Local & Live – June 14, 2017

FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

foursaintsbrewing.com

Jun 16: Delta Son

Jun 17: Carrie Paziadoria

Jun 21: Irish/Celtic Music Session]

Jun 24: Vincent Caroll

Jun 30: Graymatter

Jul 1: Abigail Dowd

Jul 7: Wolfie Calhoun

river ridge taphouse

1480 River Ridge Dr | 336.712.1883

riverridgetaphouse.com

Jun 16: Morgan Keene Band

Jun 23: Big Daddy Mojo

Jun 30: Brothers Pearl

VILLAGE SQUARE

TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

Jun 17: DJ Baldee

green heron ale house

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

greenheronclub.com

arizona pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

arizonapetes.com

Jun 16: 1-2-3 Friday

Jul 31: Galactic Empire

artistIka night club

523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686

artistikanightclub.com

Jun 16: DJ Dan the Player

Jun 17: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player

BARN DINNER THEATRE

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

Jul 1: Wonderwall – The Beatles Tribute

Big purple

812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728

Jun 23: Lacy Green

the blind tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

Jun 16: Miss May I – Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan, Currents, Peacekeepers

Jun 19: Fit For An Autopsy, Tombs, Moon Tooth, Daedalvs

Jun 23: Norlina

Jun 24: Kelen Heller with Kiss The Curse, Autumn Reflection, Point 08

Jun 27: Saliva, Soapbox Arson, What Happened Yesterday

Jun 30: Out Glow, End The Empire, Fear The United

Jul 3: Crystal Garden feat Boyd Tinsley

Jul 8: The Breakfast Club

Jul 14: Holy Ghost Tent Revival, Josh King And Them

Jul 29: Create ft Atliens, Yuki, Tookie, DJ Casio

buckhead saloon

1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884

buckheadsaloongreensboro.com

Jun 16: Tyler Millard Band

Jun 17: U-Phonk

Jun 23: Huckleberry Shyne

Jun 24: Brothers Pearl

Jun 30: Jukebox Revolver

Jul 1: Live Music

Burke Street pizza

2223 Fleming Road | 336.500.8781

burkestreetpizza.com

churchill’s on elm

213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367

churchillscigarlounge.com

Jun 17: Jack Long Old School Jam

Jul 8: Sahara Reggae Band

Jul 15: Jack Long Old School Jam

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

corner-bar.com

Jun 15: Live Thursdays

Jun 22: Live Thursdays

comedy zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

thecomedyzone.com

June 16: Julie Scoggins

June 17: Julie Scoggins

June 23: Darren “DS” Sanders

June 24: Darren “DS” Sanders

June 30: Sid Davis

July 1: Sid Davis

common groundS

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888

Jun 16: Momma Molasses

cone deNIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

cdecgreensboro.com

Jun 16: John Mulaney

Jun 18: J Cole

Jun 22: Thunder from Down Under

Jun 24: Blackbear

Jul 13: Tom Segura

Jul 14: Kehlani

greene street club

113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111

Jul 26: B.o.B. – The Elements Tour

ham’s gate city

3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800

hamsrestaurants.com

Jun 16: The O.S.P.

