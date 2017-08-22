Local & Live – Aug. 23, 2017

FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

foursaintsbrewing.com

Aug 26: 18 Strings

Sep 1: Open Mic w/ Wolfie Calhoun

Sep 6: Traditional Irish Music Session

Sep 9: Turpentine Shine

Sep 15: Shiloh Hill

Sep 16: Josh Marlowe

Sep 20: Traditional Irish/Celtic Music

Sep 29: The Zinc Kings

Sep 30: Viva La Muerte

VILLAGE SQUARE

TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

Aug 23: The Eldorados

Aug 30: Brice Street

Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band

Sep 13: Brice Street

Sep 20: The Eldorados

Sep 27: Rob Massengale

green heron ale house

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

greenheronclub.com

Aug 26: Nick Bullins and the Crooked Saints

Sep 2: Stained Glass Canoe

Sep 9: Abigail Dowed

Sep 16: Hot Rod Boys

Sep 23: None of the Above

Sep 30: Meagan Jean and the Klay Family

Oct 7: Will Easter

arizona pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

arizonapetes.com

Aug 25: 1-2-3 Friday

Oct 22: Insane Clown Posse: The Great Milenko Tour

Oct 24: Dope, (HED) P.E.

Oct 25: GWAR

artistIka night club

523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686

artistikanightclub.com

Aug 25: DJ Dan the Player

Aug 26: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player

BARN DINNER THEATRE

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

Aug 27: Stephen Freeman

Sep 9: Ms. Mary & The Boys

Big purple

812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728

Aug 25: Laurelyn Dossett

Sep 15: Michele Malone

Oct 12: Korby Lenker

Nov 24: Wyatt Espalin

the blind tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

Aug 25: Locash, Norlina, Tiffany Ashton

Aug 26: Boogie T., Blunts & Blondes, Riven, NAH FAM, Pinja

Aug 29: Tribal Seeds, Pepper, Fortunate Youth, Darenots

Aug 30: Electronic Soul Pandemic with Hypnotic Conquest

Sep 1: Michael Franti & Spearhead

Sep 2: Dub-Boro: Album Release Party w/ Stitchy C, Ty Bru, MTTS, Mr. Rozzi, Kanvas Musik, Mischief Records, Low Key Famous, Trill A.G., Black Rain, Nick B

Sep 6: Of Montreal, Showtime Goma, Nancy Feast

Sep 8: Bear With Me

Sep 9: OSMR w/ Norlina, Morgan Keene

Sep 15: American Aquarium w/ special guest Jason Springs

Sep 19: Polyphia, Discoveries, Krosis

Sep 20: The Grass Is Dead w/ David Gans

Sep 21: The Dead South

Sep 22: The World Demise Tour: Falsifier w/ Altered Perception, Invoker, Reign

Sep 23: The 5 L’s Reunion Show

Sep 26: Chris Robinson

Sep 27: Twiddle w/ The Hip Abduction

Oct 3: Emarosa, A Lot Like Birds, Jule Vera

buckhead saloon

1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884

buckheadsaloongreensboro.com

Aug 25: Audioclypse

Aug 26: Radio Revolver

churchill’s on elm

213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367

churchillscigarlounge.com

Sep 9: Sahara Reggae Band

Sep 16: Jack Long Old School Jam

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

corner-bar.com

Aug 24: Mightier Than Me w/ The Cult Classics

Aug 31: Live Thursdays

comedy zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

thecomedyzone.com

Aug 18: Jay Stevens

Aug 19: Jay Stevens

Aug 25: Grandma Lee

Aug 26: Grandma Lee

common groundS

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888

Aug 25: Abigail Dowd, Carrie Paz, & Margo Cilker

Sep 10: Birdeatsbaby w/ Crystal Bright

cone deNIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

cdecgreensboro.com

Aug 23: The Cadillac Three

Sep 10: Lettuce

Oct 11: SZA

Oct 24: Andy Mineo

Nov 2: Jim Breuer

Nov 4: Iration

Nov 11: Yngwie Malmsteen

greene street club

113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111

Sep 28: Riff Raff

ham’s gate city

3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800

hamsrestaurants.com

Aug 25: Sahara

ham’s new garden

1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544

hamsrestaurants.com

Aug 25: Tyler Millard

somewhere

else tavern

5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464

facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern

Speakeasy

Tavern

1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006

Aug 25: Julian Sizemore

Sep 8: Tyler Millard Band

Sep 15: David Lin

Sep 22: Southern Fiction

the idiot box

comedy club

2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Aug 26: Brian O’Sullivan

VILLAGE TAVERN

1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063

villagetavern.com

Aug 23: The Eldorados

Aug 30: Brice Street

Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band

Sep 13: Brice Street

after hours tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

afterhourstavern.net

Aug 26: Susie’s Atomic Jukebox and Deconstruction

blue bourbon jack’s

1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583

reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks

Sep 1: Jukebox Revolver

Sep 23: Southern Eyes

Oct 6: Jukebox Revolver

claddagh

Restaurant & PUb

130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521

thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com

Aug 25: Jamie Leigh

Aug 30: Craig Baldwin

ham’s palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

hamsrestaurants.com

Aug 25: Southern Eyes Band

the deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

thedeckatrivertwist.com

Aug 25: The Plaids

Aug 26: Cory Leutjen

Sep 1: The Dickens

Sep 2: Brothers Pearl

Sep 8: Soul Central

Sep 9: Static Pool

Sep 15: Where’s Eddie?

