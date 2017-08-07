Local & Live – Aug 2, 2017

FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

foursaintsbrewing.com

Aug 4: Open Mic w/ Wolfie Calhoun

Aug 5: Grand Ole Uproar

Aug 11: Matt Walsh

Aug 12: Olivia Rudeen

Aug 19: Emma Lee

Aug 26: Brother Oliver

Sep 1: Wolfie Calhoun

river ridge taphouse

1480 River Ridge Dr | 336.712.1883

riverridgetaphouse.com

Aug 25: Southern Eyes

VILLAGE SQUARE

TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

Aug 2: Rob Massengale

Aug 9: Brice Street

Aug 16: Second Glance

Aug 23: The Eldorados

Aug 30: Brice Street

Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band

Sep 13: Brice Street

Sep 20: The Eldorados

Sep 27: Rob Massengale

Oct 4: Brice Street

green heron ale house

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

greenheronclub.com

Aug 5: Big Hope and The Dog

Aug 12: Dell Guthrie

Aug 19: Royal House

Aug 26: Nick Bullins and the Crooked Saints

Sep 2: Stained Glass Canoe

Sep 9: Abigail Dowed

Sep 16: Hot Rod Boys

Sep 23: None of the Above

Sep 30: Meagan Jean and the Klay Family

Oct 7: Will Easter

Oct 14: Mystery Hillbillies

Oct 21: Alicia B. and the Now

Oct 28: Be The Moon

arizona pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

arizonapetes.com

Aug 4: 1-2-3 Friday

Oct 24: Dope, (HED) P.E.

artistIka night club

523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686

artistikanightclub.com

Aug 4: DJ Dan the Player

Aug 5: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player

BARN DINNER THEATRE

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

Aug 27: Stephen Freeman

Sep 9: Ms. Mary & The Boys

Big purple

812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728

the blind tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

Aug 4: Surfer Blood

Aug 5: Sophomore Slumpfest 17 w/ Kid Liberty, To Speak of Wolves, Keep Flying, Centerfolds

Aug 7: Bit Brigade, The Bronzed Chorus

Aug 12: Chasin Skirt, Somewhat Forgotten, Shmack Daniels

Aug 18: Jarren Benton

Aug 22: Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder, Fallujah, Ghost Bath, Auxilia

Aug 25: Locash, Norlina, Tiffany Ashton

Aug 29: Tribal Seeds, Pepper, Fortunate Youth, Darenots

Sep 6: Of Montreal, Showtime Goma, Nancy Feast

Sep 8: Bear With Me

Sep 9: OSMR

buckhead saloon

1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884

buckheadsaloongreensboro.com

churchill’s on elm

213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367

churchillscigarlounge.com

Aug 12: Sahara Reggae Band

Aug 19: Jack Long Old School Jam

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

corner-bar.com

Aug 3: Live Thursdays

comedy zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

thecomedyzone.com

Aug 4: CeeJay Jones

Aug 5: CeeJay Jones

Aug 11: Frankie Paul with Blayr Nias

Aug 12: Frankie Paul with Blayr Nias

Aug 18: Jay Stevens

Aug 19: Jay Stevens

Aug 25: Grandma Lee

Aug 26: Grandma Lee

common groundS

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888

Aug 25: Abigail Dowd, Carrie Paz, & Margo Cilker

cone deNIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

cdecgreensboro.com

Aug 4: Zoso – Led Zeppelin Tribute

Aug 5: Playboi Carti

Aug 23: The Cadillac Three

Sep 9: Kyle

Sep 10: Lettuce

Oct 11: SZA

Oct 24: Andy Mineo

greene street club

113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111

Aug 12: DJ Self

Sep 28: Riff Raff

ham’s gate city

3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800

hamsrestaurants.com

ham’s new garden

1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544

hamsrestaurants.com

somewhere

else tavern

5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464

facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern

Aug 18: Neglected, Beshiba, Shinigami, Mess

Speakeasy

Tavern

1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006

Aug 11: Tyler Millard Band

Aug 25: Julian Sizemore

Sep 8: Tyler Millard Band

Sep 15: David Lin

Sep 22: Southern Fiction

the idiot box

comedy club

2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Aug 5: Standup 101 with AJ

Schraeder

Aug 7: Improv 101

VILLAGE TAVERN

1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063

villagetavern.com

Aug 2: Rob Massengale

Aug 9: Brice Street

Aug 16: Second Glance

Aug 23: The Eldorados

Aug 30: Brice Street

Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band

Sep 13: Brice Street

Sep 20: The Eldorados

Sep 27: Rob Massengale

Oct 4: Brice Street

after hours tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

afterhourstavern.net

Aug 5: The Norm and Intertwyned

Aug 12: Disaster Recovery, The Clanky Lincolns, VIva La Muerte

Aug 19: Schmack Daniels

Aug 26: Susie’s Atomic Jukebox and Deconstruction

blue bourbon jack’s

1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583

reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks

Sep 23: Southern Eyes

Oct 6: Jukebox Revolver

claddagh

Restaurant & PUb

130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521

thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com

Aug 2: 7 Roads

Aug 18: Hypnotic Conquest

Aug 25: Jamie Leigh

Aug 30: Craig Baldwin

ham’s palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

hamsrestaurants.com

the deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

thedeckatrivertwist.com

Aug 4: Papa Doc

Aug 5: Brothers Pearl

Aug 12: Radio Revolver

Aug 18: Jaxon Jill

Aug 19: Stereo Doll

Aug 25: The Plaids

Aug 26: Cory Leutjen

Sep 1: The Dickens

Sep 2: Brothers Pearl

Sep 8: Soul Central

Sep 9: Static Pool

Sep 15: Where’s Eddie?

