Local & Live – May 3, 2017

FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

foursaintsbrewing.com

May 5: Wolfie Calhoun

May 12: Josh Marlowe

May 13: Delta Son

May 17: Irish/Celtic Music Session

May 19: Shiloh Hill

May 20: Reed Turchi

Jun 2: Wolfie Calhoun

Jun 3: Ziggy Pockets

Jun 7: Irish/Celtic Music Session

river ridge taphouse

1480 River Ridge Dr | 336.712.1883

riverridgetaphouse.com

May 4: Mike Lewis

May 5: Nine Lives

May 10: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler

May 12: Pop Guns!

May 19: Exit 180

May 24: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler

May 26: Landon Wall

May 30: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler

Jun 2: Honkey Tonk Outlaw

Jun 16: Morgan Keene Band

Jun 23: Big Daddy Mojo

Jun 30: Brothers Pearl

VILLAGE SQUARE

TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

May 6: Big Daddy Mojo

May 13: Exit 180

May 20: Southern Eyes

Jun 3: Shmack Daniels

Jun 10: Lasater Union

Jun 17: DJ Baldee

green heron ale house

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

greenheronclub.com

May 6: The Danbury Songwriters

arizona pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

arizonapetes.com

May 3: T.I. – The Hustle Gang Tour with Young Dro, Translee, Rara, Shauntrell Pender, & more.

May 5: 1-2-3 Friday

May 12: 1-2-3 Friday

May 14: Animals As Leaders

May 20: Suffocation

Jun 4: P-Lo

Jun 15: Reel Big Fish

artistIka night club

523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686

artistikanightclub.com

May 5: DJ Dan the Player

May 6: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player

Big purple

812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728

May 6: Hannah Thomas

May 13: Colleen Raney Trio

May 25: Dave Cecil Band

Jun 23: Lacy Green

the blind tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

May 3: Reading Day Party with the Wright Avenue

May 4: G Herbo aka Lil Herbo

May 5: Yarn with Will Overman Band

May 6: Greerfest II

May 9: Reggae with The Elovaters

May 12: Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham

May 13: Robert Randolph & The Family Band

May 17: Fat Catz & Disco Risque

May 20: Create ft. Buku w/ Devious, Scales B2B Malfunctron, Violinix, Firekeys

May 23: Alteras & Varsity

May 24: Electric Soul Pandemic & Duk Tan

May 25: PNB Rock

May 26: The Billy Folks CD Release Show

May 27: Get Rude Reunion show with ASRG & Resist

Jun 1: Of Tyrants & Footage Of A Yeti, Guatama, Sidelines, Hollow Eyes

Jun 2: Hail The Sun, Caspize, Eidola, Limbs, Hopesick

Jun 3: Maxo Kream

Jun 4: Jahman Brahman & Elusive Groove

Jun 6: Beach Casino & North11

Jun 9: A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Jun 10: Create. Ft. Megalodon, Midnight T w/ Crowell, & more

Jun 15: Perpetual Groove with Brocolli Samurai

Jun 16: Miss May I – Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan, Currents, Peacekeepers

