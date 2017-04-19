Local & Live – Apr 19, 2017

FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

foursaintsbrewing.com

Apr 19: Irish/Celtic Music Session

Apr 22: James Vincent

Apr 29: Bonnie Allyn Band

May 5: Wolfie Calhoun

May 12: Josh Marlowe

May 13: Delta Son

May 17: Irish/Celtic Music Session

May 19: Shiloh Hill

May 20: Reed Turchi

river ridge taphouse

1480 River Ridge Dr | 336.712.1883

riverridgetaphouse.com

Apr 21: Southern Eyes

Apr 28: Big Daddy Mojo

May 5: Nine Lives

May 12: Pop Guns!

May 19: Exit 180

VILLAGE SQUARE

TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

Apr 22: Lasater Union

Apr 29: ABC Trio

May 6: Big Daddy Mojo

May 13: Exit 180

May 20: Southern Eyes

Jun 3: Shmack Daniels

Jun 10: Lasater Union

Jun 17: DJ Baldee

green heron ale house

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

greenheronclub.com

arizona pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

arizonapetes.com

Apr 21: 1-2-3 Friday

Apr 28: 1-2-3 Friday

artistIka night club

523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686

artistikanightclub.com

Apr 21: DJ Dan the Player

Apr 22: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player

Big purple

812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728

May 25: Dave Cecil Band

the blind tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

Apr 20: Create, Warez w/ Two Face, Snyder, Fluxxy, Icex

Apr 21: Pure Fiyah Reggae Band

Apr 22: Larry Keel Experience with Jon Stickley Trio

Apr 28: Imperial Blend

Apr 29: The Brothers Pearl

May 2: Mick Jenkins with Special Guests

May 3: Reading Day Party with the Wright Avenue

buckhead saloon

1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884

buckheadsaloongreensboro.com

Apr 21: Jukebox Revolver

Apr 22: Tyler Millard Band

Apr 28: Chasin Flame

Apr 29: Bad Romeo

Burke Street pizza

2223 Fleming Road | 336.500.8781

burkestreetpizza.com

Apr 19: Sam Foster

Apr 26: James Vincent Carroll

churchill’s on elm

213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367

churchillscigarlounge.com

May 13: Sahara Reggae Band

May 20: Jack Long Old School Jam

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

corner-bar.com

Apr 20: Live Thursdays

Apr 27: Live Thursdays

comedy zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

thecomedyzone.com

Apr 21: J. Bliss

Apr 22: J. Bliss

Apr 28: Bodacious

Apr 29: Bodacious

May 5: Jody Kerns

May 6: Jody Kerns

May 11: Julie Scoggins

May 12: Jerry Farber

May 19: Spanky Brown

common groundS

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888

Apr 19: Rinaldi Flying Circus, Charming Disaster, Shiloh Hill

May 26: Andrew Kasab

cone deNIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

cdecgreensboro.com

Apr 21: Blues Traveler

Apr 22: Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Apr 27: Marsha Ambrosius & Eric Benét

May 6: Trial By Fire: Tribute To Journey

May 12: Chase Rice

May 19: NF

FISHER’S GRILLE

608 N Elm St | 336.275.8300

fishersgrille.com

the green bean

341 S. Elm St | 336.691.9990

thegreenbeancoffeehouse.blogspot.com

greene street club

113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111

Apr 26: Qream Fest Weekend

May 6: Phrozen Ivy

ham’s gate city

3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800

hamsrestaurants.com

Apr 21: Joebelle

Apr 28: Sahara

ham’s new garden

1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544

hamsrestaurants.com

Apr 21: Disco Lemonade

Apr 28: Freddy Adkins Acoustic

somewhere

else tavern

5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464

facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern

Apr 29: Desired Redemption, Ascentia, Key Of Betrayal, Impersona, Faces Unturned, A Young Man’s Burial

May 12: 8 Vacant Graves, Bleedseason

May 19: The Culturalist

May 20: Mirada, Headfirst For Halos, Reason|Define, Fall River Massacre

May 27: Sixth Sense, Education in Reverse, Antenora, Discoveries, Days To Break, Deep Hollow

