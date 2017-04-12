Local & Live – Apr 12, 2017
FOUR SAINTS BREWING
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
foursaintsbrewing.com
Apr 14: Olivia Rudeen
Apr 15: Heads Up Penny
Apr 19: Irish/Celtic Music Session
Apr 22: James Vincent
Apr 29: Bonnie Allyn Band
May 5: Wolfie Calhoun
river ridge taphouse
1480 River Ridge Dr | 336.712.1883
riverridgetaphouse.com
Apr 14: Exit 180
Apr 21: Southern Eyes
Apr 28: Big Daddy Mojo
May 5: Nine Lives
VILLAGE SQUARE
TAP HOUSE
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Apr 15: The Mulligans
arizona pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
arizonapetes.com
Apr 14: 1-2-3 Friday
Apr 21: 1-2-3 Friday
artistIka night club
523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686
artistikanightclub.com
Apr 14: DJ Dan the Player
Apr 15: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player
Big purple
812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728
May 25: Dave Cecil Band
the blind tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
theblindtiger.com
Apr 12: Consider The Source
Apr 14: Time Sawyer
Apr 15: Sleeping Booty
Apr 20: Create, Warez w/ Two Face, Snyder, Fluxxy, Icex
buckhead saloon
1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884
buckheadsaloongreensboro.com
Apr 14: The Freddy Adkins Band
Apr 15: Stereo Doll
Apr 21: Jukebox Revolver
Apr 22: Tyler Millard Band
Apr 28: Chasin Flame
Apr 29: Bad Romeo
Burke Street pizza
2223 Fleming Road | 336.500.8781
burkestreetpizza.com
Apr 12: Seth Williams
Apr 19: Sam Foster
Apr 26: James Vincent Carroll
churchill’s on elm
213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367
churchillscigarlounge.com
Apr 15: Jack Long Old School Jam
THE CORNER BAR
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
corner-bar.com
comedy zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
thecomedyzone.com
Apr 14: Mark Klein
Apr 15: Mark Klein
Apr 21: J. Bliss
Apr 22: J. Bliss
Apr 28: Bodacious
Apr 29: Bodacious
May 5: Jody Kerns
May 6: Jody Kerns
May 11: Julie Scoggins
common groundS
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888
Apr 13: Open Mic Night
Apr 14: Dave Cecil Band
Apr 15: Hank Western
Apr 19: Rinaldi Flying Circus, Charming Disaster, Shiloh Hill
cone deNIM
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
cdecgreensboro.com
Apr 21: Blues Traveler
Apr 22: Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
Apr 27: Marsha Ambrosius & Eric Benét
May 6: Trial By Fire: Tribute To Journey
May 12: Chase Rice
May 19: NF
FISHER’S GRILLE
608 N Elm St | 336.275.8300
fishersgrille.com
Apr 18: The Lady’s Auxilliary
the green bean
341 S. Elm St | 336.691.9990
thegreenbeancoffeehouse.blogspot.com
greene street club
113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111
Apr 29: QreamFestNC3
ham’s gate city
3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800
hamsrestaurants.com
Apr 14: Evin Gibson
ham’s new garden
1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544
hamsrestaurants.com
Apr 14: Six & Bailey
Apr 21: Disco Lemonade
Apr 28: Freddy Adkins Acoustic
somewhere
else tavern
5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464
facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern
Apr 22: Blackwater Drowning, Kairos, The Reticent, Butcher of Rostov, Undrask
Apr 29: Desired Redemption, Ascentia, Key Of Betrayal, Impersona, Faces Unturned, A Young Man’s Burial
May 19: The Culturalist
May 20: Mirada, Headfirst For Halos, Reason|Define, Fall River Massacre
May 27: Sixth Sense, Education in Reverse, Antenora, Discoveries, Days To Break, Deep Hollow
the idiot box
comedy club
2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699
www.idiotboxers.com
Apr 14: Mo Alexander
Jun 23: Sean Patton
World of beer
1210 Westover Terrace | 336.897.0031
worldofbeer.com/Locations/Greensboro
Apr 29: WOB NC Beer Fest
after hours tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
afterhourstavern.net
Apr 15: Shmack Ddaniels
Apr 29: The Norm, The Terrible Twos, Somewhat Forgotten
May 27: Louder, Kwik Fixx, Dog Daze
Jun 10: Mightier Than Me
blue bourbon jack’s
1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583
reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks
