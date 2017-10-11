Local & Live – Oct 11, 2017
FOUR SAINTS BREWING
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
foursaintsbrewing.com
Oct 13: Cory Luetjen
Oct 14: Casey Noel
Oct 20: Reed Turchi
Oct 21: Brother Oliver
Oct 22: Matt Walsh
Nov 4: Turpentine Shine
VILLAGE SQUARE
TAP HOUSE
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Oct 12: Doug Davis
Oct 13: Whiskey Mic
Oct 19: Emma Lee
Oct 20: DJ AVegas
Oct 21: Lucky 17
Oct 26: Sam Foster
Oct 27: Whiskey Mic
Nov 3: Whiskey Mic
Nov 18: Jukebox Revolver
green heron ale house
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
greenheronclub.com
Oct 14: Mystery Hillbillies
Oct 21: Alicia B. and the Now
Oct 28: Be The Moon
arizona pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
arizonapetes.com
Oct 13: 1-2-3 Friday
Oct 22: Insane Clown Posse: The Great Milenko Tour
Oct 24: Dope, (HED) P.E.
Oct 25: GWAR
Nov 26: Fit For A King & In Hearts Wake, Like Moths to Flames, Phinehas
Nov 27: Hatebreed, Dying Fetus, Code Orange, Twitching Tongues
Dec 3: Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip, Gatecreeper
artistIka night club
523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686
artistikanightclub.com
Oct 13: DJ Dan the Player
Oct 14: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player
BARN DINNER THEATRE
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Nov 4: Ms. Mary & The Boys
Big purple
812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728
Oct 12: Korby Lenker
Nov 24: Wyatt Espalin
the blind tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
theblindtiger.com
Oct 12: Susto, Esme Patterson
Oct 13: The Breakfast Club: 80’s Tribute
Oct 14: The Werks
Oct 17: The Old Heavy Hands with Austin Lucan & Ryan Singer
Oct 18: Four Years Strong, Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale, Life Lessons
Oct 19: Twiztid w/ Moonshine Bandits, Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Whitney Peyton, Andrew W Boss, Trilogy
Oct 23: Red and 10 Years w/ Otherwise
Oct 24: Lords Of Acid, Combichrist, Christian Death, En Esch, Wiccid
Oct 25: The Movement, New Kingston, Roots of a Rebellion
Oct 26: The Spill Canvas, Chase Huglin, The Second After, MKNLY
OCt 26: Doctor P, Cookie Monsta
buckhead saloon
1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884
buckheadsaloongreensboro.com
churchill’s on elm
213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367
churchillscigarlounge.com
Oct 14: Sahara Reggae Band
Oct 21: Jack Long Old School Jam
THE CORNER BAR
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
corner-bar.com
Oct 11: Live Thursdays
comedy zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
thecomedyzone.com
Oct 13: Chris Barnes
Oct 14: Chris Barnes
Oct 20: Shaun Jones
Oct 21: Shaun Jones
Oct 27: Dean Napolitano
Oct 28: Dean Napolitano
Nov 2: Aries Spears
Nov 3: Aries Spears
Nov 10: J. Bliss
Nov 11: J. Bliss
common groundS
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888
Oct 13: Abigail Dowd
Oct 14: Stephen Evans Solo Acoustic Show
Nov 10: Tow’rs
cone deNIM
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
cdecgreensboro.com
Oct 11: SZA
Oct 14: Appetite For Destruction
Oct 21: Dylan Scott
Oct 24: Andy Mineo
Oct 28: Corey Smith
Nov 2: Jim Breuer
Nov 4: Iration
Nov 10: Hinder w/ Josh Todd & The Conflict
Nov 11: Yngwie Malmsteen
Nov 17: Parmalee
Nov 29: Clutch
greene street club
113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111
Oct 14: Silent Disco
Nov 4: African Royalty
ham’s gate city
3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800
hamsrestaurants.com
Oct 13: Pure Fiyah
Oct 20: Joebelle
Oct 27: Sahara
ham’s new garden
1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544
hamsrestaurants.com
Oct 13: Face First
Oct 20: Audioclypse
Oct 27: Freddy Atkins Band
somewhere
else tavern
5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464
facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern
Oct 14: Desired Redemption, The Reticent, Ascentia, Fable Cry, ConSpeakeasy
Tavern
1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006
the idiot box
comedy club
2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699
www.idiotboxers.com
Oct 13: Mo Alexander
VILLAGE TAVERN
1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063
villagetavern.com
after hours tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
afterhourstavern.net
Oct 14: Out Of The Cellar
Oct 20: Karaoke – DJ Dance
blue bourbon jack’s
1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583
reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks
Oct 20: Lee Travis
claddagh
Restaurant & PUb
130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521
thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com
