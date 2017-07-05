Local & Live – July 5, 2017

FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

foursaintsbrewing.com

Jul 7: Open Mic w/ Wolfie Calhoun

Jul 15: Bonnie Allyn Band

Jul 21: Shiloh Hill

Jul 22: James Vincent Carroll

Jul 29: Ziggy Pockets

Aug 4: Open Mic w/ Wolfie Calhoun

river ridge taphouse

1480 River Ridge Dr | 336.712.1883

riverridgetaphouse.com

Jul 14: Pop Guns!

Jul 21: Nine Lives

Jul 28: Southern Eyes

VILLAGE SQUARE

TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

Jul 5: Joey Whitaker

Jul 12: Rob Massengale

Jul 19: Brice Street

Jul 26: The Eldorados

Aug 2: Rob Massengale

Aug 9: Brice Street

Aug 16: Second Glance

Aug 23: The Eldorados

Aug 30: Brice Street

Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band

Sep 13: Brice Street

Sep 20: The Eldorados

Sep 27: Rob Massengale

Oct 4: Brice Street

green heron ale house

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

greenheronclub.com

arizona pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

arizonapetes.com

Jul 7: 1-2-3 Friday

artistIka night club

523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686

artistikanightclub.com

Jul 7: DJ Dan the Player

Jul 8: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player

BARN DINNER THEATRE

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

Big purple

812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728

the blind tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

Jul 7: Zach Burick, Sam Foster, Casey Noel

Jul 8: The Breakfast Club

Jul 10: Bear With Me

Jul 13: Dr Bacon

Jul 14: Holy Ghost Tent Revival, Josh King And Them

Jul 15: Anu Reggae

Jul 16: Tweed & Jebtrio

Jul 19: Joint Operations & The Billyfolks, Giant Red Panda, 2nd Today

Jul 29: Create ft Atliens, Yuki, Tookie, DJ Casio

Aug 5: Sophomore Slumpfest 17 w/ Kid Liberty, To Speak of Wolves, Keep Flying, Centerfolds

Aug 7: Bit Brigade, The Bronzed Chorus

buckhead saloon

1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884

buckheadsaloongreensboro.com

Burke Street pizza

2223 Fleming Road | 336.500.8781

burkestreetpizza.com

churchill’s on elm

213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367

churchillscigarlounge.com

Jul 8: Sahara Reggae Band

Jul 15: Jack Long Old School Jam

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

corner-bar.com

Jul 6: Live Thursdays

comedy zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

thecomedyzone.com

Jul 7: Tim Kidd with QCB

Jul 8: Tim Kidd with QCB

Jul 15: Mike Epps

Jul 16: Mike Epps

common groundS

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888

Jul 5: Mitch Hayes

Jul 7: Viva La Muerte

Jul 8: Entangled Dreams

Jul 14: Pete Pawsey

Jul 22: Willow St.

cone deNIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

cdecgreensboro.com

Jul 13: Tom Segura

Jul 14: Kehlani

Aug 4: Zoso – Led Zeppelin Tribute

Aug 5: Playboi Carti

Aug 23: The Cadillac Three

Sep 9: Kyle

Oct 24: Andy Mineo

greene street club

113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111

Jul 26: B.o.B. “The Elements Tour”

Jul 29: Soultriii and 3Staxxx present Sundress Season

ham’s gate city

3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800

hamsrestaurants.com

ham’s new garden

1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544

hamsrestaurants.com

somewhere

else tavern

5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464

facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern

Speakeasy

Tavern

1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006

Jul 7: Drivin’ 40

Jul 14: Turpentine Shine

Jul 21: Adam Pitts

Jul 28: Dana and Evan

the idiot box

comedy club

2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Jul 21: Mike Rinaldi

VILLAGE TAVERN

1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063

villagetavern.com

Jul 5: Joey Whitaker

Jul 12: Rob Massengale

Jul 19: Brice Street

Jul 26: The Eldorados

Aug 2: Rob Massengale

Aug 9: Brice Street

Aug 16: Second Glance

Aug 23: The Eldorados

Aug 30: Brice Street

Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band

Sep 13: Brice Street

Sep 20: The Eldorados

Sep 27: Rob Massengale

Oct 4: Brice Street

after hours tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

afterhourstavern.net

Jul 7: DJ Dance/Band Jams

Jul 14: DJ Dance/Band Jams

blue bourbon jack’s

1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583

reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks

Sep 23: Southern Eyes

Oct 6: Jukebox Revolver

claddagh

Restaurant & PUb

130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521

thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com

ham’s palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

hamsrestaurants.com

liberty brewery

914 Mall Loop Rd | 336.882.4677

hghosp.com

the deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

thedeckatrivertwist.com

Jul 7: Soul Central

Jul 8: Jody lee Petty

Jul 14: The Plaids

Jul 15: Norlina

Jul 21: Stereo Doll

Jul 22: Spare Change

Jul 28: Disco LA

Jul 29: The Dickens

dance hall daze

612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204

dancehalldaze.com

Jul 7: Colours

Jul 8: Cheyenne & DHD

Jul 14: The Delmonicos

Jul 15: JR Gainey & Killin Time

Jul 21: Crimson Rose & Potluck Dinner

Jul 22: Stan Bobbitt Band

Jul 28: Silverhawk

Jul 29: The Delmonicos

BReathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Jul 8: DJ – Mike Lawson

