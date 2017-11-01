Local and Live – Nov 1, 2017

FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

foursaintsbrewing.com

Nov 4: Turpentine Shine

Nov 11: Darlin’ Darlin’ and Handsome Animals

Nov 18: Olivia Rudeen

Nov 22: AB Hill

Nov 25: High Cotton

Dec 1: Wolfie Calhoun

Dec 2: Matt Walsh

Dec 8: RD & Co.

VILLAGE SQUARE

TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

Nov 3: Whiskey Mic

Nov 17: Whiskey Mic

Nov 18: Jukebox Revolver

Dec 1: Whiskey mic

green heron ale house

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

greenheronclub.com

Dec 16: Jim Avett

arizona pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

arizonapetes.com

Nov 3: 1-2-3 Friday

Nov 26: Fit For A King & In Hearts Wake, Like Moths to Flames, Phinehas

Nov 27: Hatebreed, Dying Fetus, Code Orange, Twitching Tongues

Dec 3: Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip, Gatecreeper

artistIka night club

523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686

artistikanightclub.com

Nov 3: DJ Dan the Player

Nov 4: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player

BARN DINNER THEATRE

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

Nov 4: Ms. Mary & The Boys

BeerThirty

505 N. Greene St

Nov 3: Leather and Lace

Nov 10: Mix Tape

Nov 17: Tom Warren

Nov 24: Leather and Lace

Dec 1: Brittany Davis

Dec 8: Leather and Lace

Big purple

812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728

Nov 24: Wyatt Espalin

the blind tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

Nov 1: Mom jeans, Prince Daddy &The Hyena, Kississippi, Pictures of Vernon

Nov 2: Shwayze

Nov 3: The Patrick Rock Band with The Josh Kin & Them

Nov 4: Carbon Leaf

Nov 5: Red Not Chili Peppers w/ Broken Record

Nov 7: Girlpool w/ Palm, Lala Lala

Nov 8: A Light Divided, The Scars Heal In Time, Raimee

Nov 9: Jesse Royal

Nov 11: Abbey Road: A Beatles Tribute

Nov 13: Scale The Summit, Angel Vivaldi, Andy James

Nov 15: The Billyfolks w/ Giant Red Panda

Nov 18: mewithoutYou, Pianos Become The Teeth

Nov 21: UNCG Sapphires Fall 2017

buckhead saloon

1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884

buckheadsaloongreensboro.com

churchill’s on elm

213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367

churchillscigarlounge.com

Nov 11: Sahara Reggae Band

Nov 18: Jack Long Old School Jam

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

corner-bar.com

Nov 3: Live Thursdays

comedy zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

thecomedyzone.com

Nov 2: Aries Spears

Nov 3: Aries Spears

Nov 4: Aries Spears

Nov 5: Aries Spears

Nov 9: Kountry Wayne

Nov 10: Kountry Wayne

Nov 11: Kountry Wayne

Nov 12: Kountry Wayne

Nov 17: The Tennessee Tramp (Janet Williams)

common groundS

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888

Nov 10: Tow’rs

Jan 19: Swingin’ Hammers

cone deNIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

cdecgreensboro.com

Nov 2: Jim Breuer

Nov 4: Iration

Nov 5: Blue October

Nov 10: Hinder w/ Josh Todd & The Conflict

Nov 11: Yngwie Malmsteen

Nov 17: Parmalee

Nov 29: Clutch

Dec 9: Smith & Myers from Shinedown

greene street club

113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111

Nov 4: African Royalty

ham’s gate city

3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800

hamsrestaurants.com

ham’s new garden

1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544

hamsrestaurants.com

somewhere

else tavern

5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464

facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern

Nov 4: Will Easter

Nov 10: The Midnight Echo

Nov 18: Big Dirty Ride

Nov 25: Murder Maiden

Speakeasy

Tavern

1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006

the idiot box

comedy club

2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Nov 3: Ultimate Comic Challenge X

