Local & Live – Oct 11, 2017

FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

foursaintsbrewing.com

Oct 13: Cory Luetjen

Oct 14: Casey Noel

Oct 20: Reed Turchi

Oct 21: Brother Oliver

Oct 22: Matt Walsh

Nov 4: Turpentine Shine

VILLAGE SQUARE

TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

Oct 12: Doug Davis

Oct 13: Whiskey Mic

Oct 19: Emma Lee

Oct 20: DJ AVegas

Oct 21: Lucky 17

Oct 26: Sam Foster

Oct 27: Whiskey Mic

Nov 3: Whiskey Mic

Nov 18: Jukebox Revolver

green heron ale house

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

greenheronclub.com

Oct 14: Mystery Hillbillies

Oct 21: Alicia B. and the Now

Oct 28: Be The Moon

arizona pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

arizonapetes.com

Oct 13: 1-2-3 Friday

Oct 22: Insane Clown Posse: The Great Milenko Tour

Oct 24: Dope, (HED) P.E.

Oct 25: GWAR

Nov 26: Fit For A King & In Hearts Wake, Like Moths to Flames, Phinehas

Nov 27: Hatebreed, Dying Fetus, Code Orange, Twitching Tongues

Dec 3: Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip, Gatecreeper

artistIka night club

523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686

artistikanightclub.com

Oct 13: DJ Dan the Player

Oct 14: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player

BARN DINNER THEATRE

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

Nov 4: Ms. Mary & The Boys

Big purple

812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728

Oct 12: Korby Lenker

Nov 24: Wyatt Espalin

the blind tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

Oct 12: Susto, Esme Patterson

Oct 13: The Breakfast Club: 80’s Tribute

Oct 14: The Werks

Oct 17: The Old Heavy Hands with Austin Lucan & Ryan Singer

Oct 18: Four Years Strong, Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale, Life Lessons

Oct 19: Twiztid w/ Moonshine Bandits, Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Whitney Peyton, Andrew W Boss, Trilogy