Sep 16: Jody Lee Petty

Sep22: Disco Lemonade

Sep 23: Jaxon Jill

Sep 29: The Plaids

Sep 30: Radio Revolver

dance hall daze

612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204

dancehalldaze.com

Aug 4: Colours

Aug 5: The Delmonicos

Aug 11: Skyryder

Aug 12: Cheyenne

Aug 18: The Delmonicos

Aug 25: Time Bandits

Aug 26: Silverhawk

BReathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

old nick’s pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

OldNicksPubNC.com

Aug 4: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

Aug 5: The Mulligans

Aug 10: Steve Carden

jp looney’s

2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570

facebook.com/JPLooneys

Aug 3: Trivia

rider’s in the country

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111

ridersinthecountry.net

Aug 5: Doc Holiday

Aug 11: Psycho Sirkus

Aug 12: Red Dirt Revival

Aug 19: Blackglass

Aug 25: Jill Goodson Band

Sep 2: Fair Warning

2nd and green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

2ngtavern.com

Aug 20: Connor Christian

bull’s tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

facebook.com/bulls-tavern

Aug 2: Kostume Karaoke

Aug 3: Elephant Convoy

Aug 4: Empty Pocket

Aug 5: Chit Nasty Band

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

Aug 5: Dom and Chad

Aug 25: Phase Band

finnigan’s wake

620 Trade St | 336.723.0322

facebook.com/FinnigansWake

Aug 2: Bedlam Boys

Aug 5: The Tyler Miller Band

Aug 11: DJ HEK YEH

Aug 19: The Exit 180

Aug 25: Evan & Dana

Sep 1: Marcus Horth Trio

Sep 8: J Timber and Joel Henry Duo

foothills brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

foothillsbrewing.com

Aug 2: Eversole Brothers

Aug 5: CC3

Aug 6: Sunday Jazz

Aug 9: Mark Schimick and Friends

Aug 13: Sunday Jazz

Aug 20: Sunday Jazz

Aug 26: The Pop Guns

the garage

110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127

the-garage.ws

Aug 3: Schande, The Girlfriends, The Kneads

Aug 4: Faun and a Pan Flute, Knives of Spain

Aug 11: Height Keech, Speak N’ Eye (Last Show), OG Spliff

Hickory Tavern

206 Harvey St | 336.760.0362

thehickorytavern.com

johnny & June’s

saloon

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546

johnnynjunes.com

Aug 12: Mystic Bash 2017

Aug 25: Confederate Railroad

Sep 17: Upchurch The Redneck w/ Demun Jones, Dirt Road Republic

Laughing gas

comedy club

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy

laughingas.net

Aug 11: Lil Duval

Aug 12: Lil Duval

Aug 13: Lil Duval

MAc & Nelli’s

4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230

macandnellisws.com

MIllEnnium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

MCenterevents.com

Sep 20: St Paul & The Broken bones

milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

milnerfood.com

Aug 6: Live Jazz

Aug 13: Live Jazz

muddy creek cafe

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Aug 3: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Aug 4: True North

Aug 5: Usual Suspects

Aug 6: Phillip Craft

Aug 10: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Aug 11: Dale Justice

Aug 12: GypsyMountain Rose

Aug 13: Rob Price

Aug 17: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Aug 18: George Hage from Jack the Rodeo

Aug 19: Chris Nelson with Bryan Toney and Eddie McGee

Aug 20: Elliott Humphries

Aug 24: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Aug 25: Russell Lapinski

Aug 26: Not Ready Band

muddy creek

MUSIC HALL

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Aug 5: Norlina

Aug 6: The Epiphany Project

Aug 11: Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers w/ Dori Freeman

Aug 12: Lady & Gents

Aug 17: Not For The Children: A musical revue of Women Behaving Badly

Aug 19: The Trailblazers

Aug 20: Che Apalache

Aug 20: Tiffany Ashton

Aug 25: Greg Wilson and Second Wind

Aug 26: Muddy Creek Players with Carson Mac

Aug 27: Bob Sinclair & The Big Deals

Sep 2: Fireside Collective

Piedmont Music Center

212 N Broad St

Aug 7: Federico Pivetta

The quiet pint

1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881

thequietpint.com

TEE TIME

SPORTS & SPIRITS

3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010

Aug 19: Fuhnetik Union

VILLAGE TAVERN

2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686

villagetavern.com

Aug 2: The Invaders

Aug 9: Chasin Fame

Aug 16: The GB’s

Aug 23: Confuzion

Aug 30: Breaking Season

Sep 6: The Pop Guns

Sep 13: Tin Can Alley

Sep 20: The Funk Mob

Sep 27: PhaseBand

Oct 4: Generation

Oct 11: The Pop Guns