Sep 16: Jody Lee Petty

Sep22: Disco Lemonade

Sep 23: Jaxon Jill

dance hall daze

612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204

dancehalldaze.com

Aug 25: Time Bandits

Aug 26: Silverhawk

BReathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Aug 25: DJ Freddie Fred

old nick’s pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

OldNicksPubNC.com

Aug 24: Acoustic Music with Beau James

Aug 25: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

Sep 1: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

Sep 2: Lasater Union

Sep 7: Paul Douse

Sep 9: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

jp looney’s

2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570

facebook.com/JPLooneys

Aug 24: Trivia

rider’s in the country

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111

ridersinthecountry.net

Aug 25: Jill Goodson Band

Aug 26: Mostly Crue: Motley Crue Tribute Band

2nd and green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

2ngtavern.com

bull’s tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

facebook.com/bulls-tavern

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

Aug 25: Karaoke w/ Get Vocal

Aug 26: Incognito

Sep 8: Phase Band

Sep 22: Leather And Lace

finnigan’s wake

620 Trade St | 336.723.0322

facebook.com/FinnigansWake

Aug 25: Evan & Dana

Sep 1: Marcus Horth Trio

Sep 6: Bedlam Boys

Sep 8: J Timber and Joel Henry Duo

Sep 23: Jukebox Revolver

Sep 29: Gypsy Danger

foothills brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

foothillsbrewing.com

Aug 23: Never Too Late

Aug 26: The Pop Guns

Aug 27: Sunday Jazz

Aug 30: Redleg Husky

Sep 2: Lisa Redding Saint

Sep 3: Sunday Jazz

Sep 9: GrooveFood

Sep 10: Sunday Jazz

Sep 17: Sunday Jazz

the garage

110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127

the-garage.ws

Aug 25: 1970s Film Stock album release w/ Bronzed Chorus, Transport 77

Sep 15: NOTS

Oct 6: Man Forever

Oct 11: Royal Thunder, Brother Hawk, Must Be The Holy Ghost

johnny & June’s

saloon

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546

johnnynjunes.com

Aug 25: Confederate Railroad

Aug 26: Sabin Sharpe

Sep 15: Upchurch The Redneck w/ Demun Jones, Dirt Road Republic

Sep 29: Devil City Angels w/ Hedtrip

Oct 8: Fozzy – Judas Rising Tour

Laughing gas

comedy club

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy

laughingas.net

MAc & Nelli’s

4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230

macandnellisws.com

MIllEnnium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

MCenterevents.com

Sep 20: St Paul & The Broken bones

milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

milnerfood.com

Aug 27: Live Jazz

Sep 3: Live Jazz

muddy creek cafe

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Aug 24: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Aug 25: Russell Lapinski

Aug 26: Not Ready Band

Aug 27: Rob Price

Aug 31: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Sep 1: Nouveau Soul Revue

Sep 2: Usual Suspects

Sep 8: Charissa Morrison Project

Sep 9: Sam Foster

Sep 10: Old Tyme R&D

Sep 15: Carson Mac

Sep 16: LuLaPalooza at The Mill

Sep 17: Phillip Craft

Sep 22: Kimberly Sundloff

Sep 23: Chris Nelson

Sep 24: Country Dan Collins – The Next Chapter

Sep 29: Wood Tone Slim

muddy creek

MUSIC HALL

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Aug 25: Greg Wilson and Second Wind

Aug 26: Muddy Creek Players with Carson Mac

Aug 27: Bob Sinclair & The Big Deals

Sep 2: Fireside Collective

Sep 7: Front Country

Sep 8: Hank, Pattie, & The Current

Sep 14: The Way Down Wanderers

Sep 16: Mia Rose w/ Tyler Nail

Sep 17: Big Ron Hunter on Across The Blue Ridge w/ Paul Brown

Sep 17: Suzy McCalley – Album Launch

Sep 22: Banna

Sep 23: Surry Line

Sep 28: Chatham County Line

Sep 29: Greg Humphreys Electric Trio

The quiet pint

1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881

thequietpint.com

TEE TIME

SPORTS & SPIRITS

3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010

VILLAGE TAVERN

2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686

villagetavern.com

Aug 23: Confuzion

Aug 30: Breaking Season

Sep 6: The Pop Guns

Sep 13: Tin Can Alley

Sep 20: The Funk Mob

Sep 27: PhaseBand

Oct 4: Generation

Oct 11: The Pop Guns