ham’s palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
hamsrestaurants.com
Oct 13: Faith Bardill, Backrow Saints
Oct 14: Sok Monkee
Oct 20: Brothers Pearl
Oct 21: Jane Doe
Oct 27: Jukebox Revolver
the deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
thedeckatrivertwist.com
Oct 13: The Dickens
Oct 14: Jill Goodson Band
Oct 20: Soul Central
Oct 21: Jaxon Jill
Oct 27: The Plaids
Oct 28: Crossing Avery and Halloween Costume contest
dance hall daze
612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204
dancehalldaze.com
Oct 13: Silverhawk
Oct 14: Cheyenne & DHD
Oct 20: The Delmonicos
Oct 21: Skyryder & Potluck
Oct 27: Crimson Rose
Oct 28: Dirt Road Revolution
BReathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Oct 13: Freddie Fred Fridays
old nick’s pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
OldNicksPubNC.com
Oct 13: Exit 180
Oct 14: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins
Oct 19: TBD- Acoustic Music
Oct 20: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins
Oct 27: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins
Oct 28: Pop Guns- Halloween Party
jp looney’s
2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570
facebook.com/JPLooneys
Oct 12: Trivia
rider’s in the country
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111
ridersinthecountry.net
Oct 28: Fair Warning and Huckleberry Shyne
Second & green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
2ngtavern.com
Oct 14: 2nG Oktoberfest
bull’s tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
facebook.com/bulls-tavern
Oct 21: Brothers Pearl
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Nov 11: 1 Year Anniversary: Phase Band
finnigan’s wake
620 Trade St | 336.723.0322
facebook.com/FinnigansWake
Oct 13: Abe Reid and the Spike Drivers
Oct 21: The Mulligans
Nov 3: Souljam
Nov 10: DJ HEK YEH
foothills brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
foothillsbrewing.com
Oct 11: Dear Brother
Oct 14: The Pop Guns
Oct 15: Sunday Jazz
Oct 18: Hazy Ridge Bluegrass Band
Oct 21: Violet Bell
Oct 22: Sunday Jazz
Oct 25: The Ruckus
Oct 28: Southern Eyes
Oct 29: Sunday Jazz
Nov 5: Sunday Jazz
the garage
110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127
the-garage.ws
Oct 11: Royal Thunder, Brother Hawk, Must Be The Holy Ghost
Oct 13: Great Peacock
Oct 28: King Buffalo
Nov 3: Finks, The Kneads, North Elementary
Nov 15: Demon Eye & Lords of Mace
Nov 18: Irata, Mega Colossus, Night Sweats
Nov 24: Possum Jenkins’
Dec 8: Native Harrow & Retro Candy
johnny & June’s
saloon
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546
johnnynjunes.com
Oct 14: Austin John Winkler
Oct 20: Joey Nevada
Oct 21: Dylan McCray Band
Oct 28: Halloween Party w/ Hedtrip & Brothers Pearl
Nov 4: Chip Perry Band
Nov 10: Mo Pitney w/ Red Dirt Revival
MAc & Nelli’s
4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230
macandnellisws.com
MIllEnnium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
MCenterevents.com
Oct 12: Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
Oct 25: Greensky Bluegrass
milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
milnerfood.com
Oct 15: Live Jazz
Oct 22: Live Jazz
muddy creek cafe
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Oct 12: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Oct 14: LulaPalooza at The Mill
Oct 14: EIGHTwentythree
Oct 15: Rob Price
Oct 15: Muddy Creek Honky Tonk
Oct 19: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Oct 20: Couldn’t Be Happiers
Oct 21: Chad Barnard
Oct 22: Ash & Chief
Oct 26: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Oct 28: Usual Suspects
Nov 2: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Nov 3: Chief’s Choice
Nov 5: Phillip Craft
Nov 9: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Nov 12: Rob Price
Nov 16: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Nov 18: Carson Mac
muddy creek
MUSIC HALL
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Oct 12: Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles
Oct 14: June Rise
Oct 19: Roanoke/His & Hers
Oct 20: Jim Lauderdale
Oct 21: Urban Soil
Oct 26: Marvelous Funkshun
Oct 27: Underhill Rose
Oct 28: John McCutcheon
Nov 2: Dangermuffin w/ Scott Moss Band
Nov 4: Rain Check
Nov 9: Old Salt Union
Nov 10: Sarah Siskind
Nov 11: Snyder Family Band
Nov 16: Antigone Rising
Nov 18: Dark Water Rising
Nov 19: Dom Flemmons
Nov 25: Big Ron Hunter
Nov 30: Corin Raymond and Jonathan Byrd, The Pickup Cowboy
The quiet pint
1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881
thequietpint.com
TEE TIME
SPORTS & SPIRITS
3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010
VILLAGE TAVERN
2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686
villagetavern.com
Oct 11: The Pop Guns