Jul 15: DJ – Freddie Fred

Jul 22: DJ – Mike Lawson

Jul 29: DJ – Freddie Fred

old nick’s pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

OldNicksPubNC.com

Jul 8: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

Jul 13: Acoustic Music w/ Sam Foster

Jul 14: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

Jul 15: Dante’s Roundhouse

jp looney’s

2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570

facebook.com/JPLooneys

Jul 6: Trivia

rider’s in the country

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111

ridersinthecountry.net

Jul 8: Fair Warning

Jul 14: Karaoke

Jul 15: Crossing Avery

Jul 21: Rebel Sons

Jul 22: Southbound 49

Jul 28: Feedback

Jul 29: Matt Tucker

Aug 5: Doc Holiday

Aug 11: Psycho Sirkus

Aug 12: Red Dirt Revival

Aug 19: Blackglass

Aug 25: Jill Goodson Band

Sep 2: Fair Warning

2nd and green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

2ngtavern.com

bull’s tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

facebook.com/bulls-tavern

Jul 5 : Kostume Karaoke

Jul 7: Johnny Love

Jul 8: Elusive Groove

Jul 12: Kostume Karaoke

Jul 13: Jonny Mont & Morgan Keene

Jul 14: Southern Eyes

Jul 15: Signal Fire

Jul 19: Kostume Karaoke

Jul 20: 3PC & A Biscuit

Jul 22: Stereo Doll

Jul 26: Kostume Karaoke

Jul 29: Fruit Smoothie Trio

Aug 2: Kostume Karaoke

Aug 3: Elephant Convoy

Aug 4: Empty Pocket

Aug 5: Chit Nasty Band

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

Jul 26: Sam Foster

Jul 30: C.J. Ballard

finnigan’s wake

620 Trade St | 336.723.0322

facebook.com/FinnigansWake

Jul 7: Dana & Evan

foothills brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

foothillsbrewing.com

Jul 5: The Ruckus

Jul 8: Karon Click & The Hot Licks

Jul 9: Sunday Jazz

Jul 12: Greg Wilson and the Second Wind

Jul 15: Chasing Daylight

Jul 16: Sunday Jazz

Jul 19: George Smith

Jul 22: ABC Trio

Jul 23: Sunday Jazz

Jul 30: Sunday Jazz

the garage

110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127

the-garage.ws

Hickory Tavern

206 Harvey St | 336.760.0362

thehickorytavern.com

johnny & June’s

saloon

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546

johnnynjunes.com

Jul 7: October Rage, Filthy Sweet, Shun The Raven

Sep 17: Upchurch The Redneck w/ Demun Jones, Dirt Road Republic

Laughing gas

comedy club

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy

laughingas.net

Aug 11: Lil Duval

Aug 12: Lil Duval

MAc & Nelli’s

4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230

macandnellisws.com

MIllEnnium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

MCenterevents.com

Sep 20: St Paul & The Broken bones

milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

milnerfood.com

Jul 9: Live Jazz

Jul 16: Live Jazz

muddy creek cafe

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Jul 9: Rob Price

Jul 13: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Jul 16: Elliott Humphries

Jul 20: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Jul 23: Rob Price

Jul 29: Nolan Biggins

Jul 30: Rob Price

Aug 3: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Aug 10: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

muddy creek MUSIC HALL

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Jul 7: Wayne Henderson and Presley Barker

Jul 8: Dave Cecil Band with Catchlight

Jul 9: Little Big String Band

Jul 14: Frederick The Younger

Jul 15: The Harmaleighs

Jul 22: Sam Frazier Band, The Bennies

Jul 28: Laura Rabell with Caroline Keller Band

Jul 29: Oak Grove String Band

Jul 30: CandelFirth

Piedmont Music Center

212 N Broad St

The quiet pint

1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881

thequietpint.com

TEE TIME

SPORTS & SPIRITS

3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010

Jul 15: Jaxon Jill

Aug 19: Fuhnetik Union

VILLAGE TAVERN

2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686

villagetavern.com

Jul 5: Generation

Jul 12: The Blue Genes

Jul 19: Honky Tonk Outlaws

Jul 26: Exit 180 Band

Aug 2: The Invaders

Aug 9: Chasin Fame

Aug 16: The GB’s

Aug 23: Confuzion

Aug 30: Breaking Season

Sep 6: The Pop Guns

Sep 13: Tin Can Alley

Sep 20: The Funk Mob

Sep 27: PhaseBand

Oct 4: Generation

Oct 11: The Pop Guns