Nov 4: Improv Family Show

after hours tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

afterhourstavern.net

Nov 3: Karaoke – DJ Dance

blue bourbon jack’s

1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583

reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks

ham’s palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

hamsrestaurants.com

the deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

thedeckatrivertwist.com

Nov 3: Second Glance

Nov 4: Brothers Pearl

Nov 10: Corey Luetjen’s Traveling Blues Band

Nov 11: Soul Central

Nov 17: Radio Revolver

Nov 18: Jody Lee Petty Band

dance hall daze

612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204

dancehalldaze.com

Nov 3: Colours

Nov 4: The Delmonicos

Nov 10: Crimson Rose & DHD

Nov 11: Cheyenne

Nov 17: The Delmonicos

Nov 18: Skyryder

Nov 22: Colours

Nov 24: Time Bandits

Nov 25: Silverhawk

BReathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Nov 9: Comedy Night w/ Cabell Wilkinson

Nov 10: Freddie Fred Fridays

old nick’s pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

OldNicksPubNC.com

Nov 2: Acoustic Music with/Ian Michie

Nov 4: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins

Nov 10: Big Daddy Mojo

Nov 11: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins

Nov 16: Acoustic Music with/Steve Carden

Nov 17: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins

Nov 24: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins

Nov 25: Southern Eyes

Nov 30: Acoustic Music TBD

jp looney’s

2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570

facebook.com/JPLooneys

Nov 2: Trivia

rider’s in the country

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111

ridersinthecountry.net

Second & green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

2ngtavern.com

bull’s tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

facebook.com/bulls-tavern

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

Nov 11: 1 Year Anniversary: Phase Band

finnigan’s wake

620 Trade St | 336.723.0322

facebook.com/FinnigansWake

Nov 3: Souljam

Nov 10: DJ HEK YEH

foothills brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

foothillsbrewing.com

Nov 4: Marcus Horth Band

Nov 5: Sunday Jazz

Nov 8: Elonzo Wesley

Nov 11: ABC Trio

Nov 12: Sunday Jazz

Nov 15: Bluegrass Sweethearts

the garage

110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127

the-garage.ws

Nov 3: Finks, The Kneads, North Elementary

Nov 4: VSS/VU

Nov 11: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, The Two Dollar Pistols

Nov 15: Demon Eye & Lords of Mace

Nov 18: Irata, Mega Colossus, Night Sweats

Nov 24: Possum Jenkins’

Dec 8: Native Harrow & Retro Candy

johnny & June’s

saloon

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546

johnnynjunes.com

Nov 3: Kwik Fixx

Nov 4: Chip Perry Band

Nov 10: Mo Pitney w/ Red Dirt Revival

Nov 11: Veterans Day Rockfest

Nov 18: The Honky Tonk Outlaws

Dec 1: Tracy Lawrence

Dec 2: Outshyne

MAc & Nelli’s

4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230

macandnellisws.com

MIllEnnium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

MCenterevents.com

Nov 22: Thanksgathering w/ Eric Gales Band, Marvelous Funkshun, Big Daddy Love, Dr. Bacon, Time Sawyer, Mood Cultivation Project, Urban Soil, Shane Pruitt, RKIII, Elusive Groove, The Freeway Revival, Twisted River Junction, Travis Griggs and Friends, 3 Pc & and a Biscuit, Stab Rabbit, Funk Mob, Wyndy Trail Travelers, and DOCO

milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

milnerfood.com

Nov 5: Live Jazz

Nov 12: Live Jazz

muddy creek cafe

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Nov 2: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Nov 3: Chief’s Choice

Nov 5: Phillip Craft

Nov 9: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Nov 12: Rob Price

Nov 16: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Nov 18: Carson Mac

muddy creek

MUSIC HALL

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Nov 2: Dangermuffin w/ Scott Moss Band

Nov 4: Rain Check

Nov 9: Old Salt Union

Nov 10: Sarah Siskind

Nov 11: Snyder Family Band

Nov 16: Antigone Rising

Nov 18: Dark Water Rising

Nov 19: Dom Flemmons

Nov 25: Big Ron Hunter

Nov 30: Corin Raymond and Jonathan Byrd, The Pickup Cowboy

The quiet pint

1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881

thequietpint.com

TEE TIME

SPORTS & SPIRITS

3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010

VILLAGE TAVERN

2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686

villagetavern.com