Local & Live – June 14, 2017
FOUR SAINTS BREWING
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
foursaintsbrewing.com
Jun 16: Delta Son
Jun 17: Carrie Paziadoria
Jun 21: Irish/Celtic Music Session]
Jun 24: Vincent Caroll
Jun 30: Graymatter
Jul 1: Abigail Dowd
Jul 7: Wolfie Calhoun
river ridge taphouse
1480 River Ridge Dr | 336.712.1883
riverridgetaphouse.com
Jun 16: Morgan Keene Band
Jun 23: Big Daddy Mojo
Jun 30: Brothers Pearl
VILLAGE SQUARE
TAP HOUSE
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Jun 17: DJ Baldee
green heron ale house
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
greenheronclub.com
arizona pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
arizonapetes.com
Jun 16: 1-2-3 Friday
Jul 31: Galactic Empire
artistIka night club
523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686
artistikanightclub.com
Jun 16: DJ Dan the Player
Jun 17: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player
BARN DINNER THEATRE
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jul 1: Wonderwall – The Beatles Tribute
Big purple
812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728
Jun 23: Lacy Green
the blind tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
theblindtiger.com
Jun 16: Miss May I – Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan, Currents, Peacekeepers
Jun 19: Fit For An Autopsy, Tombs, Moon Tooth, Daedalvs
Jun 23: Norlina
Jun 24: Kelen Heller with Kiss The Curse, Autumn Reflection, Point 08
Jun 27: Saliva, Soapbox Arson, What Happened Yesterday
Jun 30: Out Glow, End The Empire, Fear The United
Jul 3: Crystal Garden feat Boyd Tinsley
Jul 8: The Breakfast Club
Jul 14: Holy Ghost Tent Revival, Josh King And Them
Jul 29: Create ft Atliens, Yuki, Tookie, DJ Casio
buckhead saloon
1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884
buckheadsaloongreensboro.com
Jun 16: Tyler Millard Band
Jun 17: U-Phonk
Jun 23: Huckleberry Shyne
Jun 24: Brothers Pearl
Jun 30: Jukebox Revolver
Jul 1: Live Music
Burke Street pizza
2223 Fleming Road | 336.500.8781
burkestreetpizza.com
churchill’s on elm
213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367
churchillscigarlounge.com
Jun 17: Jack Long Old School Jam
Jul 8: Sahara Reggae Band
Jul 15: Jack Long Old School Jam
THE CORNER BAR
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
corner-bar.com
Jun 15: Live Thursdays
Jun 22: Live Thursdays
comedy zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
thecomedyzone.com
June 16: Julie Scoggins
June 17: Julie Scoggins
June 23: Darren “DS” Sanders
June 24: Darren “DS” Sanders
June 30: Sid Davis
July 1: Sid Davis
common groundS
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888
Jun 16: Momma Molasses
cone deNIM
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
cdecgreensboro.com
Jun 16: John Mulaney
Jun 18: J Cole
Jun 22: Thunder from Down Under
Jun 24: Blackbear
Jul 13: Tom Segura
Jul 14: Kehlani
greene street club
113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111
Jul 26: B.o.B. – The Elements Tour
ham’s gate city
3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800
hamsrestaurants.com
Jun 16: The O.S.P.
