Local & Live – Feb 15, 2017
FOUR SAINTS BREWING
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
foursaintsbrewing.com
Feb 15: Traditional Irish/Celtic Music
Feb 18: Shane Key
Feb 25: Emma Lee and Tyler Millard
Feb 25: Earleine
Mar 3: Wolfie Calhoin
Mar 4: Heads Up Penny
river ridge taphouse
1480 River Ridge Dr | 336.712.1883
riverridgetaphouse.com
Feb 15: Karaoke
Feb 17: Big Daddy Mojo
Feb 23: Seth Williams
Feb 24: Southern Eyes
green heron ale house
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
greenheronclub.com
arizona pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
arizonapetes.com
Feb 17: 1-2-3 Friday
Feb 24: 1-2-3 Friday
artistIka night club
523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686
artistikanightclub.com
Feb 17: DJ Dan the Player
Feb 18: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player
Big purple
812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728
the blind tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
theblindtiger.com
Feb 15: Twiztid w/ Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Boondox, Lex The Hexmaster, The Roc, G Mo Skee
Feb 18: Dirty Dozen Brass Band w/ The Get Right Band
Feb 20: The Record Co. Jamestown Revival
Feb 22: The Movement w/ Elusive Groove
Feb 24: Big Something w/ Aqueous
Feb 28: TAUK
buckhead saloon
1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884
buckheadsaloongreensboro.com
Feb 17: Jukebox Revolver
Feb 18: Stereo Doll
Fe 24: Back@ya
Feb 26: Bad Romeo
churchill’s on elm
213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367
churchillscigarlounge.com
Feb 18: Jack Long Old School Jam
THE CORNER BAR
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
corner-bar.com
Feb 16: Michael Lewis
Feb 23: DC Carter
Mar 2: Jim Mayberry
Mar 9: Bradley Steele
Mar 16: Jon Montgomery(Norlina)
comedy zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
thecomedyzone.com
Feb 17: Jodi White
Feb 18: Jodi White
Feb 24: Shaun Jones
Feb 25: Shaun Jones
Mar 3: Burpie
Mar 4: Burpie
Mar 10: Mike Gardner
Mar 11: Mike Gardner
common groundS
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888
Mar 11: Bernardus
Apr 4: Tamara Hansson
cone deNIM
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
cdecgreensboro.com
Feb 18: Corey Smith
Mar 4: Appetite For Destruction
Mar 18: Jeezy
Mar 26: Chris D’Elia
Apr 1: The Dan Band
Apr 5: Kehlani
Apr 6: Jojo
the green bean
341 S. Elm St | 336.691.9990
thegreenbeancoffeehouse.blogspot.com
greene street club
113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111
greenestreetclub.com
Feb 18: Soultriii EP Release Party
Mar 16: Riff Raff LIVE
Mar 23: #NastyNightOWT – A Pretty Nasty Affair
ham’s gate city
3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800
hamsrestaurants.com
Feb 17: Michael bennett
Feb 24: Sahara
ham’s new garden
1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544
hamsrestaurants.com
Feb 18: Low Key Band
Feb 24: Second Glance
mcpherson’s
bar & grill
5710 W Gate City Blvd | 336.292.6496
mcphersonsgreensboro.com
print works bistro
702 Green Valley Rd | 336.379.0699
printworksbistro.com
Feb 15: Evan Olsen & Jessica Mashburn
somewhere
else tavern
5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464
facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern
Feb 16: Lost Elysium
Feb 18: Scars of the Forsaken, Mimic, Trailer Park Orchestra, A Light Divided, The Devil’s Notebook
Feb 24: The Damn Bruners
Feb 25: Desired Redemption, Novarium, Nevernauts
Mar 4: Divine Treachery, MechaBull, Fan The Flames, Written In Gray
Mar 10: Thundering Herd
Mar 11: Zestrah
Mar 18: Snake & The Plisskens, The Dick Richards, Sibannac, Nevernauts, Grim Details, I, Atlas
Mar 25: Ozone Jones, October, Terminal Resistance, Dirtyfoot, Candlelit, Aftermath
the idiot box
comedy club
2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699
www.idiotboxers.com
Feb 17: Myq Kaplan
Feb 24: Batman Roast
Village tavern
1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063
villagetavern.com
World of beer
1210 Westover Terrace | 336.897.0031
worldofbeer.com/Locations/Greensboro