Jun 23: Sahara

Jun 30: Evin Gibson

ham’s new garden

1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544

hamsrestaurants.com

Jun 16: Where’s Eddie

Jun 23: Six & Bailey

Jun 30: Low Key Band

somewhere

else tavern

5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464

facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern

Jun 17: The Culturalist, Key of Betrayal, Lunacy Rain

Jun 24: Raimee, A Vessel of Honor, Obraskai, Death of August, I Am Godot

Speakeasy

Tavern

1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006

Jun 23: Tyler Millard Band

Jul 7: Drivin’ 40

Jul 14: Turpentine Shine

Jul 21: Adam Pitts

Jul 28: Dana and Evan

the idiot box

comedy club

2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Jun 23: Jay Stadler

Jun 29: Sean Patton

Jul 21: Mike Rinaldi

VILLAGE TAVERN

1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063

villagetavern.com

Jun 21: Fabulous Flashbacks

Jun 28: Second Glance

Jul 5: Joey Whitaker

Jul 12: Rob Massengale

Jul 19: Brice Street

Jul 26: The Eldorados

Aug 2: Rob Massengale

Aug 9: Brice Street

Aug 16: Second Glance

Aug 23: The Eldorados

Aug 30: Brice Street

Sep 6: Stephen Legree Band

Sep 13: Brice Street

Sep 20: The Eldorados

Sep 27: Rob Massengale

Oct 4: Brice Street

after hours tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

afterhourstavern.net

Jun 16: DJ/Karaoke

Jun 17: Psycho Sircus, Audio Assault

Jun 23: DJ/Karaoke

Jun 24: Shmack Daniels

Jun 25: Trailer Park Orchestra

Jun 30: DJ/Karaoke

blue bourbon jack’s

1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583

reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks

Jun 23: Southbound 49

Sep 23: Southern Eyes

Oct 6: Jukebox Revolver

claddagh

Restaurant & PUb

130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521

thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com

Jun 20: Jullian

Jun 21: Craig Baldwin

Jun 22: Sam Craven

Jun 23: David & Joel

Jun 24: Midnight Gypsies

Jun 25: Trivia with Sarah Kephart

ham’s palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

hamsrestaurants.com

Jun 16: Bad Romeo

Jun 23: U-Phonik

Jun 30: The Dickens

liberty brewery

914 Mall Loop Rd | 336.882.4677

hghosp.com

the deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

thedeckatrivertwist.com

Jun 16: Stereo Doll

Jun 23: Radio Revolver

Jun 24: Zach Burick Band

Jun 30: Jaxon Jill

dance hall daze

612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204

dancehalldaze.com

Jun 16: The Delmonicos

Jun 17: Cheyenne

Jun 23: Ambush

Jun 24: Silverhawk

Jun 30: The Delmonicos

BReathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Jun 17: DJ – Freddie Fred