Jun 23: Sahara
Jun 30: Evin Gibson
ham’s new garden
1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544
hamsrestaurants.com
Jun 16: Where’s Eddie
Jun 23: Six & Bailey
Jun 30: Low Key Band
somewhere
else tavern
5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464
facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern
Jun 17: The Culturalist, Key of Betrayal, Lunacy Rain
Jun 24: Raimee, A Vessel of Honor, Obraskai, Death of August, I Am Godot
Speakeasy
Tavern
1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006
Jun 23: Tyler Millard Band
Jul 7: Drivin’ 40
Jul 14: Turpentine Shine
Jul 21: Adam Pitts
Jul 28: Dana and Evan
the idiot box
comedy club
2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699
www.idiotboxers.com
Jun 23: Jay Stadler
Jun 29: Sean Patton
Jul 21: Mike Rinaldi
VILLAGE TAVERN
1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063
villagetavern.com
Jun 21: Fabulous Flashbacks
Jun 28: Second Glance
Jul 5: Joey Whitaker
Jul 12: Rob Massengale
Jul 19: Brice Street
Jul 26: The Eldorados
Aug 2: Rob Massengale
Aug 9: Brice Street
Aug 16: Second Glance
Aug 23: The Eldorados
Aug 30: Brice Street
Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band
Sep 13: Brice Street
Sep 20: The Eldorados
Sep 27: Rob Massengale
Oct 4: Brice Street
after hours tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
afterhourstavern.net
Jun 16: DJ/Karaoke
Jun 17: Psycho Sircus, Audio Assault
Jun 23: DJ/Karaoke
Jun 24: Shmack Daniels
Jun 25: Trailer Park Orchestra
Jun 30: DJ/Karaoke
blue bourbon jack’s
1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583
reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks
Jun 23: Southbound 49
Sep 23: Southern Eyes
Oct 6: Jukebox Revolver
claddagh
Restaurant & PUb
130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521
thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com
Jun 20: Jullian
Jun 21: Craig Baldwin
Jun 22: Sam Craven
Jun 23: David & Joel
Jun 24: Midnight Gypsies
Jun 25: Trivia with Sarah Kephart
ham’s palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
hamsrestaurants.com
Jun 16: Bad Romeo
Jun 23: U-Phonik
Jun 30: The Dickens
liberty brewery
914 Mall Loop Rd | 336.882.4677
hghosp.com
the deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
thedeckatrivertwist.com
Jun 16: Stereo Doll
Jun 23: Radio Revolver
Jun 24: Zach Burick Band
Jun 30: Jaxon Jill
dance hall daze
612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204
dancehalldaze.com
Jun 16: The Delmonicos
Jun 17: Cheyenne
Jun 23: Ambush
Jun 24: Silverhawk
Jun 30: The Delmonicos
BReathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Jun 17: DJ – Freddie Fred
Jun 24: DJ – Mike Lawson
Jul 1: DJ – Freddie Fred
Jul 8: DJ – Mike Lawson
Jul 15: DJ – Freddie Fred
Jul 22: DJ – Mike Lawson
Jul 29: DJ – Freddie Fred
old nick’s pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
OldNicksPubNC.com
Jun 16: The Rockers
Jun 17: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins
Jun 22: Acoustic Music
Jun 24: Karoake w/ DJ Tyler Perkins
Jun 30: Fruit Smoothie Trio
Jul 1: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins
jp looney’s
2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570
facebook.com/JPLooneys
Jun 15: Trivia
rider’s in the country
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111
ridersinthecountry.net
Jun 16 Misbehavin
Jun 17 Misbehavin
Jun 24: Chip Perry Band
2nd and green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
2ngtavern.com
Jun 17: Key West in WS
bull’s tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
facebook.com/bulls-tavern
Jun 14: Kostume Karaoke
Jun 15: Travis Griggs
Jun 16: Empty Pocket
Jun 17: Brothers Pearl
Jun 21: Kostume Karaoke
Jun 22: The Reef
Jun 23: Doby
Jun 24: Fruit Smoothie trio
Jun 28: Kostume Karaoke
Jun 29: Treehouse
Jun 30: Chit Nasty Band
Jul 1: Norlina
Jul 5 : Kostume Karaoke
Jul 7: Johnny Love
Jul 8: Elusive Groove
Jul 12: Kostume Karaoke
Jul 13: Jonny Mont & Morgan Keene
Jul 14: Southern Eyes
Jul 15: Signal Fire
Jul 19: Kostume Karaoke
Jul 20: 3PC & A Biscuit
Jul 22: Stereo Doll
Jul 26: Kostume Karaoke
Jul 29: Fruit Smoothie Trio
Aug 2: Kostume Karaoke
Aug 3: Elephant Convoy
Aug 4: Empty Pocket
Aug 5: Chit Nasty Band
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Jun 16: Dom McManus
finnigan’s wake
620 Trade St | 336.723.0322
facebook.com/FinnigansWake
Jun 10: Jukebox Revolvers
Jun 30: Dana & Evan
foothills brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
foothillsbrewing.com
Jun 14: Eversole Brothers
Jun 17: Marvelous Funkshun
Jun 18: Sunday Jazz
Jun 21: Bluegrass Sweethearts
Jun 24: The Pop Guns
Jun 25: Sunday Jazz
Jul 2: Sunday Jazz
the garage
110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127
the-garage.ws
Hickory Tavern
206 Harvey St | 336.760.0362
thehickorytavern.com
johnny & June’s
saloon
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546
johnnynjunes.com
Jun 24: The Lacs, Crucifix, and Southern Eyes
Jun 27: Otherwise, Righteous Vendetta, Through Fire, A Light Divided
Laughing gas
comedy club
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy
laughingas.net
Jun 16: Seaton Smith
Jun 17: Seaton Smith
Jun 23: The Big & Badder Comedy Show with Ronnie Jordan and Darren Brand
Jun 24: The Big & Badder Comedy Show with Ronnie Jordan and Darren Brand
Jun 30: Rollin Jay Moore
Jul 1: Rollin Kay Moore
Aug 11: Lil Duval
Aug 12: Lil Duval
MAc & Nelli’s
4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230
macandnellisws.com
MIllEnnium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
MCenterevents.com
Jun 30: Heavy Rebel Weekender
milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
milnerfood.com
Jun 18: Live Jazz
Jun 25: Live Jazz
muddy creek cafe
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Jun 16: Wood Tone Slim
Jun 17: Jo Riley Band
Jun 18: Rob Price
Jun 23: Kyle Joynes
Jun 24: Usual Suspects
Jun 25: Tonya Wood
Jun 29: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
Jun 30: The Abbott Creek Band
Jul 1: Apple Pie String Band
Jul 3: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
Jul 9: Rob Price
Jul 13: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
Jul 16: Elliott Humphries
Jul 20: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
Jul 23: Rob Price
Jul 29: Nolan Biggins
Jul 30: Rob Price
Aug 3: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
Aug 10: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins
muddy creek MUSIC HALL
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Jun 16: The Harris Brothers
Jun 17: Banna
Jun 18: Mean Mary
Jun 21: Jon Stickley Trio
Jun 22: Dan Dockery
Jun 23: Riverbend Reunion
Jun 24: Amanda Cook and Kennesaw Ridge
Jun 25: The Steel Wheels
Jun 27: Marbin, The Epiphany Project
Jun 29: The Get Right Band
Jun 30: Christiane & The Strays
Jul 1: Dark Water Rising
Jul 7: Wayne Henderson and Presley Barker
Jul 8: Dave Cecil Band with Catchlight
Jul 9: Little Big String Band
Jul 14: Frederick The Younger
Jul 15: The Harmaleighs
Jul 22: Sam Frazier Band, The Bennies
Jul 28: Laura Rabell with Caroline Keller Band
Jul 29: Oak Grove String Band
Jul 30: CandelFirth
Piedmont Music Center
212 N Broad St
The quiet pint
1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881
thequietpint.com
TEE TIME
SPORTS & SPIRITS
3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010
Jul 15: Jaxon Jill
Aug 19: Fuhnetik Union
VILLAGE TAVERN
2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686
villagetavern.com
Jun 14: Tin Can Alley
Jun 21: The Funk Mob
Jun 28: PhaseBand
Jul 5: Generation
Jul 12: The Blue Genes
Jul 19: Honky Tonk Outlaws
Jul 26: Exit 180 Band
Aug 2: The Invaders
Aug 9: Chasin Fame
Aug 16: The GB’s
Aug 23: Confuzion
Aug 30: Breaking Season
Sep 6: The Pop Guns
Sep 13: Tin Can Alley
Sep 20: The Funk Mob
Sep 27: PhaseBand
Oct 4: Generation
Oct 11: The Pop Guns