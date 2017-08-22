Local & Live – Aug. 23, 2017
FOUR SAINTS BREWING
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
foursaintsbrewing.com
Aug 26: 18 Strings
Sep 1: Open Mic w/ Wolfie Calhoun
Sep 6: Traditional Irish Music Session
Sep 9: Turpentine Shine
Sep 15: Shiloh Hill
Sep 16: Josh Marlowe
Sep 20: Traditional Irish/Celtic Music
Sep 29: The Zinc Kings
Sep 30: Viva La Muerte
VILLAGE SQUARE
TAP HOUSE
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Aug 23: The Eldorados
Aug 30: Brice Street
Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band
Sep 13: Brice Street
Sep 20: The Eldorados
Sep 27: Rob Massengale
green heron ale house
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
greenheronclub.com
Aug 26: Nick Bullins and the Crooked Saints
Sep 2: Stained Glass Canoe
Sep 9: Abigail Dowed
Sep 16: Hot Rod Boys
Sep 23: None of the Above
Sep 30: Meagan Jean and the Klay Family
Oct 7: Will Easter
arizona pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
arizonapetes.com
Aug 25: 1-2-3 Friday
Oct 22: Insane Clown Posse: The Great Milenko Tour
Oct 24: Dope, (HED) P.E.
Oct 25: GWAR
artistIka night club
523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686
artistikanightclub.com
Aug 25: DJ Dan the Player
Aug 26: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player
BARN DINNER THEATRE
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Aug 27: Stephen Freeman
Sep 9: Ms. Mary & The Boys
Big purple
812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728
Aug 25: Laurelyn Dossett
Sep 15: Michele Malone
Oct 12: Korby Lenker
Nov 24: Wyatt Espalin
the blind tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
theblindtiger.com
Aug 25: Locash, Norlina, Tiffany Ashton
Aug 26: Boogie T., Blunts & Blondes, Riven, NAH FAM, Pinja
Aug 29: Tribal Seeds, Pepper, Fortunate Youth, Darenots
Aug 30: Electronic Soul Pandemic with Hypnotic Conquest
Sep 1: Michael Franti & Spearhead
Sep 2: Dub-Boro: Album Release Party w/ Stitchy C, Ty Bru, MTTS, Mr. Rozzi, Kanvas Musik, Mischief Records, Low Key Famous, Trill A.G., Black Rain, Nick B
Sep 6: Of Montreal, Showtime Goma, Nancy Feast
Sep 8: Bear With Me
Sep 9: OSMR w/ Norlina, Morgan Keene
Sep 15: American Aquarium w/ special guest Jason Springs
Sep 19: Polyphia, Discoveries, Krosis
Sep 20: The Grass Is Dead w/ David Gans
Sep 21: The Dead South
Sep 22: The World Demise Tour: Falsifier w/ Altered Perception, Invoker, Reign
Sep 23: The 5 L’s Reunion Show
Sep 26: Chris Robinson
Sep 27: Twiddle w/ The Hip Abduction
Oct 3: Emarosa, A Lot Like Birds, Jule Vera
buckhead saloon
1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884
buckheadsaloongreensboro.com
Aug 25: Audioclypse
Aug 26: Radio Revolver
churchill’s on elm
213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367
churchillscigarlounge.com
Sep 9: Sahara Reggae Band
Sep 16: Jack Long Old School Jam
THE CORNER BAR
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
corner-bar.com
Aug 24: Mightier Than Me w/ The Cult Classics
Aug 31: Live Thursdays
comedy zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
thecomedyzone.com
Aug 18: Jay Stevens
Aug 19: Jay Stevens
Aug 25: Grandma Lee
Aug 26: Grandma Lee
common groundS
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888
Aug 25: Abigail Dowd, Carrie Paz, & Margo Cilker
Sep 10: Birdeatsbaby w/ Crystal Bright
cone deNIM
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
cdecgreensboro.com
Aug 23: The Cadillac Three
Sep 10: Lettuce
Oct 11: SZA
Oct 24: Andy Mineo
Nov 2: Jim Breuer
Nov 4: Iration
Nov 11: Yngwie Malmsteen
greene street club
113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111
Sep 28: Riff Raff
ham’s gate city
3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800
hamsrestaurants.com
Aug 25: Sahara
ham’s new garden
1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544
hamsrestaurants.com
Aug 25: Tyler Millard
somewhere
else tavern
5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464
facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern
Speakeasy
Tavern
1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006
Aug 25: Julian Sizemore
Sep 8: Tyler Millard Band
Sep 15: David Lin
Sep 22: Southern Fiction
the idiot box
comedy club
2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699
www.idiotboxers.com
Aug 26: Brian O’Sullivan
VILLAGE TAVERN
1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063
villagetavern.com
Aug 23: The Eldorados
Aug 30: Brice Street
Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band
Sep 13: Brice Street
after hours tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
afterhourstavern.net
Aug 26: Susie’s Atomic Jukebox and Deconstruction
blue bourbon jack’s
1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583
reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks
Sep 1: Jukebox Revolver
Sep 23: Southern Eyes
Oct 6: Jukebox Revolver
claddagh
Restaurant & PUb
130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521
thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com
Aug 25: Jamie Leigh
Aug 30: Craig Baldwin
ham’s palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
hamsrestaurants.com
Aug 25: Southern Eyes Band
the deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
thedeckatrivertwist.com
Aug 25: The Plaids
Aug 26: Cory Leutjen
Sep 1: The Dickens
Sep 2: Brothers Pearl
Sep 8: Soul Central
Sep 9: Static Pool
Sep 15: Where’s Eddie?