Jun 24: DJ – Mike Lawson

Jul 1: DJ – Freddie Fred

Jul 8: DJ – Mike Lawson

Jul 15: DJ – Freddie Fred

Jul 22: DJ – Mike Lawson

Jul 29: DJ – Freddie Fred

old nick’s pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

OldNicksPubNC.com

Jun 16: The Rockers

Jun 17: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

Jun 22: Acoustic Music

Jun 24: Karoake w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

Jun 30: Fruit Smoothie Trio

Jul 1: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

jp looney’s

2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570

facebook.com/JPLooneys

Jun 15: Trivia

rider’s in the country

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111

ridersinthecountry.net

Jun 16 Misbehavin

Jun 17 Misbehavin

Jun 24: Chip Perry Band

2nd and green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

2ngtavern.com

Jun 17: Key West in WS

bull’s tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

facebook.com/bulls-tavern

Jun 14: Kostume Karaoke

Jun 15: Travis Griggs

Jun 16: Empty Pocket

Jun 17: Brothers Pearl

Jun 21: Kostume Karaoke

Jun 22: The Reef

Jun 23: Doby

Jun 24: Fruit Smoothie trio

Jun 28: Kostume Karaoke

Jun 29: Treehouse

Jun 30: Chit Nasty Band

Jul 1: Norlina

Jul 5 : Kostume Karaoke

Jul 7: Johnny Love

Jul 8: Elusive Groove

Jul 12: Kostume Karaoke

Jul 13: Jonny Mont & Morgan Keene

Jul 14: Southern Eyes

Jul 15: Signal Fire

Jul 19: Kostume Karaoke

Jul 20: 3PC & A Biscuit

Jul 22: Stereo Doll

Jul 26: Kostume Karaoke

Jul 29: Fruit Smoothie Trio

Aug 2: Kostume Karaoke

Aug 3: Elephant Convoy

Aug 4: Empty Pocket

Aug 5: Chit Nasty Band

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

Jun 16: Dom McManus

finnigan’s wake

620 Trade St | 336.723.0322

facebook.com/FinnigansWake

Jun 10: Jukebox Revolvers

Jun 30: Dana & Evan

foothills brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

foothillsbrewing.com

Jun 14: Eversole Brothers

Jun 17: Marvelous Funkshun

Jun 18: Sunday Jazz

Jun 21: Bluegrass Sweethearts

Jun 24: The Pop Guns

Jun 25: Sunday Jazz

Jul 2: Sunday Jazz

the garage

110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127

the-garage.ws

Hickory Tavern

206 Harvey St | 336.760.0362

thehickorytavern.com

johnny & June’s

saloon

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546

johnnynjunes.com

Jun 24: The Lacs, Crucifix, and Southern Eyes

Jun 27: Otherwise, Righteous Vendetta, Through Fire, A Light Divided

Laughing gas

comedy club

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy

laughingas.net

Jun 16: Seaton Smith

Jun 17: Seaton Smith

Jun 23: The Big & Badder Comedy Show with Ronnie Jordan and Darren Brand

Jun 24: The Big & Badder Comedy Show with Ronnie Jordan and Darren Brand

Jun 30: Rollin Jay Moore

Jul 1: Rollin Kay Moore

Aug 11: Lil Duval

Aug 12: Lil Duval

MAc & Nelli’s

4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230

macandnellisws.com

MIllEnnium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

MCenterevents.com

Jun 30: Heavy Rebel Weekender

milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

milnerfood.com

Jun 18: Live Jazz

Jun 25: Live Jazz

muddy creek cafe

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Jun 16: Wood Tone Slim

Jun 17: Jo Riley Band

Jun 18: Rob Price

Jun 23: Kyle Joynes

Jun 24: Usual Suspects

Jun 25: Tonya Wood

Jun 29: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Jun 30: The Abbott Creek Band

Jul 1: Apple Pie String Band

Jul 3: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Jul 9: Rob Price

Jul 13: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Jul 16: Elliott Humphries

Jul 20: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Jul 23: Rob Price

Jul 29: Nolan Biggins

Jul 30: Rob Price

Aug 3: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

Aug 10: Open Mic with Country Dan Collins

muddy creek MUSIC HALL

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Jun 16: The Harris Brothers

Jun 17: Banna

Jun 18: Mean Mary

Jun 21: Jon Stickley Trio

Jun 22: Dan Dockery

Jun 23: Riverbend Reunion

Jun 24: Amanda Cook and Kennesaw Ridge

Jun 25: The Steel Wheels

Jun 27: Marbin, The Epiphany Project

Jun 29: The Get Right Band

Jun 30: Christiane & The Strays

Jul 1: Dark Water Rising

Jul 7: Wayne Henderson and Presley Barker

Jul 8: Dave Cecil Band with Catchlight

Jul 9: Little Big String Band

Jul 14: Frederick The Younger

Jul 15: The Harmaleighs

Jul 22: Sam Frazier Band, The Bennies

Jul 28: Laura Rabell with Caroline Keller Band

Jul 29: Oak Grove String Band

Jul 30: CandelFirth

Piedmont Music Center

212 N Broad St

The quiet pint

1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881

thequietpint.com

TEE TIME

SPORTS & SPIRITS

3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010

Jul 15: Jaxon Jill

Aug 19: Fuhnetik Union

VILLAGE TAVERN

2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686

villagetavern.com

Jun 14: Tin Can Alley

Jun 21: The Funk Mob

Jun 28: PhaseBand

Jul 5: Generation

Jul 12: The Blue Genes

Jul 19: Honky Tonk Outlaws

Jul 26: Exit 180 Band

Aug 2: The Invaders

Aug 9: Chasin Fame

Aug 16: The GB’s

Aug 23: Confuzion

Aug 30: Breaking Season

Sep 6: The Pop Guns

Sep 13: Tin Can Alley

Sep 20: The Funk Mob

Sep 27: PhaseBand

Oct 4: Generation

Oct 11: The Pop Guns