after hours tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
afterhourstavern.net
blue bourbon jack’s
1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583
reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks
Feb 18: Jukebox Revolver
Mar 3: Too Much Toni
Mar 24: Southern Eyes
Apr 24: Jukebox Revolver
claddagh
Restaurant & PUb
130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521
thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com
Feb 15: Craig Baldwin
Feb 16: Buzzard Holler Boys
Feb 17: Midnight Gypsys
Feb 18: Jamie Leigh
Feb 20: Open Mic with Lydia
Feb 21: Julian Jackson
Feb 22: Craig Baldwin
Feb 23: Sam Foster
Feb 24: David & Joel | Paris Avenue
Feb 25: Midnight Gypsys
Feb 27: Open Mic with Lydia
Feb 28: Sam Foster
ham’s palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
hamsrestaurants.com
Feb 17: Tyler Millard Band
Feb 24: Brothers Pearl
liberty brewery
914 Mall Loop Rd | 336.882.4677
hghosp.com
the deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
thedeckatrivertwist.com
Feb 18: The Plaids
Feb 25: Norlina
dance hall daze
612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204
dancehalldaze.com
Feb 17: Skyryder
Feb 18: Time Bandits
Feb 24: The Delmonicos
Feb 25: Silverhawk
eclection
221 N Main St | 336.497.4822
eclectionnc.com
The Empourium
734 E. Mountain St. | 336.671.9159
old nick’s pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
OldNicksPubNC.com
Feb 18: Karaoke w/ Tyler Perkins
Feb 24: Karaoke w/ Tyler Perkins
Feb 25: The Usual Suspects
jp looney’s
2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570
facebook.com/JPLooneys
Feb 16: Trivia
rider’s in the country
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111
ridersinthecountry.net
Feb 25: Darrell Harwood
2nd and green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
2ngtavern.com
Feb 18: DJ Hek Yeh
6th & vine
209 W 6th St | 336.725.5577
6thandvine.com
Bull’s Tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
facebook.com/bulls-tavern
Feb 16: Little Stranger
Feb 17: Stereo Doll
Feb 18: Soul Jam
Feb 23: Travis Griggs & Friends
Feb 24: Music Club hosted by Doug Davis
Feb 25: Fruit Smoothie Trio
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
finnigan’s wake
620 Trade St | 336.723.0322
facebook.com/FinnigansWake
foothills brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
foothillsbrewing.com
Feb 15: Eversole Brothers
Feb 18: CC3
Feb 19: Sunday Jazz
Feb 22: Redleg Husky
Feb 25: Stray Local
Feb 26: Sunday Jazz
the garage
110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127
the-garage.ws
Mar 3: All Them Witches with Irata
Mar 24: Big Thief
johnny & June’s
saloon
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546
johnnynjunes.com
Mar 18: Muscadine Bloodline
Mar 24: Them Dirty Roses
Mar 31: Daniel Johnson
Laughing gas
comedy club
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy
laughingas.net
mac & nelli’s
4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230
macandnellisws.com
Mellinnium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
MCenterevents.com
Feb 24: Perpetual Groove w/ Marvelous Funkshun
Mar 11: The Stranger Billy Joel Tribute
Mar 17: Envision
Mar 18: ZoSo Led Zepplin Tribute
Mar 24: James McMurtry
Apr 14: Satisfaction Rolling Stones Tribute
milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
milnerfood.com
Feb 19: Live Jazz
muddy creek cafe
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Feb 16: Open Mic
muddy creek MUSIC HALL
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Feb 16: Sarah Mae Chilton, Dan Dockery, Emily Stewart
Feb 17: R.B. Morris
Feb 18: Neptune’s Car
Feb 19: Albert Lee
Feb 23: Redleg Husky
Feb 24: Wonderwall The Tribute (The Beatles)
Feb 25: Tom Young and Taylor Vaden
Feb 26: Across The Blue Ridge w/ Paul Brown
QUALITY INN
2008 S. Hawthorne Rd | 336-765-6670
Feb 18: Motown Revue
The quiet pint
1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881
thequietpint.com
TEE TIME
SPORTS & SPIRITS
3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010
werehouse/krankie’s
coffee
211 E 3rd St | 336.722.3016
krankiescoffee.com