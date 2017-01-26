Local Gymnastics Club to Host Greensboro Gymnastics Invitational and Nastia Liukin Cup Qualifier with Proceeds Benefiting Big Brother Big Sisters

Kernersville, NC (January, 25 2017) – Flip Force Gymnastics and Flip Force Booster Club to host the 8th Annual Greensboro Gymnastics Invitational (GGI) Feb. 10-12, 2017.

Flip Force Gymnastics and the Flip Force Booster Club of Kernersville, NC will host the 8th Annual Greensboro Gymnastics Invitational (GGI) at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center February 10-12, 2017! We proudly welcome over 2,600 athletes and their families to one of the largest women’s and men’s gymnastics, and trampoline & power tumbling events on the East Coast. The competing athletes include State, Regional, National, and World Champions in their individual sports.

2017 marks the fourth year of the GGI as a qualifying event for the Nastia Liukin Cup. The GGI was selected to be part of the Nastia Liukin Cup Series which features 26 of the country’s top gymnastics invitationals held throughout the United States. The GGI qualifying event will occur on Saturday, February 11, of which the winner will compete in the Nastia Liukin Cup at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on March 3, 2017.

We are also proud to announce that the GGI is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Piedmont for a third year. The GGI will donate $1 per admission ticket sold to the organization. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring professionally supported 1-to-1 relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

Cost of admission is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-10 and free for 5 and under.