Jun 19: Fit For An Autopsy, Tombs, Moon Tooth, Daedalvs

buckhead saloon

1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884

buckheadsaloongreensboro.com

Burke Street pizza

2223 Fleming Road | 336.500.8781

burkestreetpizza.com

churchill’s on elm

213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367

churchillscigarlounge.com

May 13: Sahara Reggae Band

May 20: Jack Long Old School Jam

Jun 2: DJ Precise

Jun 10: Sahara Reggae Band

Jun 17: Jack Long Old School Jam

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

corner-bar.com

May 4: Live Thursdays

May 11: Live Thursdays

comedy zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

thecomedyzone.com

May 5: Jody Kerns

May 6: Jody Kerns

May 11: Julie Scoggins

May 12: Jerry Farber

May 19: Spanky Brown

May 20: Spanky Brown

common groundS

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888

May 26: Andrew Kasab

cone deNIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

cdecgreensboro.com

May 6: Trial By Fire: Tribute To Journey

May 12: Chase Rice

May 19: NF

Jun 2: Biz Markie

Jun 16: John Mulaney

Jun 18: J Cole

Jun 22: Thunder from Down Under

Jun 24: Blackbear

Jul 13: Tom Segura

Jul 14: Kehlani

the green bean

341 S. Elm St | 336.691.9990

thegreenbeancoffeehouse.blogspot.com

greene street club

113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111

May 5: Cinco De Mayo

May 6: Phrozen Ivy

May 12: The Last Stand

ham’s gate city

3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800

hamsrestaurants.com

ham’s new garden

1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544

hamsrestaurants.com

somewhere

else tavern

5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464

facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern

May 12: 8 Vacant Graves, Bleedseason

May 19: The Culturalist

May 20: Mirada, Headfirst For Halos, Reason|Define, Fall River Massacre

May 27: Sixth Sense, Education in Reverse, Antenora, Discoveries, Days To Break, Deep Hollow

Jun 3: The Norm

Jun 10: Mirada, Breathing Serenity, Visions of Beauty

Jun 17: The Culturalist, Key of Betrayal, Lunacy Rain

Speakeasy

Tavern

1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006

May 5: Rube

May 12: Julian Sizemore

May 19: Southern Fiction

May 26: Pay Rock & David McLaughin

the idiot box

comedy club

2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Jun 23: Sean Patton

World of beer

1210 Westover Terrace | 336.897.0031

worldofbeer.com/Locations/Greensboro

after hours tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

afterhourstavern.net

May 27: Louder, Kwik Fixx, Dog Daze

Jun 10: Mightier Than Me

blue bourbon jack’s

1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583

reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks

Jun 9: Southern Eyes

Jun 23: Southbound 49

Sep 23: Southern Eyes

Oct 6: Jukebox Revolver

claddagh

Restaurant & PUb

130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521

thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com

ham’s palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

hamsrestaurants.com

liberty brewery

914 Mall Loop Rd | 336.882.4677

hghosp.com

the deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

thedeckatrivertwist.com

May 5: Big Daddy Mojo

May 6: Brothers Pearl

May 12: Jill Goodson Band

May 13: Soul Central

May 19: Norlina

May 26: Jukebox Revolver

May 27: Jaxon Jill

dance hall daze

612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204

dancehalldaze.com

May 5: Skyryder

May 6: Killin Time

May 12: The Delmonicos

May 13: Time Bandits

May 19: Cheyenne

May 20: Crimson Rose

May 26: The Delmonicos

May 27: Silverhawk

The Empourium

734 E. Mountain St. | 336.671.9159

old nick’s pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

OldNicksPubNC.com

May 5: Evan & Dana

May 6: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

May 12: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

May 13: Prom Night w/ DJ Don McClain

May 19: Soul Jam

May 20: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

jp looney’s

2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570

facebook.com/JPLooneys

May 4: Trivia

rider’s in the country

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111

ridersinthecountry.net

May 5: Chasing Fame

May 6: Huckleberry Shyne

May 12: Damfino Band

May 13: Rare Form

May 19: Brothers Pearl

May 20: Doc Holliday

May 26: Fair Warning

May 27: Fair Warning

2nd and green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

2ngtavern.com

bull’s tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

facebook.com/bulls-tavern

May 4: J Timber & Joel Henry

May 9: Jim moody & Friends

May 16: Jim Moody & Friends

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

May 5: Phase Band

May 12: Confuzion

May 19: Jack of Clubs

May 26: Dustin York

Jun 16: Dom McManus

finnigan’s wake

620 Trade St | 336.723.0322

facebook.com/FinnigansWake

May 6: DJ Hek Yeh

May 13: CC3

May 17: Patrick Rock

May 27: Abe Reid and The Spike Drivers

Jun 3: The Mulligans

Jun 10: Jukebox Revolvers

Jun 30: Dana & Evan

foothills brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

foothillsbrewing.com

May 3: Bluegrass Sweethearts

May 6: Sol Flo

May 7: Sunday Jazz

May 10: The Eversole Brothers

May 13: Lizzy Ross

May 14: Sunday Jazz

May 17: Greg Wilson and the Second Wind

May 20: The Pop Guns

May 21: Sunday Jazz

May 24: The Ruckus

May 28: Sunday Jazz

Jun 4: Sunday Jazz

the garage

110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127

the-garage.ws

May 5: Bless These Sounds Under The City, Melt

May 6: The Tills

May 17: Dark Prophet Tongueless Monk, Crown Larks, Knives of Spain

May 18: Stellar Circuits, Lemon Sky

May 20: Cuzco, Jet Black Alley Cat

May 25: Sofia Talvik

May 26: 1970’s Film Stock “Birds” album release party w/ The Bronzed Chorus, Transport 77