Apr 24: Jukebox Revolver
Jun 9: Southern Eyes
claddagh
Restaurant & PUb
130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521
thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com
ham’s palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
hamsrestaurants.com
Apr 14: Huckleberry Shyne
Apr 21: Brothers Pearl
Apr 28: The Dickens
liberty brewery
914 Mall Loop Rd | 336.882.4677
hghosp.com
the deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
thedeckatrivertwist.com
Apr 21: The Plaids
Apr 22: Disco Lemonade
Apr 23: Spare Change
Apr 28: Stereo Doll
Apr 29: Morgan Keane Band
dance hall daze
612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204
dancehalldaze.com
Apr 14: The Delmonicos
Apr 15: Cheyenne
Apr 21: Crimson Rose
Apr 22: Silverhawk
Apr 28: Skyryder
Apr 29: The Delmonicos
The Empourium
734 E. Mountain St. | 336.671.9159
old nick’s pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
OldNicksPubNC.com
Apr 13: Ian Michie & Kevin Raynor
Apr 14: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins
Apr 21: Exit 180
Apr 28: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins
May 5: Evan & Dana
May 6: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins
jp looney’s
2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570
facebook.com/JPLooneys
Apr 13: Trivia
rider’s in the country
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111
ridersinthecountry.net
Apr 14: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band
Apr 15: The Outlaws
Apr 21: Eyecon
Apr 22: Darrell Harwood
Apr 29: Black Glass
2nd and green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
2ngtavern.com
Apr 20: 420 Fest: Roots of a Rebellion, Egroove, Treehouse
bull’s tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
facebook.com/bulls-tavern
Apr 13: Johnny Love
Apr 15: Brothers Pearl
Apr 20: SoPoz
Apr 21: Gypsy Danger
Apr 22: The Chit Nasty Band
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Apr 14: Bradley Steele
Apr 21: Just US
Apr 22: Tanya Ross
finnigan’s wake
620 Trade St | 336.723.0322
facebook.com/FinnigansWake
Apr 14: Gipsy Danger
Apr 22: Jim Mayberry
Apr 28: Dana & Evan
May 6: DJ Hek Yeh
May 13: CC3
May 17: Patrick Rock
May 27: Abe Reid and The Spike Drivers
foothills brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
foothillsbrewing.com
Apr 12: The Eversole Brothers
Apr 15: The Pop Guns
Apr 19: The Ruckus
Apr 26: Hazy Ridge
Apr 29: Woodie and the String Pullers
Apr 30: Sunday Jazz
May 3: Bluegrass Sweethearts
the garage
110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127
the-garage.ws
Apr 13: The Duskwhales, Mama, Speak N’ Eye
Apr 13: Miami Dice, Spirit System, Joshua Cotterino
Apr 15: Miami Dice, Spirit System, Joshua Cotterino
Apr 21: Ancient Cities & See Gulls
Hickory Tavern
206 Harvey St | 336.760.0362
thehickorytavern.com
Apr 13: OTB Band
Apr 14: Phase Band
Apr 15: Emma Lee
Apr 20: Megan Doss
Apr 21: Sarah Tomey
Apr 22: Live Music
johnny & June’s
saloon
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546
johnnynjunes.com
Apr 14: Tim Elliot
Apr 15: Joey Nevada
Apr 28: Demun Jones
Laughing gas
comedy club
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy
laughingas.net
Apr 14: Clint Nohr
Apr 15: Clint Nohr
Apr 21: Jon Reep
Apr 22: Jon Reep
May 4: Donnell Rawlings
May 5: Donnell Rawlings
May 6: Donnell Rawlings
May 19: Becky Robinson
May 20: Becky Robinson
MIllEnnium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
MCenterevents.com
Apr 14: Satisfaction Rolling Stones Tribute
Jun 11: Shovels and Ropes
milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
milnerfood.com
Apr 14: Live Jazz
muddy creek cafe
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Apr 14: Not Ready Band
Apr 15: Casey Noel
Apr 23: Horseshoe Bend Band
Apr 28: Russell Lapinski
Apr 29: The Usual Suspects
muddy creek MUSIC HALL
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Apr 13: The End of America
Apr 14: Peter Holsapple and Rob Abernathy
Apr 15: Zoe & Cloyd
Apr 16: 9th Street Stompers
Apr 20: Toney Rocks
Apr 21: Diana Jones
Apr 22: The Guvner’s Band
Piedmont Music Center
212 N Broad St
Apr 14: Jazz w/ Ron Rudkin & Emile Worthy
QUALITY INN
2008 S. Hawthorne Rd | 336-765-6670
The quiet pint
1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881
thequietpint.com