Local & Live – Nov 29, 2017
FOUR SAINTS BREWING
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
foursaintsbrewing.com
Dec 1: Wolfie Calhoun
Dec 2: Matt Walsh
Dec 8: RD & Co.
Dec 9: Jamie & Zac
VILLAGE SQUARE
TAP HOUSE
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Dec 1: Whiskey Mic
Dec 2: James Vincent Carroll
Dec 8: Whiskey Mic
Dec 9: Ryan Trotti
green heron ale house
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
greenheronclub.com
Dec 16: Jim Avett
arizona pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
arizonapetes.com
Dec 1: 1-2-3 Friday
Dec 3: Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip, Gatecreeper
Feb 10: August Burns Red
artistIka night club
523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686
artistikanightclub.com
Dec 1: DJ Dan the Player
Dec 2: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player
BARN DINNER THEATRE
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Jan 5: Ms. Mary & The Boys
Jan 6: Stephen Freeman: Elvis Tribute
Jan 7: Ms. Mary & The Boys
BeerThirty
505 N. Greene St
Dec 1: Brittany Davis
Dec 2: The Spazmatics
Dec 8: Leather and Lace
Big purple
812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728
the blind tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
theblindtiger.com
Dec 1: Aaron West And The Roaring Twenties, Steady Hands, Chase Huglin, Norwegian Arms
Dec 2: Create. feat JPhelpz & Chime, Freaky, Devious
Dec 8: Suicide Silence, Upon a Burning Body, Slaughter To Prevail, Prison, Discoveries
Dec 9: Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
buckhead saloon
1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884
buckheadsaloongreensboro.com
churchill’s on elm
213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367
churchillscigarlounge.com
Dec 9: Sahara Reggae Band
Dec 16: Jack Long Old School Jam
THE CORNER BAR
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
corner-bar.com
Nov 30: Live Thursdays
comedy zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
thecomedyzone.com
Dec 1: Chris Wiles – Home For The Holidays – A Toys For Tots Event
Dec 2: Chris Wiles – Home For The Holidays – A Toys For Tots Event
Dec 8: Julie Scoggins
Dec 9: Julie Scoggins
common groundS
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888
Jan 19: Swingin’ Hammers
cone deNIM
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
cdecgreensboro.com
Nov 29: Clutch
Dec 9: Smith & Myers from Shinedown
Feb 9: Lalah Hathaway
greene street club
113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111
somewhere
else tavern
5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464
facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern
Dec 1: Punk-Fest 2017 w/ Jesse Starr, Mike Biggs, The Satyhomes, Grim Details, Mad Loco Motives, Tail Light Rebellion, Corporate Fandango, Mumu Tutu
Dec 2: Punk-Fest 2017 w/ A Reason to Hate, Despair the Plague, DK Unusual, Milk Truck, Zero Charisma, Mechabull, Taylor Bays and The Laser Rays, Madd Hatters, Machine Gun Earl, The Cult Classics, ScizzorStache
Dec 8: Aittala, Silas Cane & The Citizens, Blackwater Drowning, The Cult Classics, Fable Cry
Speakeasy
Tavern
1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006
the idiot box
comedy club
2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699
www.idiotboxers.com
Dec 1: Friday Night Standup Comedy
Dec 2: Saturday Improv
after hours tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
afterhourstavern.net
Dec 1: Karaoke – DJ Dance
ham’s palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
hamsrestaurants.com
the deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
thedeckatrivertwist.com
Nov 31: Brothers Pearl
Dec 1: Kwik Fix
Dec 2: Brothers Pearl
Dec 8: Spare Change
Dec 9: Soul Central
dance hall daze
612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204
dancehalldaze.com
Dec 1: Colours
Dec 2: Jr Gainey & Killin time
Dec 8: The Delmonicos
Dec 9: Time Bandits
Dec 15: Cheyenne
Dec 16: Skyryder
BReathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Dec 1: Freddie Fred Fridays
old nick’s pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
OldNicksPubNC.com
Nov 30: Acoustic Music TBD
Dec 1: The Usual Suspects
Dec 2: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins
Dec 8: Chasin Fame
jp looney’s
2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570
facebook.com/JPLooneys
Nov 30: Trivia
rider’s in the country
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111
ridersinthecountry.net
Dec 2: C.J. Ballard
Dec 9: Karolina Rose Band
Dec 16: Karolina Rose Band
bull’s tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
facebook.com/bulls-tavern
Nov 30: Seth Williams
Jan 19: Gipsy Danger
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Dec 31: Rockin’ New Years
finnigan’s wake
620 Trade St | 336.723.0322
facebook.com/FinnigansWake
Dec 6: Bedlam Boys
Gatsby’s Pub
1157 Burke St | 336.722.7637
Dec 7: Band II
foothills brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
foothillsbrewing.com
Nov 29: Greg Wilson and Second Wind
Dec 2: The Jangling Sparrows
Dec 3: Sunday Jazz
the garage
110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127
the-garage.ws
Dec 8: Native Harrow & Retro Candy
Dec 9: The Veldt, Saccharine Dream
johnny & June’s
saloon
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546
johnnynjunes.com
Dec 1: Tracy Lawrence
Dec 2: Outshyne
MAc & Nelli’s
4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230
macandnellisws.com
MIllEnnium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
MCenterevents.com
Dec 31: NYE Gala w/ Beathouse Productions
milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
milnerfood.com
Dec 3: Live Jazz
Dec 10: Live Jazz
muddy creek Cafe
& MUSIC HALL
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Nov 30: Corin Raymond and Jonathan Byrd, The Pickup Cowboy
Dec 1: Shadowgrass
Dec 2: Chad Barnard
Dec 3: Phillip Craft
Dec 3: Robin Bullock
Dec 7: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins