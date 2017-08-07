Local & Live – Aug 2, 2017
FOUR SAINTS BREWING
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
foursaintsbrewing.com
Aug 4: Open Mic w/ Wolfie Calhoun
Aug 5: Grand Ole Uproar
Aug 11: Matt Walsh
Aug 12: Olivia Rudeen
Aug 19: Emma Lee
Aug 26: Brother Oliver
Sep 1: Wolfie Calhoun
river ridge taphouse
1480 River Ridge Dr | 336.712.1883
riverridgetaphouse.com
Aug 25: Southern Eyes
VILLAGE SQUARE
TAP HOUSE
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Aug 2: Rob Massengale
Aug 9: Brice Street
Aug 16: Second Glance
Aug 23: The Eldorados
Aug 30: Brice Street
Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band
Sep 13: Brice Street
Sep 20: The Eldorados
Sep 27: Rob Massengale
Oct 4: Brice Street
green heron ale house
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
greenheronclub.com
Aug 5: Big Hope and The Dog
Aug 12: Dell Guthrie
Aug 19: Royal House
Aug 26: Nick Bullins and the Crooked Saints
Sep 2: Stained Glass Canoe
Sep 9: Abigail Dowed
Sep 16: Hot Rod Boys
Sep 23: None of the Above
Sep 30: Meagan Jean and the Klay Family
Oct 7: Will Easter
Oct 14: Mystery Hillbillies
Oct 21: Alicia B. and the Now
Oct 28: Be The Moon
arizona pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
arizonapetes.com
Aug 4: 1-2-3 Friday
Oct 24: Dope, (HED) P.E.
artistIka night club
523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686
artistikanightclub.com
Aug 4: DJ Dan the Player
Aug 5: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player
BARN DINNER THEATRE
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Aug 27: Stephen Freeman
Sep 9: Ms. Mary & The Boys
Big purple
812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728
the blind tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
theblindtiger.com
Aug 4: Surfer Blood
Aug 5: Sophomore Slumpfest 17 w/ Kid Liberty, To Speak of Wolves, Keep Flying, Centerfolds
Aug 7: Bit Brigade, The Bronzed Chorus
Aug 12: Chasin Skirt, Somewhat Forgotten, Shmack Daniels
Aug 18: Jarren Benton
Aug 22: Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder, Fallujah, Ghost Bath, Auxilia
Aug 25: Locash, Norlina, Tiffany Ashton
Aug 29: Tribal Seeds, Pepper, Fortunate Youth, Darenots
Sep 6: Of Montreal, Showtime Goma, Nancy Feast
Sep 8: Bear With Me
Sep 9: OSMR
buckhead saloon
1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884
buckheadsaloongreensboro.com
churchill’s on elm
213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367
churchillscigarlounge.com
Aug 12: Sahara Reggae Band
Aug 19: Jack Long Old School Jam
THE CORNER BAR
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
corner-bar.com
Aug 3: Live Thursdays
comedy zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
thecomedyzone.com
Aug 4: CeeJay Jones
Aug 5: CeeJay Jones
Aug 11: Frankie Paul with Blayr Nias
Aug 12: Frankie Paul with Blayr Nias
Aug 18: Jay Stevens
Aug 19: Jay Stevens
Aug 25: Grandma Lee
Aug 26: Grandma Lee
common groundS
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888
Aug 25: Abigail Dowd, Carrie Paz, & Margo Cilker
cone deNIM
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
cdecgreensboro.com
Aug 4: Zoso – Led Zeppelin Tribute
Aug 5: Playboi Carti
Aug 23: The Cadillac Three
Sep 9: Kyle
Sep 10: Lettuce
Oct 11: SZA
Oct 24: Andy Mineo
greene street club
113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111
Aug 12: DJ Self
Sep 28: Riff Raff
ham’s gate city
3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800
hamsrestaurants.com
ham’s new garden
1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544
hamsrestaurants.com
somewhere
else tavern
5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464
facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern
Aug 18: Neglected, Beshiba, Shinigami, Mess
Speakeasy
Tavern
1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006
Aug 11: Tyler Millard Band
Aug 25: Julian Sizemore
Sep 8: Tyler Millard Band
Sep 15: David Lin
Sep 22: Southern Fiction
the idiot box
comedy club
2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699
www.idiotboxers.com
Aug 5: Standup 101 with AJ
Schraeder
Aug 7: Improv 101
VILLAGE TAVERN
1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063
villagetavern.com
Aug 2: Rob Massengale
Aug 9: Brice Street
Aug 16: Second Glance
Aug 23: The Eldorados
Aug 30: Brice Street
Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band
Sep 13: Brice Street
Sep 20: The Eldorados
Sep 27: Rob Massengale
Oct 4: Brice Street
after hours tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
afterhourstavern.net
Aug 5: The Norm and Intertwyned
Aug 12: Disaster Recovery, The Clanky Lincolns, VIva La Muerte
Aug 19: Schmack Daniels
Aug 26: Susie’s Atomic Jukebox and Deconstruction
blue bourbon jack’s
1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583
reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks
Sep 23: Southern Eyes
Oct 6: Jukebox Revolver
claddagh
Restaurant & PUb
130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521
thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com
Aug 2: 7 Roads
Aug 18: Hypnotic Conquest
Aug 25: Jamie Leigh
Aug 30: Craig Baldwin
ham’s palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
hamsrestaurants.com
the deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
thedeckatrivertwist.com
Aug 4: Papa Doc
Aug 5: Brothers Pearl
Aug 12: Radio Revolver
Aug 18: Jaxon Jill
Aug 19: Stereo Doll
Aug 25: The Plaids
Aug 26: Cory Leutjen
Sep 1: The Dickens
Sep 2: Brothers Pearl
Sep 8: Soul Central
Sep 9: Static Pool
Sep 15: Where’s Eddie?
