala
Nov 8: A Light Divided, The Scars Heal In Time, Raimee
Nov 9: Jesse Royal
Nov 11: Abbey Road: A Beatles Tribute
Nov 13: Scale The Summit, Angel Vivaldi, Andy James
Nov 15: The Billyfolks w/ Giant Red Panda
Nov 18: mewithoutYou, Pianos Become The Teeth
Nov 21: UNCG Sapphires Fall 2017
buckhead saloon
1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884
buckheadsaloongreensboro.com
churchill’s on elm
213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367
churchillscigarlounge.com
Nov 11: Sahara Reggae Band
Nov 18: Jack Long Old School Jam
THE CORNER BAR
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
corner-bar.com
Nov 3: Live Thursdays
comedy zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
thecomedyzone.com
Nov 2: Aries Spears
Nov 3: Aries Spears
Nov 4: Aries Spears
Nov 5: Aries Spears
Nov 9: Kountry Wayne
Nov 10: Kountry Wayne
Nov 11: Kountry Wayne
Nov 12: Kountry Wayne
Nov 17: The Tennessee Tramp (Janet Williams)
common groundS
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888
Nov 10: Tow’rs
Jan 19: Swingin’ Hammers
cone deNIM
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
cdecgreensboro.com
Nov 2: Jim Breuer
Nov 4: Iration
Nov 5: Blue October
Nov 10: Hinder w/ Josh Todd & The Conflict
Nov 11: Yngwie Malmsteen
Nov 17: Parmalee
Nov 29: Clutch
Dec 9: Smith & Myers from Shinedown
greene street club
113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111
Nov 4: African Royalty
ham’s gate city
3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800
hamsrestaurants.com
ham’s new garden
1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544
hamsrestaurants.com
somewhere
else tavern
5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464
facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern
Nov 4: Will Easter
Nov 10: The Midnight Echo
Nov 18: Big Dirty Ride
Nov 25: Murder Maiden
Speakeasy
Tavern
1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006
the idiot box
comedy club
2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699
www.idiotboxers.com
Nov 3: Ultimate Comic Challenge X
Nov 4: Improv Family Show
after hours tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
afterhourstavern.net
Nov 3: Karaoke – DJ Dance
blue bourbon jack’s
1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583
reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks
ham’s palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
hamsrestaurants.com
the deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
thedeckatrivertwist.com
Nov 3: Second Glance
Nov 4: Brothers Pearl
Nov 10: Corey Luetjen’s Traveling Blues Band
Nov 11: Soul Central
Nov 17: Radio Revolver
Nov 18: Jody Lee Petty Band
dance hall daze
612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204
dancehalldaze.com
Nov 3: Colours
Nov 4: The Delmonicos
Nov 10: Crimson Rose & DHD
Nov 11: Cheyenne
Nov 17: The Delmonicos
Nov 18: Skyryder
Nov 22: Colours
Nov 24: Time Bandits
Nov 25: Silverhawk
BReathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Nov 9: Comedy Night w/ Cabell Wilkinson
Nov 10: Freddie Fred Fridays
old nick’s pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
OldNicksPubNC.com
Nov 2: Acoustic Music with/Ian Michie
Nov 4: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins
Nov 10: Big Daddy Mojo
Nov 11: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins
Nov 16: Acoustic Music with/Steve Carden
Nov 17: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins
Nov 24: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins
Nov 25: Southern Eyes
Nov 30: Acoustic Music TBD
jp looney’s
2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570
facebook.com/JPLooneys
Nov 2: Trivia
rider’s in the country
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111
ridersinthecountry.net
Second & green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
2ngtavern.com
bull’s tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
facebook.com/bulls-tavern
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Nov 11: 1 Year Anniversary: Phase Band
finnigan’s wake
620 Trade St | 336.723.0322
facebook.com/FinnigansWake
Nov 3: Souljam
Nov 10: DJ HEK YEH
foothills brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
foothillsbrewing.com
Nov 4: Marcus Horth Band
Nov 5: Sunday Jazz
Nov 8: Elonzo Wesley
Nov 11: ABC Trio
Nov 12: Sunday Jazz
Nov 15: Bluegrass Sweethearts
the garage
110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127
the-garage.ws
Nov 3: Finks, The Kneads, North Elementary
Nov 4: VSS/VU
Nov 11: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, The Two Dollar Pistols
Nov 15: Demon Eye & Lords of Mace
Nov 18: Irata, Mega Colossus, Night Sweats
Nov 24: Possum Jenkins’
Dec 8: Native Harrow & Retro Candy
johnny & June’s
saloon
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546
johnnynjunes.com
Nov 3: Kwik Fixx
Nov 4: Chip Perry Band
Nov 10: Mo Pitney w/ Red Dirt Revival
Nov 11: Veterans Day Rockfest
Nov 18: The Honky Tonk Outlaws
Dec 1: Tracy Lawrence
Dec 2: Outshyne
MAc & Nelli’s
4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230
macandnellisws.com
MIllEnnium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
MCenterevents.com
Nov 22: Thanksgathering w/ Eric Gales Band, Marvelous Funkshun, Big Daddy Love, Dr. Bacon, Time Sawyer, Mood Cultivation Project, Urban Soil, Shane Pruitt, RKIII, Elusive Groove, The Freeway Revival, Twisted River Junction, Travis Griggs and Friends, 3 Pc & and a Biscuit, Stab Rabbit, Funk Mob, Wyndy Trail Travelers, and DOCO
milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
milnerfood.com
Nov 5: Live Jazz
Nov 12: Live Jazz
muddy creek cafe
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Nov 2: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Nov 3: Chief’s Choice
Nov 5: Phillip Craft
Nov 9: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Nov 12: Rob Price
Nov 16: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Nov 18: Carson Mac
muddy creek
MUSIC HALL
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Nov 2: Dangermuffin w/ Scott Moss Band
Nov 4: Rain Check
Nov 9: Old Salt Union
Nov 10: Sarah Siskind
Nov 11: Snyder Family Band
Nov 16: Antigone Rising
Nov 18: Dark Water Rising
Nov 19: Dom Flemmons
Nov 25: Big Ron Hunter
Nov 30: Corin Raymond and Jonathan Byrd, The Pickup Cowboy
The quiet pint
1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881
thequietpint.com
TEE TIME
SPORTS & SPIRITS
3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010
VILLAGE TAVERN
2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686
villagetavern.com