Jun 3: The Norm

Jun 10: Mirada, Breathing Serenity, Visions of Beauty

Speakeasy

Tavern

1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006

Apr 21: Chris Duncan

Apr 28: Private Party / no band

May 5: Rube

May 12: Julian Sizemore

May 19: Southern Fiction

May 26: Pay Rock & David McLaughin

the idiot box

comedy club

2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Apr 14: Mo Alexander

Jun 23: Sean Patton

World of beer

1210 Westover Terrace | 336.897.0031

worldofbeer.com/Locations/Greensboro

Apr 29: WOB NC Beer Fest

after hours tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

afterhourstavern.net

Apr 29: The Norm, The Terrible Twos, Somewhat Forgotten

May 27: Louder, Kwik Fixx, Dog Daze

Jun 10: Mightier Than Me

blue bourbon jack’s

1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583

reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks

Apr 24: Jukebox Revolver

Apr 29: Southbound 49

Jun 9: Southern Eyes

Jun 23: Southbound 49

claddagh

Restaurant & PUb

130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521

thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com

ham’s palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

hamsrestaurants.com

Apr 21: Brothers Pearl

Apr 28: The Dickens

liberty brewery

914 Mall Loop Rd | 336.882.4677

hghosp.com

the deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

thedeckatrivertwist.com

Apr 21: The Plaids

Apr 22: Disco Lemonade

Apr 23: Spare Change

Apr 28: Radio Revolver

Apr 29: Stereo Doll

dance hall daze

612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204

dancehalldaze.com

Apr 21: Crimson Rose

Apr 22: Silverhawk

Apr 28: Skyryder

Apr 29: The Delmonicos

The Empourium

734 E. Mountain St. | 336.671.9159

old nick’s pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

OldNicksPubNC.com

Apr 21: Exit 180

Apr 28: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

May 5: Evan & Dana

May 6: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins

jp looney’s

2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570

facebook.com/JPLooneys

Apr 20: Trivia

rider’s in the country

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111

ridersinthecountry.net

Apr 21: Eyecon

Apr 22: Darrell Harwood

Apr 29: Black Glass

May 5: Chasing Fame

May 6: Huckleberry Shyne

2nd and green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

2ngtavern.com

Apr 20: 420 Fest: Roots of a Rebellion, Egroove, Treehouse

bull’s tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

facebook.com/bulls-tavern

Apr 20: SoPoz

Apr 21: Gypsy Danger

Apr 22: The Chit Nasty Band

Apr 27: Samuel & Brett of Elusive Groove

Apr 28: Of Good Nature

Apr 29: Fruit Smoothie Trio

May 4: J Timber & Joel Henry

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

Apr 21: Just US

Apr 22: Tanya Ross

May 5: Phase Band

May 12: Confuzion

May 19: Jack of Clubs

May 26: Dustin York

Jun 16: Dom McManus

finnigan’s wake

620 Trade St | 336.723.0322

facebook.com/FinnigansWake

Apr 22: Jim Mayberry

Apr 28: Dana & Evan

May 6: DJ Hek Yeh

May 13: CC3

foothills brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

foothillsbrewing.com

Apr 19: The Ruckus

Apr 26: Hazy Ridge

Apr 29: Woodie and the String Pullers

Apr 30: Sunday Jazz

May 3: Bluegrass Sweethearts

the garage

110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127

the-garage.ws

Apr 21: Ancient Cities & See Gulls

Apr 24: Shana Falana, Drag Sounds, Foxture

Apr 28: Lacy Jags, Shelles

May 5: Bless These Sounds Under The City, Melt

Hickory Tavern

206 Harvey St | 336.760.0362

thehickorytavern.com

Apr 20: Megan Doss

Apr 21: Sarah Tomey

Apr 22: Live Music

Apr 24: Groove Food

johnny & June’s

saloon

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546

johnnynjunes.com

Apr 28: Demun Jones

May 6: Eyecon

Jun 24: The Lacs, Crucifix, and Southern Eyes

Jun 27: Otherwise, Righteous Vendetta, Through Fire, A Light Divided

Laughing gas

comedy club

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy

laughingas.net

Apr 21: Jon Reep

Apr 22: Jon Reep

MIllEnnium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

MCenterevents.com

Jun 11: Shovels and Ropes

milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

milnerfood.com

Apr 21: Live Jazz

muddy creek cafe

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Apr 23: Horseshoe Bend Band

Apr 28: Russell Lapinski

Apr 29: The Usual Suspects

muddy creek MUSIC HALL

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Apr 20: Toney Rocks

Apr 21: Diana Jones

Apr 22: The Guvner’s Band

Apr 23: Andrew Finn Magill with Paul Mckenna/Bonnie Bows

Apr 27: Ray Scott with Landon Wall

Apr 28: June Rise

Piedmont Music Center

212 N Broad St

Apr 14: Jazz w/ Ron Rudkin & Emile Worthy

QUALITY INN

2008 S. Hawthorne Rd | 336-765-6670

The quiet pint

1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881

thequietpint.com

TEE TIME

SPORTS & SPIRITS

3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010

Apr 15: Exit 180 Band

May 13: Big Daddy Mojo

Jun 3: Honky Tonk Outlaws

Jul 15: Jaxon Jill

Aug 19: Fuhnetik Union