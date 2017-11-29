Local & Live – Nov 29, 2017

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2017)

FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

foursaintsbrewing.com

Dec 1: Wolfie Calhoun

Dec 2: Matt Walsh

Dec 8: RD & Co.

Dec 9: Jamie & Zac

VILLAGE SQUARE

TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

Dec 1: Whiskey Mic

Dec 2: James Vincent Carroll

Dec 8: Whiskey Mic

Dec 9: Ryan Trotti

green heron ale house

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

greenheronclub.com

Dec 16: Jim Avett

arizona pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

arizonapetes.com

Dec 1: 1-2-3 Friday

Dec 3: Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip, Gatecreeper

Feb 10: August Burns Red

artistIka night club

523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686

artistikanightclub.com

Dec 1: DJ Dan the Player

Dec 2: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player

BARN DINNER THEATRE

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

Jan 5: Ms. Mary & The Boys

Jan 6: Stephen Freeman: Elvis Tribute

Jan 7: Ms. Mary & The Boys

BeerThirty

505 N. Greene St

Dec 1: Brittany Davis

Dec 2: The Spazmatics

Dec 8: Leather and Lace

Big purple

812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728

the blind tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

Dec 1: Aaron West And The Roaring Twenties, Steady Hands, Chase Huglin, Norwegian Arms

Dec 2: Create. feat JPhelpz & Chime, Freaky, Devious

Dec 8: Suicide Silence, Upon a Burning Body, Slaughter To Prevail, Prison, Discoveries

Dec 9: Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

buckhead saloon

1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884

buckheadsaloongreensboro.com

churchill’s on elm

213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367

churchillscigarlounge.com

Dec 9: Sahara Reggae Band

Dec 16: Jack Long Old School Jam

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

corner-bar.com

Nov 30: Live Thursdays

comedy zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

thecomedyzone.com

Dec 1: Chris Wiles – Home For The Holidays – A Toys For Tots Event

Dec 2: Chris Wiles – Home For The Holidays – A Toys For Tots Event

Dec 8: Julie Scoggins

Dec 9: Julie Scoggins

common groundS

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888

Jan 19: Swingin’ Hammers

cone deNIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

cdecgreensboro.com

Nov 29: Clutch

Dec 9: Smith & Myers from Shinedown

Feb 9: Lalah Hathaway

greene street club

113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111

somewhere

else tavern

5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464

facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern

Dec 1: Punk-Fest 2017 w/ Jesse Starr, Mike Biggs, The Satyhomes, Grim Details, Mad Loco Motives, Tail Light Rebellion, Corporate Fandango, Mumu Tutu

Dec 2: Punk-Fest 2017 w/ A Reason to Hate, Despair the Plague, DK Unusual, Milk Truck, Zero Charisma, Mechabull, Taylor Bays and The Laser Rays, Madd Hatters, Machine Gun Earl, The Cult Classics, ScizzorStache

Dec 8: Aittala, Silas Cane & The Citizens, Blackwater Drowning, The Cult Classics, Fable Cry

Speakeasy

Tavern

1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006

the idiot box

comedy club

2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Dec 1: Friday Night Standup Comedy

Dec 2: Saturday Improv

after hours tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

afterhourstavern.net

Dec 1: Karaoke – DJ Dance

ham’s palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

hamsrestaurants.com

the deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

thedeckatrivertwist.com

Nov 31: Brothers Pearl

Dec 1: Kwik Fix

Dec 2: Brothers Pearl

Dec 8: Spare Change

Dec 9: Soul Central

dance hall daze

612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204

dancehalldaze.com

Dec 1: Colours

Dec 2: Jr Gainey & Killin time

Dec 8: The Delmonicos

Dec 9: Time Bandits

Dec 15: Cheyenne

Dec 16: Skyryder

BReathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Dec 1: Freddie Fred Fridays

old nick’s pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

OldNicksPubNC.com

Nov 30: Acoustic Music TBD

Dec 1: The Usual Suspects

Dec 2: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins

Dec 8: Chasin Fame

jp looney’s

2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570

facebook.com/JPLooneys

Nov 30: Trivia

rider’s in the country

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111

ridersinthecountry.net

Dec 2: C.J. Ballard

Dec 9: Karolina Rose Band

Dec 16: Karolina Rose Band

bull’s tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

facebook.com/bulls-tavern

Nov 30: Seth Williams

Jan 19: Gipsy Danger

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

Dec 31: Rockin’ New Years

finnigan’s wake

620 Trade St | 336.723.0322

facebook.com/FinnigansWake

Dec 6: Bedlam Boys

Gatsby’s Pub

1157 Burke St | 336.722.7637

Dec 7: Band II

foothills brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

foothillsbrewing.com

Nov 29: Greg Wilson and Second Wind

Dec 2: The Jangling Sparrows

Dec 3: Sunday Jazz

the garage

110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127

the-garage.ws

Dec 8: Native Harrow & Retro Candy

Dec 9: The Veldt, Saccharine Dream

johnny & June’s

saloon

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546

johnnynjunes.com

Dec 1: Tracy Lawrence

Dec 2: Outshyne

MAc & Nelli’s

4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230

macandnellisws.com

MIllEnnium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

MCenterevents.com

Dec 31: NYE Gala w/ Beathouse Productions

milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

milnerfood.com

Dec 3: Live Jazz

Dec 10: Live Jazz

muddy creek Cafe

& MUSIC HALL

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Nov 30: Corin Raymond and Jonathan Byrd, The Pickup Cowboy

Dec 1: Shadowgrass

Dec 2: Chad Barnard

Dec 3: Phillip Craft

Dec 3: Robin Bullock

Dec 7: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins