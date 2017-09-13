Local & Live – Sep 13, 2017
FOUR SAINTS BREWING
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
foursaintsbrewing.com
Sep 15: Shiloh Hill
Sep 16: Josh Marlowe
Sep 20: Traditional Irish/Celtic Music
Sep 29: The Zinc Kings
Sep 30: Viva La Muerte
Aug 6: Open Mic w/ Wolfie Calhoun
VILLAGE SQUARE
TAP HOUSE
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Sep 13: Brice Street
Sep 20: The Eldorados
Sep 27: Rob Massengale
Oct 4: Brice Street
green heron ale house
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
greenheronclub.com
Sep 16: Hot Rod Boys
Sep 23: None of the Above
Sep 30: Meagan Jean and the Klay Family
Oct 7: Will Easter
Oct 14: Mystery Hillbillies
Oct 21: Alicia B. and the Now
Oct 28: Be The Moon
arizona pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
arizonapetes.com
Sep 15: 1-2-3 Friday
artistIka night club
523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686
artistikanightclub.com
Sep 15: DJ Dan the Player
Sep 16: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player
BARN DINNER THEATRE
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Big purple
812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728
Sep 15: Michele Malone
Oct 12: Korby Lenker
Nov 24: Wyatt Espalin
the blind tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
theblindtiger.com
Sep 15: American Aquarium w/ special guest Jason Springs
Sep 19: Polyphia, Discoveries, Krosis
Sep 20: The Grass Is Dead w/ David Gans
Sep 21: The Dead South
Sep 22: The World Demise Tour: Falsifier w/ Altered Perception, Invoker, Reign
Sep 23: The 5 L’s Reunion Show
Sep 26: Chris Robinson
buckhead saloon
1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884
buckheadsaloongreensboro.com
churchill’s on elm
213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367
churchillscigarlounge.com
Sep 16: Jack Long Old School Jam
THE CORNER BAR
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
corner-bar.com
Sep 14: Live Thursdays
comedy zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
thecomedyzone.com
Sep 15: Mike Armstrong
Sep 16: Mike Armstrong
Sep 19: Jess Hilarious
Sep 25: Ray William Johnson
Sep 29: Corey Holcomb
Sep 30: Corey Holcomb
common groundS
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888
Sep 14: Open Mic Night
Sep 16: In The Round – Various Artists
Sep 21: Open Mic Night
Sep 30: Sleeping Policeman
Oct 4: Hunter Rea Band
Oct 13: Abigail Dowd
Oct 14: Stephen Evans Solo Acoustic Show
Nov 10: Tow’rs
cone deNIM
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
cdecgreensboro.com
Sep 10: Lettuce
Oct 11: SZA
Oct 24: Andy Mineo
Nov 2: Jim Breuer
Nov 4: Iration
Nov 11: Yngwie Malmsteen
greene street club
113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111
Sep 28: Riff Raff
ham’s gate city
3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800
hamsrestaurants.com
Sep 15: Cufflinx
Sep 22: Sahara
Sep 29: Michael bennett
ham’s new garden
1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544
hamsrestaurants.com
Sep 15: Jukebox Revolver
Sep 22: J. Timber/Joel Henry
somewhere
else tavern
5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464
facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern
Sep 22: Kill The Sound, Raimee, Blackwater Drowning, and more.
Speakeasy
Tavern
1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006
Sep 15: David Lin
Sep 22: Southern Fiction
the idiot box
comedy club
2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699
www.idiotboxers.com
Sep 28: Adam Cayton-Holland
VILLAGE TAVERN
1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063
villagetavern.com
Sep 13: Brice Street
Sep 20: The Eldorados
after hours tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
afterhourstavern.net
blue bourbon jack’s
1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583
reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks
Sep 23: Southern Eyes
claddagh
Restaurant & PUb
130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521
thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com
ham’s palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
hamsrestaurants.com
Sep 15: Bad Romeo
Sep 16: Southern Eyes
Sep 22: Tyler Millard
the deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
thedeckatrivertwist.com
Sep 8: Soul Central
Sep 9: Static Pool
Sep 15: Where’s Eddie?
Sep 16: Jody Lee Petty
Sep 22: Men In Black
dance hall daze
612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204
dancehalldaze.com
Sep 15: Crimson Rose
Sep 16: Cheyenne
Sep 22: The Delmonicos
Sep 23: Jr Gainey & Killin’ Time
BReathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
old nick’s pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
OldNicksPubNC.com
Sep 15: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins
Sep 16: 60 Watt Combo
Sep 21: Bradley Steele
Sep 22: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins
Sep 23: Shelter Band
jp looney’s
2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570
facebook.com/JPLooneys
Sep 14: Trivia
rider’s in the country
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111
ridersinthecountry.net
Oct 28: Fair Warning and Huckleberry Shyne
2nd and green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
2ngtavern.com
bull’s tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
facebook.com/bulls-tavern
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Sep 22: Leather And Lace
finnigan’s wake
620 Trade St | 336.723.0322
facebook.com/FinnigansWake
Sep 23: Jukebox Revolver
Sep 29: Gypsy Danger
foothills brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
foothillsbrewing.com
Sep 13: The Ruckus
Sep 16: The Thump
Sep 17: Sunday Jazz
Sep 20: Greg Wilson and Second Wind
Sep 23: The Souljam Trio
the garage
110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127
the-garage.ws
Sep 15: NOTS
Oct 6: Man Forever
Oct 11: Royal Thunder, Brother Hawk, Must Be The Holy Ghost
Oct 28: King Buffalo
johnny & June’s
saloon
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546
johnnynjunes.com
Sep 15: Upchurch The Redneck w/ Demun Jones, Dirt Road Republic
Sep 29: Devil City Angels w/ Hedtrip
Oct 8: Fozzy – Judas Rising Tour
Laughing gas
comedy club
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy
laughingas.net
MAc & Nelli’s
4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230
macandnellisws.com
Sep 14: Darrell Hoots
Sep 15: Stephen Henson
Sep 16: JT Parrothead
Sep 18: Mike Bustin
Sep 21: Jukebox Rehab
Sep 22: Stephen Henson
MIllEnnium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
MCenterevents.com
Sep 20: St Paul & The Broken bones
milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
milnerfood.com
Sep 17: Live Jazz
Sep 24: Live Jazz
muddy creek cafe
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Sep 15: Carson Mac
Sep 16: LuLaPalooza at The Mill
Sep 17: Phillip Craft
Sep 22: Kimberly Sundloff
Sep 23: Chris Nelson
Sep 24: Country Dan Collins – The Next Chapter
Sep 29: Wood Tone Slim
Sep 30: Black Walnut Festival
Sep 30: XcentriX
muddy creek
MUSIC HALL
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Sep 14: The Way Down Wanderers
Sep 16: Mia Rose w/ Tyler Nail
Sep 17: Big Ron Hunter on Across The Blue Ridge w/ Paul Brown
Sep 17: Suzy McCalley – Album Launch
Sep 22: Banna
Sep 23: Surry Line
The quiet pint
1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881
thequietpint.com
TEE TIME
SPORTS & SPIRITS
3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010
VILLAGE TAVERN
2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686
villagetavern.com
Sep 13: Tin Can Alley
Sep 20: The Funk Mob
Sep 27: PhaseBand
Oct 4: Generation
Oct 11: The Pop Guns