Sep 16: Jody Lee Petty
Sep22: Disco Lemonade
Sep 23: Jaxon Jill
dance hall daze
612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204
dancehalldaze.com
Aug 25: Time Bandits
Aug 26: Silverhawk
BReathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Aug 25: DJ Freddie Fred
old nick’s pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
OldNicksPubNC.com
Aug 24: Acoustic Music with Beau James
Aug 25: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins
Sep 1: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins
Sep 2: Lasater Union
Sep 7: Paul Douse
Sep 9: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins
jp looney’s
2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570
facebook.com/JPLooneys
Aug 24: Trivia
rider’s in the country
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111
ridersinthecountry.net
Aug 25: Jill Goodson Band
Aug 26: Mostly Crue: Motley Crue Tribute Band
2nd and green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
2ngtavern.com
bull’s tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
facebook.com/bulls-tavern
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Aug 25: Karaoke w/ Get Vocal
Aug 26: Incognito
Sep 8: Phase Band
Sep 22: Leather And Lace
finnigan’s wake
620 Trade St | 336.723.0322
facebook.com/FinnigansWake
Aug 25: Evan & Dana
Sep 1: Marcus Horth Trio
Sep 6: Bedlam Boys
Sep 8: J Timber and Joel Henry Duo
Sep 23: Jukebox Revolver
Sep 29: Gypsy Danger
foothills brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
foothillsbrewing.com
Aug 23: Never Too Late
Aug 26: The Pop Guns
Aug 27: Sunday Jazz
Aug 30: Redleg Husky
Sep 2: Lisa Redding Saint
Sep 3: Sunday Jazz
Sep 9: GrooveFood
Sep 10: Sunday Jazz
Sep 17: Sunday Jazz
the garage
110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127
the-garage.ws
Aug 25: 1970s Film Stock album release w/ Bronzed Chorus, Transport 77
Sep 15: NOTS
Oct 6: Man Forever
Oct 11: Royal Thunder, Brother Hawk, Must Be The Holy Ghost
johnny & June’s
saloon
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546
johnnynjunes.com
Aug 25: Confederate Railroad
Aug 26: Sabin Sharpe
Sep 15: Upchurch The Redneck w/ Demun Jones, Dirt Road Republic
Sep 29: Devil City Angels w/ Hedtrip
Oct 8: Fozzy – Judas Rising Tour
Laughing gas
comedy club
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy
laughingas.net
MAc & Nelli’s
4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230
macandnellisws.com
MIllEnnium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
MCenterevents.com
Sep 20: St Paul & The Broken bones
milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
milnerfood.com
Aug 27: Live Jazz
Sep 3: Live Jazz
muddy creek cafe
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Aug 24: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
Aug 25: Russell Lapinski
Aug 26: Not Ready Band
Aug 27: Rob Price
Aug 31: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
Sep 1: Nouveau Soul Revue
Sep 2: Usual Suspects
Sep 8: Charissa Morrison Project
Sep 9: Sam Foster
Sep 10: Old Tyme R&D
Sep 15: Carson Mac
Sep 16: LuLaPalooza at The Mill
Sep 17: Phillip Craft
Sep 22: Kimberly Sundloff
Sep 23: Chris Nelson
Sep 24: Country Dan Collins – The Next Chapter
Sep 29: Wood Tone Slim
muddy creek
MUSIC HALL
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Aug 25: Greg Wilson and Second Wind
Aug 26: Muddy Creek Players with Carson Mac
Aug 27: Bob Sinclair & The Big Deals
Sep 2: Fireside Collective
Sep 7: Front Country
Sep 8: Hank, Pattie, & The Current
Sep 14: The Way Down Wanderers
Sep 16: Mia Rose w/ Tyler Nail
Sep 17: Big Ron Hunter on Across The Blue Ridge w/ Paul Brown
Sep 17: Suzy McCalley – Album Launch
Sep 22: Banna
Sep 23: Surry Line
Sep 28: Chatham County Line
Sep 29: Greg Humphreys Electric Trio
The quiet pint
1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881
thequietpint.com
TEE TIME
SPORTS & SPIRITS
3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010
VILLAGE TAVERN
2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686
villagetavern.com
Aug 23: Confuzion
Aug 30: Breaking Season
Sep 6: The Pop Guns
Sep 13: Tin Can Alley
Sep 20: The Funk Mob
Sep 27: PhaseBand
Oct 4: Generation
Oct 11: The Pop Guns