Sep 16: Jody Lee Petty
Sep22: Disco Lemonade
Sep 23: Jaxon Jill
Sep 29: The Plaids
Sep 30: Radio Revolver
dance hall daze
612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204
dancehalldaze.com
Aug 4: Colours
Aug 5: The Delmonicos
Aug 11: Skyryder
Aug 12: Cheyenne
Aug 18: The Delmonicos
Aug 25: Time Bandits
Aug 26: Silverhawk
BReathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
old nick’s pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
OldNicksPubNC.com
Aug 4: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins
Aug 5: The Mulligans
Aug 10: Steve Carden
jp looney’s
2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570
facebook.com/JPLooneys
Aug 3: Trivia
rider’s in the country
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111
ridersinthecountry.net
Aug 5: Doc Holiday
Aug 11: Psycho Sirkus
Aug 12: Red Dirt Revival
Aug 19: Blackglass
Aug 25: Jill Goodson Band
Sep 2: Fair Warning
2nd and green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
2ngtavern.com
Aug 20: Connor Christian
bull’s tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
facebook.com/bulls-tavern
Aug 2: Kostume Karaoke
Aug 3: Elephant Convoy
Aug 4: Empty Pocket
Aug 5: Chit Nasty Band
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Aug 5: Dom and Chad
Aug 25: Phase Band
finnigan’s wake
620 Trade St | 336.723.0322
facebook.com/FinnigansWake
Aug 2: Bedlam Boys
Aug 5: The Tyler Miller Band
Aug 11: DJ HEK YEH
Aug 19: The Exit 180
Aug 25: Evan & Dana
Sep 1: Marcus Horth Trio
Sep 8: J Timber and Joel Henry Duo
foothills brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
foothillsbrewing.com
Aug 2: Eversole Brothers
Aug 5: CC3
Aug 6: Sunday Jazz
Aug 9: Mark Schimick and Friends
Aug 13: Sunday Jazz
Aug 20: Sunday Jazz
Aug 26: The Pop Guns
the garage
110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127
the-garage.ws
Aug 3: Schande, The Girlfriends, The Kneads
Aug 4: Faun and a Pan Flute, Knives of Spain
Aug 11: Height Keech, Speak N’ Eye (Last Show), OG Spliff
Hickory Tavern
206 Harvey St | 336.760.0362
thehickorytavern.com
johnny & June’s
saloon
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546
johnnynjunes.com
Aug 12: Mystic Bash 2017
Aug 25: Confederate Railroad
Sep 17: Upchurch The Redneck w/ Demun Jones, Dirt Road Republic
Laughing gas
comedy club
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy
laughingas.net
Aug 11: Lil Duval
Aug 12: Lil Duval
Aug 13: Lil Duval
MAc & Nelli’s
4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230
macandnellisws.com
MIllEnnium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
MCenterevents.com
Sep 20: St Paul & The Broken bones
milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
milnerfood.com
Aug 6: Live Jazz
Aug 13: Live Jazz
muddy creek cafe
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Aug 3: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
Aug 4: True North
Aug 5: Usual Suspects
Aug 6: Phillip Craft
Aug 10: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
Aug 11: Dale Justice
Aug 12: GypsyMountain Rose
Aug 13: Rob Price
Aug 17: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
Aug 18: George Hage from Jack the Rodeo
Aug 19: Chris Nelson with Bryan Toney and Eddie McGee
Aug 20: Elliott Humphries
Aug 24: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
Aug 25: Russell Lapinski
Aug 26: Not Ready Band
muddy creek
MUSIC HALL
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Aug 5: Norlina
Aug 6: The Epiphany Project
Aug 11: Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers w/ Dori Freeman
Aug 12: Lady & Gents
Aug 17: Not For The Children: A musical revue of Women Behaving Badly
Aug 19: The Trailblazers
Aug 20: Che Apalache
Aug 20: Tiffany Ashton
Aug 25: Greg Wilson and Second Wind
Aug 26: Muddy Creek Players with Carson Mac
Aug 27: Bob Sinclair & The Big Deals
Sep 2: Fireside Collective
Piedmont Music Center
212 N Broad St
Aug 7: Federico Pivetta
The quiet pint
1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881
thequietpint.com
TEE TIME
SPORTS & SPIRITS
3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010
Aug 19: Fuhnetik Union
VILLAGE TAVERN
2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686
villagetavern.com
Aug 2: The Invaders
Aug 9: Chasin Fame
Aug 16: The GB’s
Aug 23: Confuzion
Aug 30: Breaking Season
Sep 6: The Pop Guns
Sep 13: Tin Can Alley
Sep 20: The Funk Mob
Sep 27: PhaseBand
Oct 4: Generation
Oct 11: The Pop Guns