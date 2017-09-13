Local & Live – Sep 13, 2017

FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

foursaintsbrewing.com

Sep 15: Shiloh Hill

Sep 16: Josh Marlowe

Sep 20: Traditional Irish/Celtic Music

Sep 29: The Zinc Kings

Sep 30: Viva La Muerte

Aug 6: Open Mic w/ Wolfie Calhoun

VILLAGE SQUARE

TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

Sep 13: Brice Street

Sep 20: The Eldorados

Sep 27: Rob Massengale

Oct 4: Brice Street

green heron ale house

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

greenheronclub.com

Sep 16: Hot Rod Boys

Sep 23: None of the Above

Sep 30: Meagan Jean and the Klay Family

Oct 7: Will Easter

Oct 14: Mystery Hillbillies

Oct 21: Alicia B. and the Now

Oct 28: Be The Moon

arizona pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

arizonapetes.com

Sep 15: 1-2-3 Friday

artistIka night club

523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686

artistikanightclub.com

Sep 15: DJ Dan the Player

Sep 16: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player

BARN DINNER THEATRE

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

Big purple

812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728

Sep 15: Michele Malone

Oct 12: Korby Lenker

Nov 24: Wyatt Espalin

the blind tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

Sep 15: American Aquarium w/ special guest Jason Springs

Sep 19: Polyphia, Discoveries, Krosis

Sep 20: The Grass Is Dead w/ David Gans

Sep 21: The Dead South

Sep 22: The World Demise Tour: Falsifier w/ Altered Perception, Invoker, Reign

Sep 23: The 5 L’s Reunion Show

Sep 26: Chris Robinson

buckhead saloon

1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884

buckheadsaloongreensboro.com

churchill’s on elm

213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367

churchillscigarlounge.com

Sep 16: Jack Long Old School Jam

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

corner-bar.com

Sep 14: Live Thursdays

comedy zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

thecomedyzone.com

Sep 15: Mike Armstrong

Sep 16: Mike Armstrong

Sep 19: Jess Hilarious

Sep 25: Ray William Johnson

Sep 29: Corey Holcomb

Sep 30: Corey Holcomb

common groundS

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888

Sep 14: Open Mic Night

Sep 16: In The Round – Various Artists

Sep 21: Open Mic Night

Sep 30: Sleeping Policeman

Oct 4: Hunter Rea Band

Oct 13: Abigail Dowd

Oct 14: Stephen Evans Solo Acoustic Show

Nov 10: Tow’rs

cone deNIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

cdecgreensboro.com

Sep 10: Lettuce

Oct 11: SZA

Oct 24: Andy Mineo

Nov 2: Jim Breuer

Nov 4: Iration

Nov 11: Yngwie Malmsteen

greene street club

113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111

Sep 28: Riff Raff

ham’s gate city

3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800

hamsrestaurants.com

Sep 15: Cufflinx

Sep 22: Sahara

Sep 29: Michael bennett

ham’s new garden

1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544

hamsrestaurants.com

Sep 15: Jukebox Revolver

Sep 22: J. Timber/Joel Henry

somewhere

else tavern

5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464

facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern

Sep 22: Kill The Sound, Raimee, Blackwater Drowning, and more.

Speakeasy

Tavern

1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006

Sep 15: David Lin

Sep 22: Southern Fiction

the idiot box

comedy club

2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Sep 28: Adam Cayton-Holland

VILLAGE TAVERN

1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063

villagetavern.com

Sep 13: Brice Street

Sep 20: The Eldorados

after hours tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

afterhourstavern.net

blue bourbon jack’s

1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583

reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks

Sep 23: Southern Eyes

claddagh

Restaurant & PUb

130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521

thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com

ham’s palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

hamsrestaurants.com

Sep 15: Bad Romeo

Sep 16: Southern Eyes

Sep 22: Tyler Millard

the deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

thedeckatrivertwist.com

Sep 8: Soul Central

Sep 9: Static Pool

Sep 15: Where’s Eddie?

Sep 16: Jody Lee Petty

Sep 22: Men In Black

dance hall daze

612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204

dancehalldaze.com

Sep 15: Crimson Rose

Sep 16: Cheyenne

Sep 22: The Delmonicos

Sep 23: Jr Gainey & Killin’ Time

BReathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

old nick’s pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

OldNicksPubNC.com

Sep 15: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

Sep 16: 60 Watt Combo

Sep 21: Bradley Steele

Sep 22: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

Sep 23: Shelter Band

jp looney’s

2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570

facebook.com/JPLooneys

Sep 14: Trivia

rider’s in the country

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111

ridersinthecountry.net

Oct 28: Fair Warning and Huckleberry Shyne

2nd and green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

2ngtavern.com

bull’s tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

facebook.com/bulls-tavern

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

Sep 22: Leather And Lace

finnigan’s wake

620 Trade St | 336.723.0322

facebook.com/FinnigansWake

Sep 23: Jukebox Revolver

Sep 29: Gypsy Danger

foothills brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

foothillsbrewing.com

Sep 13: The Ruckus

Sep 16: The Thump

Sep 17: Sunday Jazz

Sep 20: Greg Wilson and Second Wind

Sep 23: The Souljam Trio

the garage

110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127

the-garage.ws

Sep 15: NOTS

Oct 6: Man Forever

Oct 11: Royal Thunder, Brother Hawk, Must Be The Holy Ghost

Oct 28: King Buffalo

johnny & June’s

saloon

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546

johnnynjunes.com

Sep 15: Upchurch The Redneck w/ Demun Jones, Dirt Road Republic

Sep 29: Devil City Angels w/ Hedtrip

Oct 8: Fozzy – Judas Rising Tour

Laughing gas

comedy club

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy

laughingas.net

MAc & Nelli’s

4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230

macandnellisws.com

Sep 14: Darrell Hoots

Sep 15: Stephen Henson

Sep 16: JT Parrothead

Sep 18: Mike Bustin

Sep 21: Jukebox Rehab

Sep 22: Stephen Henson

MIllEnnium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

MCenterevents.com

Sep 20: St Paul & The Broken bones

milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

milnerfood.com

Sep 17: Live Jazz

Sep 24: Live Jazz

muddy creek cafe

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Sep 15: Carson Mac

Sep 16: LuLaPalooza at The Mill

Sep 17: Phillip Craft

Sep 22: Kimberly Sundloff

Sep 23: Chris Nelson

Sep 24: Country Dan Collins – The Next Chapter

Sep 29: Wood Tone Slim

Sep 30: Black Walnut Festival

Sep 30: XcentriX

muddy creek

MUSIC HALL

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Sep 14: The Way Down Wanderers

Sep 16: Mia Rose w/ Tyler Nail

Sep 17: Big Ron Hunter on Across The Blue Ridge w/ Paul Brown

Sep 17: Suzy McCalley – Album Launch

Sep 22: Banna

Sep 23: Surry Line

The quiet pint

1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881

thequietpint.com

TEE TIME

SPORTS & SPIRITS

3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010

VILLAGE TAVERN

2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686

villagetavern.com

Sep 13: Tin Can Alley

Sep 20: The Funk Mob

Sep 27: PhaseBand

Oct 4: Generation

Oct 11: The Pop Guns