Oct 23: Red and 10 Years w/ Otherwise

Oct 24: Lords Of Acid, Combichrist, Christian Death, En Esch, Wiccid

Oct 25: The Movement, New Kingston, Roots of a Rebellion

Oct 26: The Spill Canvas, Chase Huglin, The Second After, MKNLY

OCt 26: Doctor P, Cookie Monsta

buckhead saloon

1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884

buckheadsaloongreensboro.com

churchill’s on elm

213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367

churchillscigarlounge.com

Oct 14: Sahara Reggae Band

Oct 21: Jack Long Old School Jam

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

corner-bar.com

Oct 11: Live Thursdays

comedy zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

thecomedyzone.com

Oct 13: Chris Barnes

Oct 14: Chris Barnes

Oct 20: Shaun Jones

Oct 21: Shaun Jones

Oct 27: Dean Napolitano

Oct 28: Dean Napolitano

Nov 2: Aries Spears

Nov 3: Aries Spears

Nov 10: J. Bliss

Nov 11: J. Bliss

common groundS

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888

Oct 13: Abigail Dowd

Oct 14: Stephen Evans Solo Acoustic Show

Nov 10: Tow’rs

cone deNIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

cdecgreensboro.com

Oct 11: SZA

Oct 14: Appetite For Destruction

Oct 21: Dylan Scott

Oct 24: Andy Mineo

Oct 28: Corey Smith

Nov 2: Jim Breuer

Nov 4: Iration

Nov 10: Hinder w/ Josh Todd & The Conflict

Nov 11: Yngwie Malmsteen

Nov 17: Parmalee

Nov 29: Clutch

greene street club

113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111

Oct 14: Silent Disco

Nov 4: African Royalty

ham’s gate city

3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800

hamsrestaurants.com

Oct 13: Pure Fiyah

Oct 20: Joebelle

Oct 27: Sahara

ham’s new garden

1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544

hamsrestaurants.com

Oct 13: Face First

Oct 20: Audioclypse

Oct 27: Freddy Atkins Band

somewhere

else tavern

5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464

facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern

Oct 14: Desired Redemption, The Reticent, Ascentia, Fable Cry, ConSpeakeasy

Tavern

1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006

the idiot box

comedy club

2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Oct 13: Mo Alexander

VILLAGE TAVERN

1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063

villagetavern.com

after hours tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

afterhourstavern.net

Oct 14: Out Of The Cellar

Oct 20: Karaoke – DJ Dance

blue bourbon jack’s

1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583

reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks

Oct 20: Lee Travis

claddagh

Restaurant & PUb

130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521

thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com

ham’s palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

hamsrestaurants.com

Oct 13: Faith Bardill, Backrow Saints

Oct 14: Sok Monkee

Oct 20: Brothers Pearl

Oct 21: Jane Doe

Oct 27: Jukebox Revolver

the deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

thedeckatrivertwist.com

Oct 13: The Dickens

Oct 14: Jill Goodson Band

Oct 20: Soul Central

Oct 21: Jaxon Jill

Oct 27: The Plaids

Oct 28: Crossing Avery and Halloween Costume contest

dance hall daze

612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204

dancehalldaze.com

Oct 13: Silverhawk

Oct 14: Cheyenne & DHD

Oct 20: The Delmonicos

Oct 21: Skyryder & Potluck

Oct 27: Crimson Rose

Oct 28: Dirt Road Revolution

BReathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Oct 13: Freddie Fred Fridays

old nick’s pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

OldNicksPubNC.com

Oct 13: Exit 180

Oct 14: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins

Oct 19: TBD- Acoustic Music

Oct 20: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins

Oct 27: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins

Oct 28: Pop Guns- Halloween Party

jp looney’s

2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570

facebook.com/JPLooneys

Oct 12: Trivia

rider’s in the country

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111

ridersinthecountry.net

Oct 28: Fair Warning and Huckleberry Shyne

Second & green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

2ngtavern.com

Oct 14: 2nG Oktoberfest

bull’s tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

facebook.com/bulls-tavern

Oct 21: Brothers Pearl

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

Nov 11: 1 Year Anniversary: Phase Band

finnigan’s wake

620 Trade St | 336.723.0322

facebook.com/FinnigansWake

Oct 13: Abe Reid and the Spike Drivers

Oct 21: The Mulligans

Nov 3: Souljam

Nov 10: DJ HEK YEH

foothills brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

foothillsbrewing.com

Oct 11: Dear Brother

Oct 14: The Pop Guns

Oct 15: Sunday Jazz

Oct 18: Hazy Ridge Bluegrass Band

Oct 21: Violet Bell

Oct 22: Sunday Jazz

Oct 25: The Ruckus

Oct 28: Southern Eyes

Oct 29: Sunday Jazz

Nov 5: Sunday Jazz

the garage

110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127

the-garage.ws

Oct 11: Royal Thunder, Brother Hawk, Must Be The Holy Ghost

Oct 13: Great Peacock

Oct 28: King Buffalo

Nov 3: Finks, The Kneads, North Elementary

Nov 15: Demon Eye & Lords of Mace

Nov 18: Irata, Mega Colossus, Night Sweats

Nov 24: Possum Jenkins’

Dec 8: Native Harrow & Retro Candy

johnny & June’s

saloon

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546

johnnynjunes.com

Oct 14: Austin John Winkler

Oct 20: Joey Nevada

Oct 21: Dylan McCray Band

Oct 28: Halloween Party w/ Hedtrip & Brothers Pearl

Nov 4: Chip Perry Band

Nov 10: Mo Pitney w/ Red Dirt Revival

MAc & Nelli’s

4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230

macandnellisws.com

MIllEnnium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

MCenterevents.com

Oct 12: Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Oct 25: Greensky Bluegrass

milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

milnerfood.com

Oct 15: Live Jazz

Oct 22: Live Jazz

muddy creek cafe

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Oct 12: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Oct 14: LulaPalooza at The Mill

Oct 14: EIGHTwentythree

Oct 15: Rob Price

Oct 15: Muddy Creek Honky Tonk

Oct 19: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Oct 20: Couldn’t Be Happiers

Oct 21: Chad Barnard

Oct 22: Ash & Chief

Oct 26: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Oct 28: Usual Suspects

Nov 2: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Nov 3: Chief’s Choice

Nov 5: Phillip Craft

Nov 9: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Nov 12: Rob Price

Nov 16: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Nov 18: Carson Mac

muddy creek

MUSIC HALL

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Oct 12: Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles

Oct 14: June Rise

Oct 19: Roanoke/His & Hers

Oct 20: Jim Lauderdale

Oct 21: Urban Soil

Oct 26: Marvelous Funkshun

Oct 27: Underhill Rose

Oct 28: John McCutcheon

Nov 2: Dangermuffin w/ Scott Moss Band

Nov 4: Rain Check

Nov 9: Old Salt Union

Nov 10: Sarah Siskind

Nov 11: Snyder Family Band

Nov 16: Antigone Rising

Nov 18: Dark Water Rising

Nov 19: Dom Flemmons

Nov 25: Big Ron Hunter

Nov 30: Corin Raymond and Jonathan Byrd, The Pickup Cowboy

The quiet pint

1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881

thequietpint.com

TEE TIME

SPORTS & SPIRITS

3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010

VILLAGE TAVERN

2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686

villagetavern.com

Oct 11: The Pop Guns