May 27: Taylor Bays and The Laser Rays, Drat The Luck, Pinche Gringo

Hickory Tavern

206 Harvey St | 336.760.0362

thehickorytavern.com

May 4: Mike Bustin Acoustic

May 11: Mike Bustin Acoustic

johnny & June’s

saloon

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546

johnnynjunes.com

May 5: Red Dirt Revival

May 6: Eyecon

May 17: Wayland

Jun 24: The Lacs, Crucifix, and Southern Eyes

Jun 27: Otherwise, Righteous Vendetta, Through Fire, A Light Divided

Laughing gas

comedy club

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy

laughingas.net

May 4: Donnell Rawlings

May 5: Donnell Rawlings

May 6: Donnell Rawlings

May 12: Jason Benci

May 13: Jason Benci

May 19: Becky Robinson

May 20: Becky Robinson

Jun 10: Smokey Suarez

MAc & Nelli’s

4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230

macandnellisws.com

May 3: Karaoke w/ DJ Chris

Mar 4: Darrell Hoots

May 5: Fiesta Musica – Cinco De Mayo – Stephen Henson, Southern Eyes

May 8: Mike Bustin

May 10: Karaoke w/ DJ Chris

May 11: Chad & Dom

May 12: Stephen Henson, Later Jon & David

May 13: Double Down

May 14: Johnny The One Man Band

MIllEnnium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

MCenterevents.com

Jun 11: Shovels and Rope

Jun 30: Heavy Rebel Weekender

milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

milnerfood.com

May 7: Live Jazz

May 14: Live Jazz

muddy creek cafe

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

May 4: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

May 5: Bill heath

May 6: Gypsy Mountain Rose

May 7: Phillip Craft

May 11: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

May 12: Rush and Max Bloomquist

May 13: The Hitchcock Fugitives

May 14: Rob Price

May 18: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

May 19: Chad Barnard

May 20: Chris Nelson & The Alternate Roots

May 21: Rob Price

May 25: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

May 26: Sam Foster

May 27: Usual Suspects

May 28: Rob Price

Jun 1: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Jun 2: Russell Lapinski

Jun 3: Ryan Newcomb

Jun 4: Phillip Craft

Jun 9: Chief’s Choice

Jun 10: Not Ready Band

Jun 24: Usual Suspects

muddy creek MUSIC HALL

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

May 6: Time Sawyer

May 7: Tellico w/ Lori Jo Bridges

May 13: Urban Soil

May 14: Dan River Girls – CD Release

May 18: Front Country

May 19: Christy Snow

May 20: Kevin Maines and The Volts

May 21: Curley, Hyde, & O’Meachair

May 26: Chelsea Sorrell with Taylor Vaden

May 27: Suzy McCalley, Abigail Dowd, Clay Howard

May 28: Across the Blue Ridge w/ Paul Brown ft. The Onlies

Jun 3: Aaron Burdett CD Release Show

Jun 4: Billy Strings with Presley Baker

Jun 7: Braiden Sunshine from The Voice

Jun 9: RKIII

Jun 15: Justin Cody Fox

Jun 17: Banna

Jun 18: Mean Mary

Jun 21: Jon Stickley Trio

Jun 23: Riverbend Reunion

Jun 24: Amanda Cook and Kennesaw Ridge

Jun 27: Marbin

Jun 30: Christiane & The Strays

Piedmont Music Center

212 N Broad St

QUALITY INN

2008 S. Hawthorne Rd | 336-765-6670

The quiet pint

1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881

thequietpint.com

TEE TIME

SPORTS & SPIRITS

3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010

May 13: Big Daddy Mojo

Jun 3: Honky Tonk Outlaws

Jul 15: Jaxon Jill

Aug 19: Fuhnetik Union